Blue Lock Rivals Yukimiya Style guide

Blue Lock Rivals players can finally access the Yukimiya Style, which was featured in its latest update. The highly anticipated playstyle and flow are handy and have been derived directly from the Yukimiya Style in the manga. However, there is some confusion about how to obtain this style and everything it offers.

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide regarding these details and help you obtain the Yukimiya Style.

A brief guide to the Yukimiya Style in Blue Lock Rivals

The Yukimiya Style has a very low drop chance (Image via Roblox)

While the Yukimiya Style might be great, one can obtain it similarly to any other skill in the game. All you need to do is believe in your luck and try it at the random reroll in the Style Menu. If you are new, simply follow these instructions:

Load the game.

Click on the Style icon at the bottom.

Click on Spin. This uses your Style Spins.

Try until you get the Yukimiya Style or you run out of Style Spins.

However, note that the Yukimiya Style is quite rare and only has a drop chance of around 0.5% or less. So, you will likely spend a lot of time in the Style menu trying to obtain this skill. You can also purchase a couple of items from the shop or use specific codes to obtain more Style Spin coins.

This holds true for the Dribbler Flow (the Yukimiya Flow) too since it is a Mythical Flow that requires a lot of luck to draw. To obtain it, you must click on the Flow icon when in the Style menu.

Yukimiya Style moves

You can also try obtaining the Yukimiya Flow called Dribbler (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the Yukimiya Style is extremely rare. Hence, it has some pretty good moves that will help you during matches. Below, we have mentioned all of them for you to check out.

Lethal Touch (V move) - This skill allows you to move quickly in a direction while having the ball in your control.

This skill allows you to move quickly in a direction while having the ball in your control. Freestyle (C move) - This skill allows you to perform a freestyle in front of another player.

This skill allows you to perform a freestyle in front of another player. Gyro Shot (B Awakening move) - This skill allows you to perform a powerful curve kick.

Yukimiya Flow [Dribbler]

Dribbler - This flow allows you to dribble faster and boosts your shooting strength.

As you can see, the Yukimiya Style is quite effective in almost every department. Obtaining it will give you an edge over others during a match and possibly secure a win for your team.

FAQs about Blue Lock Rivals

What is the drop chance of Yukimiya Style in Blue Lock Rivals?

This skill has a drop chance of 0.5% or less.

Where can you get Yukimiya Style in Blue Lock Rivals?

You can get Yukimiya Style randomly by spinning the Style reroll in the menu.

What does Yukimiya Flow do in Blue Lock Rivals?

The Yukimiya Flow increases your shooting strength and lets you dribble faster.

