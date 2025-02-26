Fighting Legends codes (February 2025)

Utilizing Fighting Legends codes can help you get Potions to boost your progress in the Roblox simulator experience. In the game, your objective is to defeat bosses, get the most Crowns, and top the leaderboard. Powering up your virtual avatar takes time as its health is steadily increased with each bench press while its sword power is increased through training.

Both newbies and veterans can save time and effort by using boosts provided by Fighting Legends gift codes, which are provided in this article.

Active Fighting Legends codes

Get free boosts and other rewards from Fighting Legends gift codes (Image via Roblox)

Below are all the valid Roblox codes for Fighting Legends:

List of active codes in Fighting Legends Code Rewards topsoon Lucky Potion Halloween 1000 Gems, 2 Double Strength Potions, and 5000 Candies UPD5 2 Double Crown Potions and 2 Super Lucky Potions UPD 2000 Gems, 2 Double Strength Potions, and a Super Lucky Potion MINIUPD 2 Double Strength Potions and 3 Super Lucky Potions thx3000 3 Double Strength Potions, 2 Lucky Potions, and a Super Lucky Potions thanks1000 Double Crown Potion and a Super Lucky Potion release Double Crown Potion

Expired Fighting Legends codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Fighting Legends.

How to redeem Fighting Legends codes

Code redemption in Fighting Legends (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to use codes in Roblox Fighting Legends:

Launch Fighting Legends on the Roblox platform.

Select the "Store" button from the left side of the screen.

Scroll till you find "Redeem a Code!" and click it to open the code redemption window.

Enter an active code in the text box.

Hit the green "Verify!" button to claim free rewards.

Boosts acquired from gift codes are added to your inventory. In the backpack menu, click the potion icon to check all available boosts.

Fighting Legends codes and their importance

Potions in Fighting Legends activate unique boosts (Image via Roblox)

Potions assist players by activating different boosts during their grind. Super Lucky Boosts and Lucky Boosts last 20 minutes, during which they increase your chances of getting better drops. Double Power Potions temporarily boost your strength, whereas Double Crowns Potions increase the crowns gained from defeating bosses.

The effects of Power Potion and Crowns Potion lasts 25 minutes. Use them before taking on boss fights for the best results. However, ensure that you have more health than the NPC Bosses ahead of the battles.

Fighting Legends code troubleshooting [How To fix]

Roblox codes are helpful as they offer various rewards to players. However, note that spelling mistakes or typos when manually entering a code will result in the "Code Invalid" error in Fighting Legends. To prevent this, copy and paste the codes.

Where to find new Roblox Fighting Legends codes

Join the IGG Games Roblox group to stay updated about new codes for Fighting Legends. Formerly, the developer revealed the latest freebies on X but the @RamiDev_ account has been suspended.

Otherwise, you could check active codes by keeping track of this article.

FAQs on Fighting Legends codes

What codes give Gems in Roblox Fighting Legends?

The codes "Halloween" and "UPD" offer free Gems alongside other rewards in Fighting Legends.

How to use Potions obtained from codes in Fighting Legends

Click the backpack icon and then choose the Potions tab. Then, tap the boost you want to activate in Fighting Legends.

Why are Fighting Legends codes useful?

You can get Gems, Super Lucky Potions, Crown Potions, and other boosts by redeeming active codes in the Roblox game.

