Soccer Prime RNG codes (February 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Feb 24, 2025 23:00 GMT
Soccer Prime RNG Codes
Latest codes in Soccer Prime RNG (Image via Roblox)

The latest Soccer Prime RNG codes can help you unlock the best soccer cards in the game faster and quicker. In this Roblox experience, you must roll to collect soccer player cards, such as Messi, Ronaldo, and Salah. The goal is to form a strong squad, take on other players, and finish levels in order to earn rewards.

By redeeming codes, you can increase your chances of collecting rare cards by receiving free Cash and Elixirs. You can roll to get stronger cards as you progress in the game, but using codes makes it easier to locate the rarest ones (like Mythic or Legendary) more quickly.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Soccer Prime RNG. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Soccer Prime RNG codes (active)

Free active codes in Soccer Prime RNG (Image via Roblox)
Free active codes in Soccer Prime RNG (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Soccer Prime RNG.

List of active Soccer Prime RNG codes
CodeReward
UPDATE8x1B Cash, x1 Huge Fortune Elixir I (Latest)
35KLIKESx3B Cash, x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Speed Potion II, x1 Huge Fortune Elixir II
30KLIKESx3B Cash, x1 Lucky Potion II, x1 Speed Potion II, x1 Huge Fortune Elixir I
UPDATE7x3B Cash, x4 Frosty Potions
25KLIKESx3B Cash, x4 Frosty Potions
UPDATE6x3B Cash, x4 Frosty Potions
CHRISTMASx3B Cash, x4 Frosty Potions
20KLIKESx3B Cash, x4 Frosty Potions
Inactive Soccer Prime RNG codes

Below are the inactive codes for Soccer Prime RNG.

List of Soccer Prime RNG inactive codes
CodeReward
UPDATE4Free Rewards
10KLIKESFree Rewards
3MVISITSFree Rewards
ronaldosuiFree Rewards
releaseFree Rewards
UPDATE4.5Free Rewards
7KLIKESFree Rewards
5KLIKESFree Rewards
1KLIKESFree Rewards
UPDATE2Free Rewards
UPDATE1.5Free Rewards
15KLIKESFree Rewards
thxforplayingFree Rewards
12KLIKESFree Rewards
UPDATE3Free Rewards
2KLIKESFree Rewards
How to redeem Soccer Prime RNG codes

Redeem codes in Soccer Prime RNG (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in Soccer Prime RNG (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes for Soccer Prime RNG is as easy as it gets:

  • Open Soccer Prime RNG on Roblox.
  • On the left-hand side of the game, click the "Shop" icon.
  • Copy each code from this guide and paste it into the empty textbox.
  • Press the Enter button on your keyboard and enjoy your rewards.

What are Soccer Prime RNG codes about, and what’s their importance?

Collect rare soccer in Soccer Prime RNG (Image via Roblox)
Collect rare soccer in Soccer Prime RNG (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Soccer Prime RNG grant you various advantages, such as instant Cash boosts, better luck in drawing cards using Lucky Potions, quicker progress using Speed Potions, special rewards via Huge Fortune Elixirs, and seasonal rewards like Frosty Potions. These codes give you billions of in-game Cash, which you can use to buy superior soccer cards, level up your teams, and get more chances to acquire high-level soccer players.

Speed Potions boost movement speed and Elixirs enhance luck when opening packs or receiving unique cards.

Soccer Prime RNG codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Soccer Prime RNG invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Soccer Prime RNG invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

If your code isn’t working, it might be due to an entry typo or incorrect capitalization. Try copying a valid code from this guide and pasting it into the game. If it still doesn’t work, the code may have expired.

Where to find new Soccer Prime RNG codes

You can find the latest codes for Soccer Prime RNG on the Pixellar Studios Roblox group and the Soccer Prime RNG Discord server.

FAQs on Soccer Prime RNG codes

What is the latest Soccer Prime RNG code?

The latest code in Soccer Prime RNG is "UPDATE8", which grants you free 1B Cash and a Huge Fortune Elixir I.

Which code provides the best rewards in Soccer Prime RNG?

The code "35KLIKES" grants you 3B Cash and one each of Lucky Potion II, Potion II, and Huge Fortune Elixir II for free, making it the prime code for eventually acquiring rare cards.

How beneficial are codes for Soccer Prime RNG?

Codes provide Cash boosts, luck and speed enhancers, and special Elixirs to upgrade teams and unlock rare soccer cards.

