How to get Cloak of Inferno in Jujutsu Infinite

Jujutsu Infinite offers an intricate customization process where you can equip various items you obtain through missions and as boss drops. Cloak of Inferno is one of the sought-after armor that offers good looks and decent stat boosts, making it a good choice for your build.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will help you obtain and equip Cloak of Infinity and also reveal its complete stats.

A brief guide to getting Cloak of Inferno in Jujutsu Infinite

This is Cloak of Inferno (Image via Roblox)

There are two main ways to obtain Cloak of Inferno. You can either get it as a boss drop or craft it. We have the complete list of instructions on how to get this item both ways.

From the boss drop

The first method to obtain the Cloak of Inferno is by defeating the Volcano Curse boss. However, this is not easy since you must reach at least level 240 to challenge the boss to a fight. Hence, low-level players don't have a shot at getting this rare armor.

You can get this item as a boss drop (Image via Roblox)

If you are at this level and manage to defeat the boss, he will drop several chests that contain various rewards. One of those rewards can be the Cloak of Inferno. However, due to its rarity, you might not get this item on the very first try, forcing you to challenge the Volcano Curse multiple times.

Craft the item

This is where you can craft different items (Image via Roblox)

If you fail to get the Cloak of Inferno as a boss drop after defeating Volcano Curse, then your second option is to craft the item. To do so, you must use the Crafting hub on the main spawn map. But for this process, you must first collect 100 Volcanic Ash. This is once again tied to the boss.

You must have the required amount of Volcanic Ash to craft this item (Image via Roblox)

This crafting material is obtained by defeating the Volcanic Curse boss. On top of that, you must complete this process several times to get all 100 of them. Once you have the right amount of Volcanic Ash, simply follow these instructions:

Go to the Crafting hub in the main lobby.

Enter the circle, scroll down, and click on Volcano Curse.

Click on Cloak of Inferno and on Craft to complete the process.

This will craft the Cloak of Inferno and add it to your inventory. Afterward, you can simply equip it from there and modify your build.

Stats of Cloak of Inferno

The cloak offers good stats (Image via Roblox)

The Cloak of Inferno offers decent boosts to your stats which makes it worth grinding for. We have the complete stat list of the stat below for you to check.

+50 Health

+40 Strength

+40 Technique

Equipping this cloak also gives you an effect called Infernal Aura which applies burn damage to enemies within 30 studs. This is great for both PvP and PvE matches. Combined with the boosts, the Cloak of Inferno is a great armor that you should add to your inventory.

FAQs about Jujutsu Infinite

Which boss drops Cloak of Inferno in Jujutsu Infinite?

You can get Cloak of Inferno by defeating Volcano Curse.

Can you craft Cloak of Inferno in Jujutsu Infinite?

Yes, you can craft Cloak of Inferno in the game.

How much Volcanic Ash is required to craft Cloak of Inferno in Jujutsu Infinite?

You need 100 Volcanic Ash to craft Cloak of Inferno.

