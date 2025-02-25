Marble Mania codes (February 2025)

Utilize these Marble Mania codes to get free Tokens and Experience points. Boasting over 79 million visits, this fun Roblox experience puts you in an indestructible marble ball and lets you explore four worlds with gigantic constructs. There are several quests to keep you busy during the adventure.

Although you might be on a roll — pun intended — the tasks get progressively tougher as you move to different worlds. Hence, purchasing Perks such as Double Jump and Super Speed is quite important. You can buy these skills using the tokens obtained from these free codes.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Marble Mania codes. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for this game are released.

Active Marble Mania codes

Get Tokens and XP from the latest codes (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Roblox Marble Mania:

List of active codes in Marble Mania Code Rewards marbleuniverse 1000 Tokens and 1000 XP moonbeam 500 Tokens and 500 XP pumpkin 1000 Tokens and 1000 XP LikeTheGame 400 Tokens dislikethevid 350 Tokens

Expired Marble Mania codes

Unfortunately, a few gift codes have expired. A "Code Invalid" message appears if you try and redeem them.

List of inactive codes in Marble Mania Code Rewards wow140k 1000 Tokens racecar Tokens & XP thanks100k 1000 Tokens & item bundle newshop Free rewards Thanks 500 Tokens tweettweet 1000 Tokens classic 1000 Tokens and 1000 XP

How to redeem Marble Mania codes

Click "Shop" and navigate to the "Codes" tab (Image via Roblox)

Follow these five steps to redeem Roblox codes for Marble Mania:

Launch Marble Mania on the Roblox platform.

Select "Shop" from the tabs on the bottom.

Choose "Codes." It is marked by a bird icon.

Input an active code in the "enter code here" text box.

Click "Submit" to get the free rewards.

The notification "Code Redeemed" appears below the text box when a freebie is successfully collected.

Marble Mania codes and their importance

Tokens can be used to purchase Perks in Marble Mania (Image via Roblox)

While Upgrades can only be brought with Robux, you can use Tokens to purchase Cosmetics and Perks. The cheapest Perk in Marble Mania is Marble Toy (1500 Tokens) whereas the costliest is Super Speed (4500 Tokens). If you decide to purchase the latter, previously inaccessible stunts, like barrel rolls, will become accessible due to the extra speed. However, controlling your character will become quite difficult.

Codes also provide free Experience points (XP), helping you climb through the ranks. You can get your name featured in either the Weekly or the All-Time leaderboards. Apart from codes, XP can be gained by completing quests in Roblox Marble Mania.

Marble Mania code troubleshooting [How To fix]

Code troubleshooting in Marble Mania (Image via Roblox)

Double-check the code for any typos that may have led to an error during the code redemption process. Sometimes, even an extra space when entering the alphanumeric codes manually can make it invalid. To avoid such problems, you can simply copy codes from the provided list and paste them into the redemption box in Marble Mania.

Where to find new Marble Mania codes

You can seek new codes for Marble Mania in the moonbeam Discord server. Also, keep an eye on @moonbeamers on X (formerly Twitter) to stay updated about the upcoming developments in the game,

FAQs on Marble Mania codes

What is the latest code in Marble Mania?

The newest code in Marble Mania is "marbleuniverse", which gives 1000 Tokens and 1000 XP.

How many times can a Roblox code be redeemed in Marble Mania?

Each Marble Mania code can be used once per account.

When will more codes for Marble Mania be released?

Typically, new codes are released after updates or during holidays and special events.

