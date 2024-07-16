Roblox Star Codes (September 2024)

Roblox Star Codes can be entered when purchasing Robux in Roblox to give famous Roblox creators a small percentage of the purchase. With Star Codes, you can give back to creators you adore a small percentage of the total amount being paid by you during checkout without increasing the overall purchase amount.
As of now, numerous creators have their own codes that Robloxians can use to give a small amount back to them. Read on to learn how to redeem Roblox Star Codes, how to be eligible to get one made for you, and where to find more.
Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox game codes. We’ll keep updating the page whenever new Roblox StarCodesare released.
Active Roblox Star Codes
Listed below are all the active Roblox Star Codes that gamers can use to give their favorite creator a small royalty. Redeeming these codes is entirely optional and Robloxians can take their time redeeming them, as they won't expire.
List of Roblox Star Codes
3SB Games
3sb
440HP
440hp
Aati Plays
Aati
Abbaok
Abbaok
AbsintoJ
ABJ
AidanGamerHD
Aidan
Alex
Crafted
Aline Games
AlineGames
Alonezinho X
Alonezinho
Alles Ava Gaming
Ava
AlphaGG
AlphaGG
AlvinBlox
AlvinBlox
Amberry
Amberry
Amy Lee
Amy
Andre Nicholas
Andre
Angelazz
Angels
AnielicA
AnielicA
Anix
Anix
Annoying Orange Gaming
TootyFruit
Ant
Ant
Ant Antixx
Antixx
ApplyingTM
TM
Argo Play
Argo
Armenti
Armenti
AshleyBunni
Bunni
Ashleyosity
Ashley
AshleyTheUnicorn
Unicorn
AtlasZero
AtlasZero
Avocado Playz
Avocado
Awhxliv
Liv
Axiore
axiore
Ayzria
Ayzria
Baconhair Originals
Baconhair
Bananinha
Delani
bandi
bandi
Bandites
Bandites
Balekta07
Baletka07
Baxtrix
Baxtrix
BeaPlays
Bea
Bebe Milo
BebeMilo
Benni
Benni
Benx
Benx
BereghostGames
TheFGNCrew
Betroner y Noangy
BYN
BiaGamer
BiaGamer
BiancaNayi
BiancaNayi
Biel Henrique
Biel
bigbst4tz2
BIGB2
BigDadT
Clover
BIGHEAD
bighead
BitSquid
BitSquid
Blah Squad
Icy
Blam Spot
Blam
Blox4Fun
Blox4Fun
Blue Blob
BLOB
BlueBug
Blue
Bluxxy Gaming
Bluxxy
BolzarX
Bolz
Bonnie Builds
Tulips
Bubbles
bubbles
Builderboy TV
Builderboy
Buur
Buur
BramP
bramP
Brancoala Games
Brancoala
BREN0RJ
BREN0RJ
BriannaPlayz
Brianna
Brincando com a Keke
Keke
BrittanyPlays
Brittany
Bv0j
Beevee
ByDerank
ByDerank
callmehhaley
CMH
Calixo
Calixo
Canal Cahcildis
Cahcildis
CaptainJackAttack
Attack
Captainly
Cap
Captain Capi
Capi
CaptainTate21
Captain
Carakuchi
kuchi
Carbon Meister Plays
Carbon
Cari
Cari
Carol TV
CarolTV
CatFer
CatFer
Catypink Juega
Catypink
Caylus
Caylus
Ceeberry
Ceeberry
Celestial Roblox
Celestial
Cerority
Cero
Cerso
Cerso
Cheo Power
CheoPower
CherryAhrizona
CherryBaby
ChillzCx
Chillz
Chocoblox
Chocoblox
Chrisandthemike
Chrisatm
Christocream
Cream
Chrisu Gaming
Chrisu
cKev
ckev
Claus
Clausofc
Cleanse Beam
Clean
Comfy Sunday
Cutely
Complex Roblox
Complex
Cookie Cutter
CANDY
Conor3D
Conor3D
corny
corny
Cortesgo
Chidori
Cosmic
Cosmic
CQQP
cqqp
CraftedRL
Crafted
Craxel
craxel
CrazyErzy
CrazyErzy
Cryptize
cryptize
CrystalSims
Crystal
Curtified
Curt
Cute Cookie Gaming
CuteCookie
Cybernova
Cybernova
Daffa Super
Daffa
DandanPH
Dandan
Danny Jesden
Danny
DaPanda Girl
PandaWanda
DatBrian
DatBrian
Daylin's FunHouse
FunSquad
deathvanessa
Death
DeeterPlays
DeeterPlay
Devoun
Mango
DefildPlays
Defild
DeGoBloX
Dego
Denis
Denis
Dexter Playz
Dexter
DfieldMark
DfieldMark
DigitizedPixels
Digi
Digito Plays
Digito
Digopollo
Pollo
DimerDillon
DIMER
Divine
Divine
DogBon62
DogBon
DOLLASTIC PLAYS!
Dollastic
Dom
Dom
Dr Laba
Laba
Draconite Dragon
Draco
Dragonplatinum
Dragon
DV Plays
DV
elemperadormaxiyt
Emperador
El Magnum
ElMagnum
El Trollino
Trollino
elDanielGT
DanielGT
Elite
E
elitelupus
elite
Ephicsea
Ephicsea
Elemental
Elemental
Elyas360
elyas
Emily vs Evelyn Gaming
EandE
EmpireBlox
EmpireBlox
ErikCarr
ErikCarr
ErnieC3
ErnieC3
Euri Wings
Euri
Evanbear1
EB1
EYYCHEEV
Stronk
Fadedplayz
Faded
Faeglow
Glow
FancySmash
Fancy
FakerUp
fakerup
FanaticalLight
Fanatic
Fer999
Fer
Fera
Ferabux
FGTeeV
FGTEEV
Fini Juega
Fini
Fishy
Fishy
Flamingo
Flamingo
Flashii
Flashii
Flebsy
Flebsy
Flexer97YT
Otaku
Flxral
Flxral
Flyborg
Flyborg
FoamyBubbles
Foamy
Folix
Folix
Foltyn
Foltyn
Foncri
Foncri
ForeverSparks
Sparks
Fraser2TheMax
F2TM
Frenchrxses
Rose
Frite
Frite
FUDZ
Fudz
FunkySquadHD
Funky
FunnyBunny
bunny
FunPiggy
Piggy
Furious Jumper
Furious
FusionZGamer
Fusion
Futura
Futura
Gaby gamer
Gaby
GallantGaming
Gallant
Gamer Hexapod
Hexapod
Gamer Kawaii
kawaii
GamerNom
GamerNom
GamingMermaid
Mermaid
GamingWithKev
GWKFamily
GamingwithVYT
V
Geko97
Otaku
GianBlox
GianBlox
GH0KS
GH0KS
GhostInTheCosmos
Ghost
Glitch
Glitch
Godstatus
Status
GoingLimited
GOING
GoldenGlare
Gold
GonGon
GonGon
gorygaming24601
Gory
grace k
gracek
GraserPlays
graser
Gravycatman
Gravy
GroovyDominoes52
Groovy
Gunslaya
Gun
HandN
HandN
hannahlovescows
Cows
haramics
haram
Heorua
Heo
Heyhana
Hana
HeyItsJames
James
Hey Misty
Misty
HeyRosalina
Rosalina
hey sant
HeySant
HelloItsVG
VG
HappyBlack
happyblack
Hoops the Bee
Hoops
HW5567
HW5567
Hxyila
Hxyila
Hyper
Hyper
HyperCookie
Cookie
I_lovejava
Java
iAirRon
Air
iamSanna
iamSanna
ianut
ianut
ibemaine
IBeMaine
IBella
Bella
iBugou
iBugou
iDakeeCore
iDakeeCore
iDatchy
iDatchy
iFresproYT
iFres
iGuz
iGuz
ImaGamerGirl
gamergirl
Inemafoo
Inemafoo
Infernasu
Infernasu
iKotori
iKotori
IntelPlayz
INTELPLAYZ
inquisitormaster
Alex
invictor
invictor
iTown Gameplay
iTown
ItsLimey
Limey
It's Akeila
Akeila
Its Ashley Playz YT
Ash
Its Matty
Matty
ItsFunneh
Funneh
ItsMatrix
Matrix
Its Starlight Plays Yt
Starlight
Its SugarCoffee
SugarCoffe
It's Siena
Siena
ItzzMelisa
Melisaaa
ItzSweaking
Sweaking
ItzVexo
ItzVexo
Jackeryz
Jack
Jake Globox
Globox
Jake Pudding
Pudim
Jameskii
Jameskii
Jamie ThatBloxer
Jamie
Janet and Kate
TEAMJK
Joao joao
joaojoao
jatatochip
jatato
javie12
javie12
Jayingee
Jake
J Bug
jbug
JD
JD
Jeffblox
Jeffblox
Jeffo
Jeffo
Jeenius
Jeen
JeromeASF
Jerome
Jenstine
jenstine
jeruhmi
cat
JessEmma
Butterfly
jessetc
Jesse
JesuaCunnigham
Jesua
Jie GamingStudio
JIE
Joe Albanese
Joe
JoeyDaPlayer
Joey
JoJocraftHP
JoJo
JUAUMZINHO
JUAUM
JudoUnicorn
Judo
Juegahora
Zanahoria
Juicy John
Juicy
Julia MineGirl
MineGirl
Junell Dominic
Dora
JunRoots
JunRoots
JustHarrison
Harry
Jvnq
Jvnq
JymbowSlice
Jymbow
Kaden Fumblebottom
Kaden
Karim Juega
KarimJuega
Karola20
Karola20
Kavra
Kavra
Kawaii Kunicorn
kunicorn
Keisyo
cat
KepuTheCat
Kepu
Kelvingts
Kelvin
KidsToysPlay
KTP
Kindly Keyin Star
Keyin
King Luffy
Luffy
KingOfYouTube
King
KittGaming
Kitt
Kitsubee
kit
Kodak
Kodak
Kori
Kori
KraoESp
KraoESp
KreekCraft
RealKreek
KrystinPlays
Krystin
KTG Gaming
KTG
LanaRae
Lana
LaniRoblox
LANI
LankyBox
LankyBox
LariGamer
LariGamer
Laughability
Laugh
LavenderBlossom
Lav
Lawlieet 20
Lawlieet20
LazarBeam
LAZAR
LcLc
LcLc
Leah Ashe
LeahAshe
Legolaz
Legolaz
Leshero Morrazo
Leshero
LiaBlossoms
Blossoms
Liege North
Liege
Lilly bloxTV
Lillyblox
limamosca
Limamosca
Linkmon99
Linkmon99
LinMeiLee
Lin
L0GinHDi
LOGinHDi
locus
locus
Lokis
Lokis
Lonnie
Lonnie
Lons Gamer
Lons
Lord
Lord
LovelyEla
Ela
Lucero
Luceroblox
Luky
Luky
LunaBlox
LunaBlox
Lunar Eclipse
Lunar
Luuy
Luuy
Luvxshine
Shine
Luzablxx
LaLuza
Lyna
Lyna
Lyte
Lyte
Mackenzie Turner Roblox
Cuties
Maeva Games Videos
Maeva
Magicbus
Magic
Magikarp Films
Magikarp
Mahadinoor Playz
Maha
Maislie
Maislie
MakotoUchiha
MakotoYT1
Manucraft
manucraft
Mariana Nana
MariNana
MatrixPlaysRB
Matrix
MathFacter360
Math
Matsbxb
Mats
mayrushart
mayrushart
MedTw
MedTw
Melina
Melina
MelzinhaMel Games
Melzinha
MeganPlays
MeganPlays
Metalizer
Metalizer
MiaGames
MiaGames
Miannn
Miannn
Miauzinha
Miauzinha
MICHI RØBLØX
MichuRblx
MicroGuardian
Micro
Mila FunPlayer
MilaFun
MikeyDood
MIKEY
MiniBloxia
Mini
Mislicious Play
Mislicious
MK
mk
Model8197
MODEL
MoFlare
Moflare
Moonfallx
Moon
Mr_Booshot
Doge
Mr.Bunny
MrBunny
MrLokazo86
MrLokazo86
MrPankeyk
Pancake
Mud Playz
Mud
MuneebParwazMP
Muneeb
Mxddsie
Pink
MxghtyJxstin
Mighty
Myster0y
Myster0y
MyUsernamesThis
Bacon
NanoProdigy
Nano
Natasha Panda
Panda
Nathy Super Gamer
NathySuper
Natsuki Sel
NatsukiSel
Nezi Plays Roblox
EpicSquad
NicksDaga
NicksDaga
Nicole Kimmi
Kiwwis
Nicole Maffi
Maffi
Night_foxx
NightFoxx
Noangy
BYN
Noclypso
Noclypso
noekje
noe
NO_DATA
purple
Noob Master
Noob
NotThnxCya
ThnxCya
Notive
Notive
O1G
O1G
ObliviousHD
Oblivious
OfficialNoobie
Noobie
oGVexx
oGVexx
Okeh Gaming TV
Okeh
okgamerman
Playonyx
OMB Gaming
OMB
Ominous Nebula
Ominous
OneSpottedFriend
Friend
Oscar
Oscar
OurFire Plays
Ourfire
PaintingRainbows
Rainbow
PandazPlay
Pandaz
PandinhaGame
Pandinha
Papile
Jupapile
Paula Urbaez
Paulita
PeepGuy
Peep
PeetahBread
Peetah
Peter Toys
PeterToys
PGHLFilms
PGHLFilms
Phoeberry
Phoeberry
Pietragamesyt
pietrayt
PiggyMasterZ
PMZ
PiggyPlayz
Animal
PinkfateGames
Pinky
PinkLeaf
PinkLeaf
Playonyx
Playonyx
Plech
Plech
Plique
Plique
Poke
Poke
PremiumSalad
Premium
PrestonPlayz
Preston
Pretzel Etzel
Pretzel
PREZLEY
prezley
Prime Furious
Prime
Princess Royale
Princess
Princess Tori
Tori
Proder
Proder
Proton Plays Roblox
proton
PurxpleRblx
Purxple
Qaluo
Qaluo
Quimic
Quimic
Raconidas
Raconidas
Rainway
Rainway
Rainster
Rainster
Rambling Ramul
Ram
Rareyma
Rarey
Rax
Rax
Razor
Razor
RazorFishGaming
Razorfish
Realistic Gaming
RealisticG
RealMoby
Moby
Realrosesarered
Realroses
RebootedPoppy
Poppy
Reddzzyx
Red
RedKill
Redkill
Red Weeb
RedWeeb
Rektway
rektway
RELL GAMES
rell
Remainings
Remainings
RenLeaf
PinkLeaf
Razor
Razor
RiusPlay
RiusPlay
Roblox.az
az
Roblox Minigunner
Minigunner
ROBLOXMuff
ROBLOXMuff
Robstix
robstix
RODNY
RODNY
Ropo
RopoRoblox
Roof
roof
Roplex Gaming
Roplex
Rovi23
Rovi23
roxhiroblox
Roxy
RoxiCake Gamer
Awadeuwu
Royale Dior
Dior
Royale Roleplay
Royale
Ruby Games
Ruby
RufflesOfficial
Ruffles
RussoPlays
Russo
ryguyrocky
Ryguyrocky
Saoli
Saoli
SATSHA JUEGA
SATSHA
ScooterSmash0
Smash
ScriptedMatt
Scripted
SD Mittens
SDMittens
Sebee
Sebee
Seedeng
See
SeerRblx
seer
Seniac
Seniac
SeñoritoFran
SrFrances
Shadow Network
Shadow
ShanePlays
ShanePlays
SharkBlox
SharkBlox
Shaylo
Shaylo
Signicial
Signicial
Silent Playz
Silent
Silly on Roblox
Silly
SiimplyBubliie
bubliie
SimplyCoco
Coco
SimplySpring
Spring
Sircheko
Luis2004
Sketch
Sketch
SkippyPlays
Skippy
Sleghart
sleghart
Sleigher
Sleigher
Squid Magic
squid
Smurfzin
smurf
Snowi Fox
Snowi
SnowRBX
snow
Snug Life
Snug
Socksfor3
Socks
SofiaTube
SofiaTube
Sons of Fun
sons
Sontix
Sontix
So Por Causa
SoPorCausa
Sopo Squad Gaming
sopo
Soy Blue
azul
SoyLuz
Luz
Soy Mandy Games
Mandy
Spek?
Spek
Spiel Mit Mir
SpielMit
SrJuancho
Juancho
SrtaLuly
SrtaLuly
Stanjee
Stanjee
StaTick
Statick
Stevebloxian
Steve
Striker180x
Striker
Stream Ca Roblox
Stream
Stronbol
Stronbol
Sub's Blox World
Sub
Suliin18YT
Suliin18YT
Super Dog Tyler
super
Sunnyxmisty
sunny
SunsetSafari
SUNSET
SweePee
SweePee
S_Viper
viper
Tangochini
Tangochini
TanqR
TanqR
Tapparay
Tapparay
TapWater
Tap
TBNRwife
Brianna
Teenager Paul
Paul
Telanthric
Telanthric
Temprist
temprist
Terabrite Games
Brite
Tex HS
TexHS
TinenQa
TinenQa
Tikida
Tikida
ThatGuy
ThatGuy
Th3c0nnman
Conn
TheEvilShark
animal
The Box Quiz
Boxy
The Crystalline Gamerz
GEMZ
The Frustrated Gamer
TFG
TheGreatACE
ACE
THE KAPOLAR
Kapolar
The Meg and Mo Show
MEGA
The Monkey
Monkey
therealcybernova
Cybernova
TheRoPo
RopoRoblox
The Star Squad
StarSquad
Thumbs Up Family
TUFGAMING
Thinknoodles
Noodles
Thiq Betty
Thiq
ThnxCya
ThnxCya
Throbpenz
Papathar
Tigre TV
tigretv
Tinyturtle Roblox
Tinyturtle
TitanHammerYT
Titan
Tofuu
Tofuu
ToxicJim
Toxic
TrafTheOpest
Opest
TroyanoNanoReturns
Troyanito
True Entertainer
TRUE
Truffios
Truffios
tsetYT
tsetyt
Turtles Wear Raincoats
turtle
TussyGames
Tussy
TW Dessi
Dessi
TwiistedPandora
Twiisted
Tx_cle
Txcles
Uncle Kizaru
Kizaru
Unlimited
Unlimited
unicorn_akeesha109
akeesha
Unicorn Twins
PIZZA
V2 Plays
V2
ValenLatina
ValenStar
VarietyJay
VarietyJay
VeD_DeV
VeDDeV
View
View
Volt
Volt
VikingPrincessJazmin
VPJ
Waike
Waike
WikiaColors
Wiki
Woozlo
Woozlo
XanderPlaysThis
Xander
xdarzethx
Gremlins
Xegothasgot
Xegot
XenoTy
Xeno
XericPlayz
Xeric
xEnesR
Enes
xMarcelo
xMarcelo
Xpie
Xpie
xThyEdgarx
Edgar
Xou
Xou
Yayixd Changuito
Yayixd
Yokai
Yokai
YoSoyLoki
Loki
yTowakGb
yTowakGb
ZaiLetsPlay
Zai
Zaze Blox
Zaze
Zilgon
Zilgon
ZacharyZaxor
TheSquad
ZeDarkAlien
Zedark
Zerophyx
zerophyx
ZephPlayz
ZephPlayz
Zepyxl
zepyxl
ZOMG
ZOMG
zOnwley
Zon
ZulyYT
ZulyYT
Zurielini
Zurielini
Inactive Roblox Star Codes
Fortunately, none of the Roblox Star Codes have been rendered inactive since they cannot expire.
How to redeem Roblox Star Codes
To redeem Star Codes in Roblox, follow these steps:
Here, select the green button that corresponds to the amount of Robux that you wish to purchase.
At the payment method screen, locate and select Click Here to add a Star Code. Upon clicking that link, a text box will appear where you can enter a Star Code.
Now, copy one of the codes from the list mentioned above and paste it into the box exactly how it's shown above. Select Add to enter the Star Code.
How can one get their own Roblox Star Code?
Robloxians who wish to obtain a Star Code of their own will need to enroll as a members of the Roblox Video Stars Program. To join the said program, a Roblox content creator must meet the requirements or criteria mentioned below:
10,000,000 cumulative views on Roblox-themed videos.
25,000 average views per Roblox-themed video.
100,000 followers or subscribers on their Roblox-themed channel.
It is only when a creator has met these criteria and fulfilled the abovementioned requirements that they can contact Roblox and ask for an invitation into the Roblox Video Stars Program. If Roblox deems their account and profile worthy of admission into the program, they will approve their request and admit them within a few weeks.