How to get Iridescent Lotus in Jujutsu Infinite

Among the various rare items in Jujutsu Infinite, the Lotuses are one of the most sought-after. While you can obtain different types of Lotuses, the Iridescent Lotus can be quite challenging to come across. This unique grade item ensures that the items you get from the next chest belong to Special Grade — this makes it highly valuable.

This article provides a brief guide on obtaining this item and shares information about the other Lotuses.

A brief guide to the Iridescent Lotus in Jujutsu Infinite

The Iridescent Lotus is a very useful item (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the Iridescent Lotus guarantees that all the drops from your next chest are of the Special Grade when used. Obtaining it is based on luck since it drops from chests; you have better chances of obtaining it through Unique Chest drops. Since the Iridescent Lotus removes items of rarity below Special Grade, obtaining and using it is very useful.

Chests can be obtained by completing missions and quests — you can pick them up from the main hub. Another method to earn chests in the game is through the AFK World; you can interact with the AFK World portal in the main world or be inactive for some time.

You can use the AFK World to get free chests (Image via Roblox)

Once here, you will earn free Spins and Chests for spending time in this world. The game rewards you with a free chest every 20 minutes. However, there is an upper cap where you can only obtain 20 chests per session. This means you must spend six hours as AFK in the game to get 20 chests. You might get lucky and obtain an Iridescent Lotus from one of these chests.

Brief description of other Lotuses

You can also get chests by completing missions (Image via Roblox)

While the Iridescent Lotus is certainly quite excellent, the other Lotuses are pretty good as well. Before heading toward the list, it is worth noting that these items only have an effect on one chest and cannot be stacked. This means you should only use one Lotus at a time.

On top of that, once you use a Lotus and open a chest, the effect will expire and the item will be reset back to normal. So, these are one-time-use items regardless of their rarity. Now, let's move on to the various types of Lotuses you can obtain:

Iridescent Lotus: Your next chest only contains Special Grade items.

Your next chest only contains Special Grade items. Jade Lotus: You get Legendary drops from your next chest.

You get Legendary drops from your next chest. Sapphire Lotus: You get Rare drops from the next chest that you open.

You get Rare drops from the next chest that you open. White Lotus: This Lotus is of the lower rarity and ensures the drops from your next chest are Rare or higher.

