Dragon Ball Rage codes (February 2025)

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Feb 11, 2025 07:29 GMT
Featured loading screen of Dragon Ball Rage
Featured loading screen of Dragon Ball Rage

Get thousands of Zeni by redeeming the highlighted active Dragon Ball Rage codes. New players can also claim free XP boosters to transform their weak avatars into the finest Saiyans on the server. They can also use the free Zeni to purchase various accessories and improve their overall stats, while veterans can redeem the codes to summon Shen Long without much trouble.

This article lists all the active codes for Dragon Ball Rage, their redemption process, and more.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Dragon Ball Rage. We'll keep updating the table whenever new new codes are issued.

Active Dragon Ball Rage codes

also-read-trending Trending

Here are all the active codes for Dragon Ball Rage. You are advised to redeem them as soon as possible as they might expire at any time.

List of active Dragon Ball Rage codes

Code

Rewards

550K

2000 Zeni (Latest)

2MILFAVS

Dragon Ball

2ManyBugs4me

5000 Zeni

Sorry4Datastores

2x Exp for 15 min

Sorry4Delay

5000 Zeni

HaveSomeExp

2x Exp for 20 min

ZENIUpdate

1000 Zeni

Sorry4Restart

Dragon Ball

SummerIsHere2024

2x Exp for 30 min

500KLIKES

2x Exp for 30 min

H3LLS00N

2x Exp for 15 min

750MIL!!

2x Exp for 15 min

L0LN0C0D3S

2x Exp for 5 min

Sub2Acausal

2x Exp for 30 min

800MIL??

2x Exp for 30 min

Inactive Dragon Ball Rage codes

Following recent gameplay updates, several old promo codes for Dragon Ball Rage have gone inactive. They are as follows:



Code

Rewards

WeAreBallin

Dragon Ball

DRAG00N

Radar Scans

Metalizer150K

Dragon Ball

D3V_4U

Free Rewards

idraciusB34c1

Free Rewards

Sa1y4nB1zmo34

Free Rewards

Sub2Metalizer

Free Rewards

Ralex4ev3r

Free Rewards

How to redeem Dragon Ball Rage codes?

Code box in Dragon Ball Rage (Image via Roblox)
Code box in Dragon Ball Rage (Image via Roblox)

Steps to redeem all the active codes in Dragon Ball Rage are mentioned below:

  • After spawning on the server, hit the "OPEN MENU" button located at the top of the game screen.
  • This will open a new interface, where you can select "SETTINGS" to spot the "CODES" box.
  • Copy any active code and paste it into the "ENTER CODE HERE!" text box.
  • Hit the green "REDEEM" button and repeat the process to redeem all the active codes in Dragon Ball Rage.

Make sure to avoid spelling and typographical mistakes when entering the codes manually. For a faster and safer approach, consider copying and pasting the codes while redeeming them.

Dragon Ball Rage codes importance and their usage

Spend free Zeni in the Daily Shop (Image via Roblox)
Spend free Zeni in the Daily Shop (Image via Roblox)

Zeni is the major currency that runs the fighting-based economy of Dragon Ball Rage. While players must usually train or defeat other players to earn Zeni, the codes provide thousands of it for free. Dragon Ball Rage codes also give out free XP boosters newbies can use before engaging in PvP and PvE fights. This way, they can easily become elite Saiyans and unlock new movesets.

Players can also purchase the Brown Bandana for 1,000 Zeni from Parsan on Earth. Additionally, Zeni is the sole currency used in the Daily Shop, where stock is randomized daily. Accessories, titles, boosters, and more can be purchased using this currency in the Daily Shop

Dragon Ball Rage code troubleshooting [How to fix]

&quot;ERROR&quot; will appear after you redeem an invalid or inactive code (Image via Roblox)
"ERROR" will appear after you redeem an invalid or inactive code (Image via Roblox)

The promo codes in Dragon Ball Rage are strictly case and space-sensitive. Hence, when redeeming an incorrect code, the "ERROR" message with a red background will appear under the code box. Avoid this issue by simply copying and pasting the codes during the redemption process.

Where to find new Dragon Ball Rage codes?

You can join the game's official Discord server to get wind of new codes. Another way to stay updated with the latest codes is to keep an eye on our active codes list as it will be updated regularly.

FAQs on Dragon Ball Rage codes

What are the latest codes in Dragon Ball Rage?

"550K" is the only latest active code in Dragon Ball Rage.

When will the active codes in Dragon Ball Rage expire?

The active codes for Dragon Ball Rage do not have a set expiration dates and risk going invalid at any time.

Which active code for Dragon Ball Rage can be redeemed for Dragon Balls?

"Sorry4Restart" is the only code in Dragon Ball Rage that can be activated for a single Dragon Ball.

