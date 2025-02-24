  • home icon
Anime Plush Simulator codes (February 2025)

Anime Plush Simulator loading screen
Utilize the codes for Anime Plush Simulator for Plushies and more (Image via Roblox)

Active Anime Plush Simulator codes can let you add to your Plushie collection in this simulation title on Roblox, where the goal is to equip several Plushies that dish damage to enemies. Your enemy's healthbar increases as you progress, so upgrading your gang of followers becomes imperative. The lengthy game sessions for Gems and Coins can be arduous, but you can make the most of it using temporary boosts.

This article lists the active codes for Anime Plush Simulator and explains their importance and how to redeem them in-game.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Anime Plush Simulator codes. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for this game are released.

Active Anime Plush Simulator codes

Check all active codes in Anime Plush Simulator (Image via Roblox)

These are the active codes for the anime-inspired simulation game. Players are advised to redeem the rewards quickly before they randomly expire.

List of active codes in Anime Plush Simulator

Code

Rewards

HUGE15K

x15 Rabbits Foot

russo

Mythical Russo Plushie

Expired Anime Plush Simulator codes

Roblox codes for Anime Plush Simulator are time-sensitive, and the following are no longer valid:

List of inactive codes in Anime Plush Simulator

Code

Rewards

MEGABOSS

x2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

heaven

x2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

BIG10K

Ultra Lucky Boost

FOLLOWHEAVEN

Ultra Lucky Boost

QUARTERFROM10K

x2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

likes5k

x2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

THREEFIVE

x2 Ultra Lucky Boosts

TWOFIVE

Ultra Lucky Boost

likes1k

Ultra Lucky Boost

TIGRETV

Mythical Tigre Plushie

SIXFIGURES

x5 Ultra Lucky Boosts

How to redeem Anime Plush Simulator codes

Press the "ABX" icon to open the code redemption window (Image via Roblox)

Redeem codes for Anime Plush Simulator by following these simple steps:

  • Start Anime Plush Simulator on the Roblox platform.
  • Tap the "ABX" icon located on the left of the screen.
  • A code redemption window will pop up. Input an active one in the "Code Here" text box.
  • Click "Redeem" to get free rewards.

Anime Plush Simulator codes and their importance

You can check your inventory by clicking the backpack icon (Image via Roblox)

The Plushies acquired via Roblox codes not only serve as a companion but also as a hired hand in Anime Plush Simulator. They follow you and attack enemies whenever prompted. Their damage output increases as they level up, and a few rare ones provide unique boosts.

Apart from Plushies, you can get boosts via active Roblox codes. For example, the "Rabbits Foot" item gives a 4x Luck boost for 15 minutes, massively increasing the chance of getting extra Gold or Gems by defeating NPCs.

Anime Plush Simulator code troubleshooting [How To fix]

"Invalid Code" error in Anime Plush Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Although codes in the game aren't case-sensitive, players ideally should copy-paste them from the provided list. This prevents the "Invalid Code!" error that may result from spelling mistakes or typos.

Additionally, each code can be redeemed once in an account. Using it twice will result in the notification "You have already redeemed this code".

Where to find new Anime Plush Simulator codes

If you are seeking new codes for the Anime Plush Simulator, join the Idol Games group and the developer's Discord server. You can also find them listed in the game's description section on Roblox. For more convenience, bookmark this page to make it a one-stop destination for checking the latest freebies.

FAQs on Anime Plush Simulator codes

What are the active codes in Anime Plush Simulator?

You can currently use codes "HUGE15K" and "russo" to get rewards in Anime Plush Simulator.

When will more codes be released for Anime Plush Simulator?

The developer of this game, Blaqk Magic, usually releases new codes to celebrate updates or milestones.

What rewards can be obtained from Anime Plush Simulator Roblox codes?

Exclusive Plushies, Rabbits Feet, Damage Boosts, and Ultra Lucky Boosts are the rewards obtainable via the Anime Plush Simulator gift codes.

