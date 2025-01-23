+1 Speed Race Codes (January 2025)

Robloxians can use +1 Speed Race codes to claim free Coins and other freebies in the game. The title tasks players with collecting boots to gain speed and using them to achieve the highest score. For this, they will have to make use of the +1 portals and avoid the -1 portals.

This article lists the current codes in +1 Speed Race and explains how to use and redeem them.

All +1 Speed Race Codes [Active]

Active codes for +1 Speed Race (Image via Roblox)

The active codes in +1 Speed Race offer Coins, which are the in-game currency in the game. These can be used to purchase Eggs from which Pets hatch. While these codes should be redeemed at the earliest, none of them currently seem to have an expiration date.

List of Active Codes for +1 Speed Race newzone Free Coins (New) grandopening! 2,500 Coins

Inactive +1 Speed Race codes

As of now, there are no inactive or expired codes for +1 Speed Race. A list of expired codes will be provided as and when an active code is rendered useless.

How to redeem +1 Speed Race codes

Redeem codes for +1 Speed Race (Image via Roblox)

Players can follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes in +1 Speed Race:

Press the "Codes" icon on the left-hand side of the screen.

icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the "Enter Code Here" text box.

text box. Hit the "Submit" button to redeem an active code in +1 Speed Race.

The importance of codes for +1 Speed Race

The active codes in the +1 Speed Race provide Coins which are the game's in-game currency that can usually be obtained after achieving a high score in the race. They can be used to purchase almost everything in the game.

+1 Speed Race code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in +1 Speed Race (Image via Roblox)

To prevent the "Code not found" error message from appearing on the game screen, it's best to avoid redeeming incorrect codes. Ensure this by copying and pasting the codes accurately during the redemption process.

Where to find more +1 Speed Race codes

Don't forget to keep an eye on the title's official X handle to stay updated with the latest codes and in-game news. Players can also check the game's official Roblox group for similar information.

FAQs on +1 Speed Race codes

What is the latest +1 Speed Race code?

"newzone" is the latest active code in +1 Speed Race, and redeeming it grants Free Coins.

Which codes in +1 Speed Race can be redeemed for Coins?

Both "newzone" and "grandopening!" can be redeemed for free Coins.

Are free Coins useful in +1 Speed Race?

Yes, as Coins can be used to purchase eggs and rebirth in +1 Speed Race.

