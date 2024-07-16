Roblox Star Codes (September 2024)

  • home icon
By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Sep 03, 2024 09:45 GMT
Roblox Star Codes
This guide provides the latest Roblox Star Codes (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Roblox Star Codes can be entered when purchasing Robux in Roblox to give famous Roblox creators a small percentage of the purchase. With Star Codes, you can give back to creators you adore a small percentage of the total amount being paid by you during checkout without increasing the overall purchase amount.

As of now, numerous creators have their own codes that Robloxians can use to give a small amount back to them. Read on to learn how to redeem Roblox Star Codes, how to be eligible to get one made for you, and where to find more.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new Roblox Star Codes are released.

Active Roblox Star Codes

A poster of Roblox Characters (Image via Wallpaper Cave)
Listed below are all the active Roblox Star Codes that gamers can use to give their favorite creator a small royalty. Redeeming these codes is entirely optional and Robloxians can take their time redeeming them, as they won't expire.

List of Roblox Star Codes
3SB Games3sb
440HP440hp
Aati PlaysAati
AbbaokAbbaok
AbsintoJABJ
AidanGamerHDAidan
AlexCrafted
Aline GamesAlineGames
Alonezinho XAlonezinho
Alles Ava GamingAva
AlphaGGAlphaGG
AlvinBloxAlvinBlox
AmberryAmberry
Amy LeeAmy
Andre NicholasAndre
AngelazzAngels
AnielicAAnielicA
AnixAnix
Annoying Orange GamingTootyFruit
AntAnt
Ant AntixxAntixx
ApplyingTMTM
Argo PlayArgo
ArmentiArmenti
AshleyBunniBunni
AshleyosityAshley
AshleyTheUnicornUnicorn
AtlasZeroAtlasZero
Avocado PlayzAvocado
AwhxlivLiv
Axioreaxiore
AyzriaAyzria
Baconhair OriginalsBaconhair
BananinhaDelani
bandibandi
BanditesBandites
Balekta07Baletka07
BaxtrixBaxtrix
BeaPlaysBea
Bebe MiloBebeMilo
BenniBenni
BenxBenx
BereghostGamesTheFGNCrew
Betroner y NoangyBYN
BiaGamerBiaGamer
BiancaNayiBiancaNayi
Biel HenriqueBiel
bigbst4tz2BIGB2
BigDadTClover
BIGHEADbighead
BitSquidBitSquid
Blah SquadIcy
Blam SpotBlam
Blox4FunBlox4Fun
Blue BlobBLOB
BlueBugBlue
Bluxxy GamingBluxxy
BolzarXBolz
Bonnie BuildsTulips
Bubblesbubbles
Builderboy TVBuilderboy
BuurBuur
BramPbramP
Brancoala GamesBrancoala
BREN0RJBREN0RJ
BriannaPlayzBrianna
Brincando com a KekeKeke
BrittanyPlaysBrittany
Bv0jBeevee
ByDerankByDerank
callmehhaleyCMH
CalixoCalixo
Canal CahcildisCahcildis
CaptainJackAttackAttack
CaptainlyCap
Captain CapiCapi
CaptainTate21Captain
Carakuchikuchi
Carbon Meister PlaysCarbon
CariCari
Carol TVCarolTV
CatFerCatFer
Catypink JuegaCatypink
CaylusCaylus
CeeberryCeeberry
Celestial RobloxCelestial
CerorityCero
CersoCerso
Cheo PowerCheoPower
CherryAhrizonaCherryBaby
ChillzCxChillz
ChocobloxChocoblox
ChrisandthemikeChrisatm
ChristocreamCream
Chrisu GamingChrisu
cKevckev
ClausClausofc
Cleanse BeamClean
Comfy SundayCutely
Complex RobloxComplex
Cookie CutterCANDY
Conor3DConor3D
cornycorny
CortesgoChidori
CosmicCosmic
CQQPcqqp
CraftedRLCrafted
Craxelcraxel
CrazyErzyCrazyErzy
Cryptizecryptize
CrystalSimsCrystal
CurtifiedCurt
Cute Cookie GamingCuteCookie
CybernovaCybernova
Daffa SuperDaffa
DandanPHDandan
Danny JesdenDanny
DaPanda GirlPandaWanda
DatBrianDatBrian
Daylin's FunHouseFunSquad
deathvanessaDeath
DeeterPlaysDeeterPlay
DevounMango
DefildPlaysDefild
DeGoBloXDego
DenisDenis
Dexter PlayzDexter
DfieldMarkDfieldMark
DigitizedPixelsDigi
Digito PlaysDigito
DigopolloPollo
DimerDillonDIMER
DivineDivine
DogBon62DogBon
DOLLASTIC PLAYS!Dollastic
DomDom
Dr LabaLaba
Draconite DragonDraco
DragonplatinumDragon
DV PlaysDV
elemperadormaxiytEmperador
El MagnumElMagnum
El TrollinoTrollino
elDanielGTDanielGT
EliteE
elitelupuselite
EphicseaEphicsea
ElementalElemental
Elyas360elyas
Emily vs Evelyn GamingEandE
EmpireBloxEmpireBlox
ErikCarrErikCarr
ErnieC3ErnieC3
Euri WingsEuri
Evanbear1EB1
EYYCHEEVStronk
FadedplayzFaded
FaeglowGlow
FancySmashFancy
FakerUpfakerup
FanaticalLightFanatic
Fer999Fer
FeraFerabux
FGTeeVFGTEEV
Fini JuegaFini
FishyFishy
FlamingoFlamingo
FlashiiFlashii
FlebsyFlebsy
Flexer97YTOtaku
FlxralFlxral
FlyborgFlyborg
FoamyBubblesFoamy
FolixFolix
FoltynFoltyn
FoncriFoncri
ForeverSparksSparks
Fraser2TheMaxF2TM
FrenchrxsesRose
FriteFrite
FUDZFudz
FunkySquadHDFunky
FunnyBunnybunny
FunPiggyPiggy
Furious JumperFurious
FusionZGamerFusion
FuturaFutura
Gaby gamerGaby
GallantGamingGallant
Gamer HexapodHexapod
Gamer Kawaiikawaii
GamerNomGamerNom
GamingMermaidMermaid
GamingWithKevGWKFamily
GamingwithVYTV
Geko97Otaku
GianBloxGianBlox
GH0KSGH0KS
GhostInTheCosmosGhost
GlitchGlitch
GodstatusStatus
GoingLimitedGOING
GoldenGlareGold
GonGonGonGon
gorygaming24601Gory
grace kgracek
GraserPlaysgraser
GravycatmanGravy
GroovyDominoes52Groovy
GunslayaGun
HandNHandN
hannahlovescowsCows
haramicsharam
HeoruaHeo
HeyhanaHana
HeyItsJamesJames
Hey MistyMisty
HeyRosalinaRosalina
hey santHeySant
HelloItsVGVG
HappyBlackhappyblack
Hoops the BeeHoops
HW5567HW5567
HxyilaHxyila
HyperHyper
HyperCookieCookie
I_lovejavaJava
iAirRonAir
iamSannaiamSanna
ianutianut
ibemaineIBeMaine
IBellaBella
iBugouiBugou
iDakeeCoreiDakeeCore
iDatchyiDatchy
iFresproYTiFres
iGuziGuz
ImaGamerGirlgamergirl
InemafooInemafoo
InfernasuInfernasu
iKotoriiKotori
IntelPlayzINTELPLAYZ
inquisitormasterAlex
invictorinvictor
iTown GameplayiTown
ItsLimeyLimey
It's AkeilaAkeila
Its Ashley Playz YTAsh
Its MattyMatty
ItsFunnehFunneh
ItsMatrixMatrix
Its Starlight Plays YtStarlight
Its SugarCoffeeSugarCoffe
It's SienaSiena
ItzzMelisaMelisaaa
ItzSweakingSweaking
ItzVexoItzVexo
JackeryzJack
Jake GloboxGlobox
Jake PuddingPudim
JameskiiJameskii
Jamie ThatBloxerJamie
Janet and KateTEAMJK
Joao joaojoaojoao
jatatochipjatato
javie12javie12
JayingeeJake
J Bugjbug
JDJD
JeffbloxJeffblox
JeffoJeffo
JeeniusJeen
JeromeASFJerome
Jenstinejenstine
jeruhmicat
JessEmmaButterfly
jessetcJesse
JesuaCunnighamJesua
Jie GamingStudioJIE
Joe AlbaneseJoe
JoeyDaPlayerJoey
JoJocraftHPJoJo
JUAUMZINHOJUAUM
JudoUnicornJudo
JuegahoraZanahoria
Juicy JohnJuicy
Julia MineGirlMineGirl
Junell DominicDora
JunRootsJunRoots
JustHarrisonHarry
JvnqJvnq
JymbowSliceJymbow
Kaden FumblebottomKaden
Karim JuegaKarimJuega
Karola20Karola20
KavraKavra
Kawaii Kunicornkunicorn
Keisyocat
KepuTheCatKepu
KelvingtsKelvin
KidsToysPlayKTP
Kindly Keyin StarKeyin
King LuffyLuffy
KingOfYouTubeKing
KittGamingKitt
Kitsubeekit
KodakKodak
KoriKori
KraoESpKraoESp
KreekCraftRealKreek
KrystinPlaysKrystin
KTG GamingKTG
LanaRaeLana
LaniRobloxLANI
LankyBoxLankyBox
LariGamerLariGamer
LaughabilityLaugh
LavenderBlossomLav
Lawlieet 20Lawlieet20
LazarBeamLAZAR
LcLcLcLc
Leah AsheLeahAshe
LegolazLegolaz
Leshero MorrazoLeshero
LiaBlossomsBlossoms
Liege NorthLiege
Lilly bloxTVLillyblox
limamoscaLimamosca
Linkmon99Linkmon99
LinMeiLeeLin
L0GinHDiLOGinHDi
locuslocus
LokisLokis
LonnieLonnie
Lons GamerLons
LordLord
LovelyElaEla
LuceroLuceroblox
LukyLuky
LunaBloxLunaBlox
Lunar EclipseLunar
LuuyLuuy
LuvxshineShine
LuzablxxLaLuza
LynaLyna
LyteLyte
Mackenzie Turner RobloxCuties
Maeva Games VideosMaeva
MagicbusMagic
Magikarp FilmsMagikarp
Mahadinoor PlayzMaha
MaislieMaislie
MakotoUchihaMakotoYT1
Manucraftmanucraft
Mariana NanaMariNana
MatrixPlaysRBMatrix
MathFacter360Math
MatsbxbMats
mayrushartmayrushart
MedTwMedTw
MelinaMelina
MelzinhaMel GamesMelzinha
MeganPlaysMeganPlays
MetalizerMetalizer
MiaGamesMiaGames
MiannnMiannn
MiauzinhaMiauzinha
MICHI RØBLØXMichuRblx
MicroGuardianMicro
Mila FunPlayerMilaFun
MikeyDoodMIKEY
MiniBloxiaMini
Mislicious PlayMislicious
MKmk
Model8197MODEL
MoFlareMoflare
MoonfallxMoon
Mr_BooshotDoge
Mr.BunnyMrBunny
MrLokazo86MrLokazo86
MrPankeykPancake
Mud PlayzMud
MuneebParwazMPMuneeb
MxddsiePink
MxghtyJxstinMighty
Myster0yMyster0y
MyUsernamesThisBacon
NanoProdigyNano
Natasha PandaPanda
Nathy Super GamerNathySuper
Natsuki SelNatsukiSel
Nezi Plays RobloxEpicSquad
NicksDagaNicksDaga
Nicole KimmiKiwwis
Nicole MaffiMaffi
Night_foxxNightFoxx
NoangyBYN
NoclypsoNoclypso
noekjenoe
NO_DATApurple
Noob MasterNoob
NotThnxCyaThnxCya
NotiveNotive
O1GO1G
ObliviousHDOblivious
OfficialNoobieNoobie
oGVexxoGVexx
Okeh Gaming TVOkeh
okgamermanPlayonyx
OMB GamingOMB
Ominous NebulaOminous
OneSpottedFriendFriend
OscarOscar
OurFire PlaysOurfire
PaintingRainbowsRainbow
PandazPlayPandaz
PandinhaGamePandinha
PapileJupapile
Paula UrbaezPaulita
PeepGuyPeep
PeetahBreadPeetah
Peter ToysPeterToys
PGHLFilmsPGHLFilms
PhoeberryPhoeberry
Pietragamesytpietrayt
PiggyMasterZPMZ
PiggyPlayzAnimal
PinkfateGamesPinky
PinkLeafPinkLeaf
PlayonyxPlayonyx
PlechPlech
PliquePlique
PokePoke
PremiumSaladPremium
PrestonPlayzPreston
Pretzel EtzelPretzel
PREZLEYprezley
Prime FuriousPrime
Princess RoyalePrincess
Princess ToriTori
ProderProder
Proton Plays Robloxproton
PurxpleRblxPurxple
QaluoQaluo
QuimicQuimic
RaconidasRaconidas
RainwayRainway
RainsterRainster
Rambling RamulRam
RareymaRarey
RaxRax
RazorRazor
RazorFishGamingRazorfish
Realistic GamingRealisticG
RealMobyMoby
RealrosesareredRealroses
RebootedPoppyPoppy
ReddzzyxRed
RedKillRedkill
Red WeebRedWeeb
Rektwayrektway
RELL GAMESrell
RemainingsRemainings
RenLeafPinkLeaf
RazorRazor
RiusPlayRiusPlay
Roblox.azaz
Roblox MinigunnerMinigunner
ROBLOXMuffROBLOXMuff
Robstixrobstix
RODNYRODNY
RopoRopoRoblox
Roofroof
Roplex GamingRoplex
Rovi23Rovi23
roxhirobloxRoxy
RoxiCake GamerAwadeuwu
Royale DiorDior
Royale RoleplayRoyale
Ruby GamesRuby
RufflesOfficialRuffles
RussoPlaysRusso
ryguyrockyRyguyrocky
SaoliSaoli
SATSHA JUEGASATSHA
ScooterSmash0Smash
ScriptedMattScripted
SD MittensSDMittens
SebeeSebee
SeedengSee
SeerRblxseer
SeniacSeniac
SeñoritoFranSrFrances
Shadow NetworkShadow
ShanePlaysShanePlays
SharkBloxSharkBlox
ShayloShaylo
SignicialSignicial
Silent PlayzSilent
Silly on RobloxSilly
SiimplyBubliiebubliie
SimplyCocoCoco
SimplySpringSpring
SirchekoLuis2004
SketchSketch
SkippyPlaysSkippy
Sleghartsleghart
SleigherSleigher
Squid Magicsquid
Smurfzinsmurf
Snowi FoxSnowi
SnowRBXsnow
Snug LifeSnug
Socksfor3Socks
SofiaTubeSofiaTube
Sons of Funsons
SontixSontix
So Por CausaSoPorCausa
Sopo Squad Gamingsopo
Soy Blueazul
SoyLuzLuz
Soy Mandy GamesMandy
Spek?Spek
Spiel Mit MirSpielMit
SrJuanchoJuancho
SrtaLulySrtaLuly
StanjeeStanjee
StaTickStatick
StevebloxianSteve
Striker180xStriker
Stream Ca RobloxStream
StronbolStronbol
Sub's Blox WorldSub
Suliin18YTSuliin18YT
Super Dog Tylersuper
Sunnyxmistysunny
SunsetSafariSUNSET
SweePeeSweePee
S_Viperviper
TangochiniTangochini
TanqRTanqR
TapparayTapparay
TapWaterTap
TBNRwifeBrianna
Teenager PaulPaul
TelanthricTelanthric
Tempristtemprist
Terabrite GamesBrite
Tex HSTexHS
TinenQaTinenQa
TikidaTikida
ThatGuyThatGuy
Th3c0nnmanConn
TheEvilSharkanimal
The Box QuizBoxy
The Crystalline GamerzGEMZ
The Frustrated GamerTFG
TheGreatACEACE
THE KAPOLARKapolar
The Meg and Mo ShowMEGA
The MonkeyMonkey
therealcybernovaCybernova
TheRoPoRopoRoblox
The Star SquadStarSquad
Thumbs Up FamilyTUFGAMING
ThinknoodlesNoodles
Thiq BettyThiq
ThnxCyaThnxCya
ThrobpenzPapathar
Tigre TVtigretv
Tinyturtle RobloxTinyturtle
TitanHammerYTTitan
TofuuTofuu
ToxicJimToxic
TrafTheOpestOpest
TroyanoNanoReturnsTroyanito
True EntertainerTRUE
TruffiosTruffios
tsetYTtsetyt
Turtles Wear Raincoatsturtle
TussyGamesTussy
TW DessiDessi
TwiistedPandoraTwiisted
Tx_cleTxcles
Uncle KizaruKizaru
UnlimitedUnlimited
unicorn_akeesha109akeesha
Unicorn TwinsPIZZA
V2 PlaysV2
ValenLatinaValenStar
VarietyJayVarietyJay
VeD_DeVVeDDeV
ViewView
VoltVolt
VikingPrincessJazminVPJ
WaikeWaike
WikiaColorsWiki
WoozloWoozlo
XanderPlaysThisXander
xdarzethxGremlins
XegothasgotXegot
XenoTyXeno
XericPlayzXeric
xEnesREnes
xMarceloxMarcelo
XpieXpie
xThyEdgarxEdgar
XouXou
Yayixd ChanguitoYayixd
YokaiYokai
YoSoyLokiLoki
yTowakGbyTowakGb
ZaiLetsPlayZai
Zaze BloxZaze
ZilgonZilgon
ZacharyZaxorTheSquad
ZeDarkAlienZedark
Zerophyxzerophyx
ZephPlayzZephPlayz
Zepyxlzepyxl
ZOMGZOMG
zOnwleyZon
ZulyYTZulyYT
ZurieliniZurielini

Fortunately, none of the Roblox Star Codes have been rendered inactive since they cannot expire.

How to redeem Roblox Star Codes

The process of redeeming Star Codes in Roblox (Image via Roblox)
To redeem Star Codes in Roblox, follow these steps:

  • Launch Roblox and head to the Robux purchasing page.
  • Here, select the green button that corresponds to the amount of Robux that you wish to purchase.
  • At the payment method screen, locate and select Click Here to add a Star Code. Upon clicking that link, a text box will appear where you can enter a Star Code.
  • Now, copy one of the codes from the list mentioned above and paste it into the box exactly how it's shown above. Select Add to enter the Star Code.

How can one get their own Roblox Star Code?

Robloxians who wish to obtain a Star Code of their own will need to enroll as a members of the Roblox Video Stars Program. To join the said program, a Roblox content creator must meet the requirements or criteria mentioned below:

  • 10,000,000 cumulative views on Roblox-themed videos.
  • 25,000 average views per Roblox-themed video.
  • 100,000 followers or subscribers on their Roblox-themed channel.

It is only when a creator has met these criteria and fulfilled the abovementioned requirements that they can contact Roblox and ask for an invitation into the Roblox Video Stars Program. If Roblox deems their account and profile worthy of admission into the program, they will approve their request and admit them within a few weeks.

Where to find more recent Star Codes

Bookmark this page to find out more Star Codes and stay updated on the latest Roblox news and updates.

FAQs on Roblox Star Codes

What is the Roblox Star Code?

The Roblox Star Code is a special code that you can get from a member of the Roblox Video Stars Program.

Where can Star Codes be applied?

Star Codes can be applied to purchases on the Roblox website and the Roblox app.

Who can benefit from using a Roblox Star Code?

Anyone who has a favorite Roblox content creator will need to look into Star Codes to help support them whenever they buy Robux.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

