Anime Waves X codes (February 2025)

The active Anime Waves X codes give players an assortment of Potions, including damage, energy, and drop boosts, which help you progress faster toward the next area. While a few codes like "update2" and "velvetlindo" offer all types of Potions, others can be used for specific item rewards.
Unlocking all areas in the anime-inspired Roblox title requires plenty of time. However, once you have a stock of boosts obtained by redeeming gift codes, you can make the most out of the lengthy play sessions. Consume Potions at intervals because the effects of each lasts 15 minutes.
Active Anime Waves X codes
These codes for Roblox Anime Waves X are currently active. Beginners and veterans alike can use them to get different rewards.
Expired Anime Waves X codes
Presently, there are no expired codes for Anime Waves X. Every code released for the game can be redeemed for a variety of boosts.
How to redeem Anime Waves X codes
Follow these steps to utilize the active codes for Roblox Anime Waves X:-
- Launch Anime Waves X on the Roblox platform.
- Click the bucket icon to open the Shop menu. This option can be found on the left side of the screen, above the Backpack.
- From the Shop menu, select "Codes." It is next to the "Potions" tab.
- Scroll to the bottom till you see the Codes section.
- Enter an active code in the "Insert Here" text box.
- Hit the blue "Redeem" button to get the rewards.
You can check the number of Potions in your inventory by accessing the Backpack. More Potions can be obtained in exchange for Robux. Before making a purchase, use Roblox Star codes to support your favorite content creator.
Anime Waves X codes and their importance
Potions acquired from the Anime Waves X Roblox codes give temporary boosts. The details of each Potion are listed below:
- Damage Potion: Increases damage by 2x for 15 minutes
- Energy Potion: Increases energy by 2x for 15 minutes
- Gems Potion: Increases the gem drop rate by 2x for 15 minutes
- Luck Potion: Increases luck by +1 for 15 minutes
Thanks to the free boosts, those curious about exploring the game's virtual world can rapidly level up, participate in Trials, and progress to the next area. Gems and Luck Potions can be consumed simultaneously to substantially increase the drop rate of diamonds.
Anime Waves X code troubleshooting [How To fix]
The notification "Invalid Code" will appear on the top of the screen if you make a mistake during the code redemption. Double-check the code for any typos before hitting Redeem to collect rewards, or simply copy-paste them from this article.
Where to find new Anime Waves X codes
You can stay updated about the new codes by following the social channels of Anime Waves X. Join the Anime Waves X Discord server and the Cosmos | Waves Roblox group to never miss out on any gift codes.
FAQs on Anime Waves X codes
Which active codes in Anime Waves X give all kinds of Potions?
The codes "update1", "update2", and "velvetlindo" offer all four Potions.
How to use codes in Roblox Anime Waves X?
After launching the game, open the Shop menu and choose the Codes tab. Next, scroll to find the code redemption box.
When will new codes for Roblox Anime Waves X be released?
New Anime Waves X codes could be released after updates, bug fixes, and when the game achieves a milestone.
