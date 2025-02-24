Every Second You Get Older codes (February 2025)

Redeem Every Second You Get Older codes to achieve Wins effortlessly. Usually, players must complete mazes, quizzes, parkour courses, and other challenges to get trophies. The game gets steadily more challenging because as the age of your character increases every second, their action time decreases. Fortunately, gift codes allow players to add to their trophy counter with a few clicks.

Active Every Second You Get Older codes

Check all active codes for Every Second You Get Older (Image via Children Falling Inc/Roblox)

Although only one code is available for the Every Second You Get Older, you can expect more to be released soon. Here are the latest codes:

List of active codes in Every Second You Get Older Code Rewards THANKYOUFOR100M 2 Wins

Expired Every Second You Get Older codes

As of writing, there are no expired codes for Every Second You Get Older. Redeem the active ones as quickly as possible.

How to redeem Every Second You Get Older codes

Click on Settings to access the code redemption window (Image via Roblox)

Players can redeem Roblox codes for Every Second You Get Older by following these simple steps:

Launch Every Second You Get Older on the Roblox platform.

Click on Settings. The option can be found at the bottom right corner.

Input an active code in the "Type code here" box.

Hit the "Redeem" button to collect rewards.

Note the trophy counter on the right of the screen. This indicates your Wins, which can be obtained by using codes or completing various tasks in the game.

Every Second You Get Older codes and their importance

Leaderboards in Every Second You Get Older (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the only code for this Roblox game offers Wins. The primary way to gain Wins or trophies in Every Second You Get Older is to finish challenges that can be found all over the map. Such minigames vary in difficulty, and completing them gets you a step closer to reaching the pinnacle in the leaderboard.

Every Second You Get Older code troubleshooting [How To fix]

"Wrong Code" error notification in Every Second You Get Older (Image via Roblox)

Typing errors or spelling mistakes will result in the "Wrong code" notification appearing on the screen. To avoid such errors, simply copy a code from the provided list and paste it into the redeem box.

Where to find new codes for Roblox Every Second You Get Older

Join the Xerbss Discord server and the Children Falling Inc Roblox group to stay informed about the Every Second You Get Older codes. You can also keep track of this page because we will regularly update it whenever new freebies are revealed.

FAQs on Every Second You Get Older codes

What is the active code for Every Second You Get Older?

"THANKYOUFOR100M" is the latest code for the Roblox game.

When will more Roblox codes for Every Second You Get Older be released?

New gift codes might be released after the game achieves a new milestone, during special events, and after updates.

How to get Wins in Every Second You Get Older?

Apart from codes, Wins can be obtained by completing minigames in Roblox Every Second You Get Older.

