Escape the Monster codes (January 2025)

By redeeming the Escape the Monster codes, players can get their hands on new items as survivors. More specifically, codes offer you free coins that can be used to purchase items like extra health or night vision goggles from the in-game shop. Being able to afford these items early in the game is impossible. That's why using the active codes is of massive help.

If you know the importance of redeeming the codes, check out the following list of all the active Escape the Monster codes. Moreover, read on for a dedicated guide to redeem the codes.

All Escape the Monster codes (Active)

The following table contains a list of all the active codes for Escape the Monster. Make sure to redeem them before they expire.

List of Active Escape the Monster codes Codes Rewards escape 100 coins talent 100 coins

All inactive Escape the Monster codes

This section has a list of all the expired codes in this title. You may already know that the codes are time-sensitive, and their shelf life is low. We have created this section so you can be aware of which code is active and which one is not. This will keep you from getting confused in the future.

List of Inactive Escape the Monster codes Codes Rewards chucky Free reward

How to redeem the Escape the Monster codes

You can follow the steps outlined below to redeem the active codes in this Roblox title.

Upon launching the game, click on the Settings icon on the left side of the screen.

In the Settings UI, copy-paste the above codes in the Gift Code box.

Next, hit the red button underneath to redeem freebies.

Importance of Escape the Monster codes

In Escape the Monster, your main goal is to survive the round without getting eliminated by the monster. To aid yourself in this process, you can buy several items from the shop. While purchasing them will require you to spend some coins, you can receive this currency by playing the game. This is a rather lengthy method, and hence, you should use the codes instead.

With the help of codes, you can earn coins for free and easily buy the following items from the shop.

Fireworks (5 coins)

Set off 3 random fireworks

Night Vision Goggles (20 coins)

Greatly improves vision, and lasts for 10 seconds

Energy Drinks (30 coins)

Increases speed by 20% for 5 seconds

Bounce Shoes (30 coins)

Bounce high into the sky

Medical Kit (30 coins)

Recover instantly when you are knocked down

Protection (50 coins)

Immune to damage for 7 seconds

Life (60 coins)

Restory 1 life

Escape the Monster codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Often, you will encounter a message saying "This code is invalid" while trying to redeem them. This error message mostly pops up because you have entered the code wrong. To avoid this issue, make sure to cross-verify your codes before entering them. A general thing to remember is that the codes are case-sensitive and must be entered as they are. Using improper letter cases will make the code invalid.

Where to find more Escape the Monster codes

Join @Lightning Dragon Studios on X for all the latest codes for this game. Apart from this, you can also join the Lightning Dragon Studios Discord Server for the same.

FAQs about Escape the Monster

What is the latest code in Escape the Monster?

"talent" is the latest code and it can be redeemed for free coins.

How to redeem codes in Escape the Monster?

You can redeem codes by clicking on the settings icon on the left side of the screen.

When do codes expire in Escape the Monster?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

