Roblox Star Codes (September 2024)

Roblox Star Codes can be entered when purchasing Robux in Roblox to give famous Roblox creators a small percentage of the purchase. With Star Codes, you can give back to creators you adore a small percentage of the total amount being paid by you during checkout without increasing the overall purchase amount.

As of now, numerous creators have their own codes that Robloxians can use to give a small amount back to them. Read on to learn how to redeem Roblox Star Codes, how to be eligible to get one made for you, and where to find more.

Active Roblox Star Codes

A poster of Roblox Characters (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Listed below are all the active Roblox Star Codes that gamers can use to give their favorite creator a small royalty. Redeeming these codes is entirely optional and Robloxians can take their time redeeming them, as they won't expire.

List of Roblox Star Codes 3SB Games 3sb 440HP 440hp Aati Plays Aati Abbaok Abbaok AbsintoJ ABJ AidanGamerHD Aidan Alex Crafted Aline Games AlineGames Alonezinho X Alonezinho Alles Ava Gaming Ava AlphaGG AlphaGG AlvinBlox AlvinBlox Amberry Amberry Amy Lee Amy Andre Nicholas Andre Angelazz Angels AnielicA AnielicA Anix Anix Annoying Orange Gaming TootyFruit Ant Ant Ant Antixx Antixx ApplyingTM TM Argo Play Argo Armenti Armenti AshleyBunni Bunni Ashleyosity Ashley AshleyTheUnicorn Unicorn AtlasZero AtlasZero Avocado Playz Avocado Awhxliv Liv Axiore axiore Ayzria Ayzria Baconhair Originals Baconhair Bananinha Delani bandi bandi Bandites Bandites Balekta07 Baletka07 Baxtrix Baxtrix BeaPlays Bea Bebe Milo BebeMilo Benni Benni Benx Benx BereghostGames TheFGNCrew Betroner y Noangy BYN BiaGamer BiaGamer BiancaNayi BiancaNayi Biel Henrique Biel bigbst4tz2 BIGB2 BigDadT Clover BIGHEAD bighead BitSquid BitSquid Blah Squad Icy Blam Spot Blam Blox4Fun Blox4Fun Blue Blob BLOB BlueBug Blue Bluxxy Gaming Bluxxy BolzarX Bolz Bonnie Builds Tulips Bubbles bubbles Builderboy TV Builderboy Buur Buur BramP bramP Brancoala Games Brancoala BREN0RJ BREN0RJ BriannaPlayz Brianna Brincando com a Keke Keke BrittanyPlays Brittany Bv0j Beevee ByDerank ByDerank callmehhaley CMH Calixo Calixo Canal Cahcildis Cahcildis CaptainJackAttack Attack Captainly Cap Captain Capi Capi CaptainTate21 Captain Carakuchi kuchi Carbon Meister Plays Carbon Cari Cari Carol TV CarolTV CatFer CatFer Catypink Juega Catypink Caylus Caylus Ceeberry Ceeberry Celestial Roblox Celestial Cerority Cero Cerso Cerso Cheo Power CheoPower CherryAhrizona CherryBaby ChillzCx Chillz Chocoblox Chocoblox Chrisandthemike Chrisatm Christocream Cream Chrisu Gaming Chrisu cKev ckev Claus Clausofc Cleanse Beam Clean Comfy Sunday Cutely Complex Roblox Complex Cookie Cutter CANDY Conor3D Conor3D corny corny Cortesgo Chidori Cosmic Cosmic CQQP cqqp CraftedRL Crafted Craxel craxel CrazyErzy CrazyErzy Cryptize cryptize CrystalSims Crystal Curtified Curt Cute Cookie Gaming CuteCookie Cybernova Cybernova Daffa Super Daffa DandanPH Dandan Danny Jesden Danny DaPanda Girl PandaWanda DatBrian DatBrian Daylin's FunHouse FunSquad deathvanessa Death DeeterPlays DeeterPlay Devoun Mango DefildPlays Defild DeGoBloX Dego Denis Denis Dexter Playz Dexter DfieldMark DfieldMark DigitizedPixels Digi Digito Plays Digito Digopollo Pollo DimerDillon DIMER Divine Divine DogBon62 DogBon DOLLASTIC PLAYS! Dollastic Dom Dom Dr Laba Laba Draconite Dragon Draco Dragonplatinum Dragon DV Plays DV elemperadormaxiyt Emperador El Magnum ElMagnum El Trollino Trollino elDanielGT DanielGT Elite E elitelupus elite Ephicsea Ephicsea Elemental Elemental Elyas360 elyas Emily vs Evelyn Gaming EandE EmpireBlox EmpireBlox ErikCarr ErikCarr ErnieC3 ErnieC3 Euri Wings Euri Evanbear1 EB1 EYYCHEEV Stronk Fadedplayz Faded Faeglow Glow FancySmash Fancy FakerUp fakerup FanaticalLight Fanatic Fer999 Fer Fera Ferabux FGTeeV FGTEEV Fini Juega Fini Fishy Fishy Flamingo Flamingo Flashii Flashii Flebsy Flebsy Flexer97YT Otaku Flxral Flxral Flyborg Flyborg FoamyBubbles Foamy Folix Folix Foltyn Foltyn Foncri Foncri ForeverSparks Sparks Fraser2TheMax F2TM Frenchrxses Rose Frite Frite FUDZ Fudz FunkySquadHD Funky FunnyBunny bunny FunPiggy Piggy Furious Jumper Furious FusionZGamer Fusion Futura Futura Gaby gamer Gaby GallantGaming Gallant Gamer Hexapod Hexapod Gamer Kawaii kawaii GamerNom GamerNom GamingMermaid Mermaid GamingWithKev GWKFamily GamingwithVYT V Geko97 Otaku GianBlox GianBlox GH0KS GH0KS GhostInTheCosmos Ghost Glitch Glitch Godstatus Status GoingLimited GOING GoldenGlare Gold GonGon GonGon gorygaming24601 Gory grace k gracek GraserPlays graser Gravycatman Gravy GroovyDominoes52 Groovy Gunslaya Gun HandN HandN hannahlovescows Cows haramics haram Heorua Heo Heyhana Hana HeyItsJames James Hey Misty Misty HeyRosalina Rosalina hey sant HeySant HelloItsVG VG HappyBlack happyblack Hoops the Bee Hoops HW5567 HW5567 Hxyila Hxyila Hyper Hyper HyperCookie Cookie I_lovejava Java iAirRon Air iamSanna iamSanna ianut ianut ibemaine IBeMaine IBella Bella iBugou iBugou iDakeeCore iDakeeCore iDatchy iDatchy iFresproYT iFres iGuz iGuz ImaGamerGirl gamergirl Inemafoo Inemafoo Infernasu Infernasu iKotori iKotori IntelPlayz INTELPLAYZ inquisitormaster Alex invictor invictor iTown Gameplay iTown ItsLimey Limey It's Akeila Akeila Its Ashley Playz YT Ash Its Matty Matty ItsFunneh Funneh ItsMatrix Matrix Its Starlight Plays Yt Starlight Its SugarCoffee SugarCoffe It's Siena Siena ItzzMelisa Melisaaa ItzSweaking Sweaking ItzVexo ItzVexo Jackeryz Jack Jake Globox Globox Jake Pudding Pudim Jameskii Jameskii Jamie ThatBloxer Jamie Janet and Kate TEAMJK Joao joao joaojoao jatatochip jatato javie12 javie12 Jayingee Jake J Bug jbug JD JD Jeffblox Jeffblox Jeffo Jeffo Jeenius Jeen JeromeASF Jerome Jenstine jenstine jeruhmi cat JessEmma Butterfly jessetc Jesse JesuaCunnigham Jesua Jie GamingStudio JIE Joe Albanese Joe JoeyDaPlayer Joey JoJocraftHP JoJo JUAUMZINHO JUAUM JudoUnicorn Judo Juegahora Zanahoria Juicy John Juicy Julia MineGirl MineGirl Junell Dominic Dora JunRoots JunRoots JustHarrison Harry Jvnq Jvnq JymbowSlice Jymbow Kaden Fumblebottom Kaden Karim Juega KarimJuega Karola20 Karola20 Kavra Kavra Kawaii Kunicorn kunicorn Keisyo cat KepuTheCat Kepu Kelvingts Kelvin KidsToysPlay KTP Kindly Keyin Star Keyin King Luffy Luffy KingOfYouTube King KittGaming Kitt Kitsubee kit Kodak Kodak Kori Kori KraoESp KraoESp KreekCraft RealKreek KrystinPlays Krystin KTG Gaming KTG LanaRae Lana LaniRoblox LANI LankyBox LankyBox LariGamer LariGamer Laughability Laugh LavenderBlossom Lav Lawlieet 20 Lawlieet20 LazarBeam LAZAR LcLc LcLc Leah Ashe LeahAshe Legolaz Legolaz Leshero Morrazo Leshero LiaBlossoms Blossoms Liege North Liege Lilly bloxTV Lillyblox limamosca Limamosca Linkmon99 Linkmon99 LinMeiLee Lin L0GinHDi LOGinHDi locus locus Lokis Lokis Lonnie Lonnie Lons Gamer Lons Lord Lord LovelyEla Ela Lucero Luceroblox Luky Luky LunaBlox LunaBlox Lunar Eclipse Lunar Luuy Luuy Luvxshine Shine Luzablxx LaLuza Lyna Lyna Lyte Lyte Mackenzie Turner Roblox Cuties Maeva Games Videos Maeva Magicbus Magic Magikarp Films Magikarp Mahadinoor Playz Maha Maislie Maislie MakotoUchiha MakotoYT1 Manucraft manucraft Mariana Nana MariNana MatrixPlaysRB Matrix MathFacter360 Math Matsbxb Mats mayrushart mayrushart MedTw MedTw Melina Melina MelzinhaMel Games Melzinha MeganPlays MeganPlays Metalizer Metalizer MiaGames MiaGames Miannn Miannn Miauzinha Miauzinha MICHI RØBLØX MichuRblx MicroGuardian Micro Mila FunPlayer MilaFun MikeyDood MIKEY MiniBloxia Mini Mislicious Play Mislicious MK mk Model8197 MODEL MoFlare Moflare Moonfallx Moon Mr_Booshot Doge Mr.Bunny MrBunny MrLokazo86 MrLokazo86 MrPankeyk Pancake Mud Playz Mud MuneebParwazMP Muneeb Mxddsie Pink MxghtyJxstin Mighty Myster0y Myster0y MyUsernamesThis Bacon NanoProdigy Nano Natasha Panda Panda Nathy Super Gamer NathySuper Natsuki Sel NatsukiSel Nezi Plays Roblox EpicSquad NicksDaga NicksDaga Nicole Kimmi Kiwwis Nicole Maffi Maffi Night_foxx NightFoxx Noangy BYN Noclypso Noclypso noekje noe NO_DATA purple Noob Master Noob NotThnxCya ThnxCya Notive Notive O1G O1G ObliviousHD Oblivious OfficialNoobie Noobie oGVexx oGVexx Okeh Gaming TV Okeh okgamerman Playonyx OMB Gaming OMB Ominous Nebula Ominous OneSpottedFriend Friend Oscar Oscar OurFire Plays Ourfire PaintingRainbows Rainbow PandazPlay Pandaz PandinhaGame Pandinha Papile Jupapile Paula Urbaez Paulita PeepGuy Peep PeetahBread Peetah Peter Toys PeterToys PGHLFilms PGHLFilms Phoeberry Phoeberry Pietragamesyt pietrayt PiggyMasterZ PMZ PiggyPlayz Animal PinkfateGames Pinky PinkLeaf PinkLeaf Playonyx Playonyx Plech Plech Plique Plique Poke Poke PremiumSalad Premium PrestonPlayz Preston Pretzel Etzel Pretzel PREZLEY prezley Prime Furious Prime Princess Royale Princess Princess Tori Tori Proder Proder Proton Plays Roblox proton PurxpleRblx Purxple Qaluo Qaluo Quimic Quimic Raconidas Raconidas Rainway Rainway Rainster Rainster Rambling Ramul Ram Rareyma Rarey Rax Rax Razor Razor RazorFishGaming Razorfish Realistic Gaming RealisticG RealMoby Moby Realrosesarered Realroses RebootedPoppy Poppy Reddzzyx Red RedKill Redkill Red Weeb RedWeeb Rektway rektway RELL GAMES rell Remainings Remainings RenLeaf PinkLeaf Razor Razor RiusPlay RiusPlay Roblox.az az Roblox Minigunner Minigunner ROBLOXMuff ROBLOXMuff Robstix robstix RODNY RODNY Ropo RopoRoblox Roof roof Roplex Gaming Roplex Rovi23 Rovi23 roxhiroblox Roxy RoxiCake Gamer Awadeuwu Royale Dior Dior Royale Roleplay Royale Ruby Games Ruby RufflesOfficial Ruffles RussoPlays Russo ryguyrocky Ryguyrocky Saoli Saoli SATSHA JUEGA SATSHA ScooterSmash0 Smash ScriptedMatt Scripted SD Mittens SDMittens Sebee Sebee Seedeng See SeerRblx seer Seniac Seniac SeñoritoFran SrFrances Shadow Network Shadow ShanePlays ShanePlays SharkBlox SharkBlox Shaylo Shaylo Signicial Signicial Silent Playz Silent Silly on Roblox Silly SiimplyBubliie bubliie SimplyCoco Coco SimplySpring Spring Sircheko Luis2004 Sketch Sketch SkippyPlays Skippy Sleghart sleghart Sleigher Sleigher Squid Magic squid Smurfzin smurf Snowi Fox Snowi SnowRBX snow Snug Life Snug Socksfor3 Socks SofiaTube SofiaTube Sons of Fun sons Sontix Sontix So Por Causa SoPorCausa Sopo Squad Gaming sopo Soy Blue azul SoyLuz Luz Soy Mandy Games Mandy Spek? Spek Spiel Mit Mir SpielMit SrJuancho Juancho SrtaLuly SrtaLuly Stanjee Stanjee StaTick Statick Stevebloxian Steve Striker180x Striker Stream Ca Roblox Stream Stronbol Stronbol Sub's Blox World Sub Suliin18YT Suliin18YT Super Dog Tyler super Sunnyxmisty sunny SunsetSafari SUNSET SweePee SweePee S_Viper viper Tangochini Tangochini TanqR TanqR Tapparay Tapparay TapWater Tap TBNRwife Brianna Teenager Paul Paul Telanthric Telanthric Temprist temprist Terabrite Games Brite Tex HS TexHS TinenQa TinenQa Tikida Tikida ThatGuy ThatGuy Th3c0nnman Conn TheEvilShark animal The Box Quiz Boxy The Crystalline Gamerz GEMZ The Frustrated Gamer TFG TheGreatACE ACE THE KAPOLAR Kapolar The Meg and Mo Show MEGA The Monkey Monkey therealcybernova Cybernova TheRoPo RopoRoblox The Star Squad StarSquad Thumbs Up Family TUFGAMING Thinknoodles Noodles Thiq Betty Thiq ThnxCya ThnxCya Throbpenz Papathar Tigre TV tigretv Tinyturtle Roblox Tinyturtle TitanHammerYT Titan Tofuu Tofuu ToxicJim Toxic TrafTheOpest Opest TroyanoNanoReturns Troyanito True Entertainer TRUE Truffios Truffios tsetYT tsetyt Turtles Wear Raincoats turtle TussyGames Tussy TW Dessi Dessi TwiistedPandora Twiisted Tx_cle Txcles Uncle Kizaru Kizaru Unlimited Unlimited unicorn_akeesha109 akeesha Unicorn Twins PIZZA V2 Plays V2 ValenLatina ValenStar VarietyJay VarietyJay VeD_DeV VeDDeV View View Volt Volt VikingPrincessJazmin VPJ Waike Waike WikiaColors Wiki Woozlo Woozlo XanderPlaysThis Xander xdarzethx Gremlins Xegothasgot Xegot XenoTy Xeno XericPlayz Xeric xEnesR Enes xMarcelo xMarcelo Xpie Xpie xThyEdgarx Edgar Xou Xou Yayixd Changuito Yayixd Yokai Yokai YoSoyLoki Loki yTowakGb yTowakGb ZaiLetsPlay Zai Zaze Blox Zaze Zilgon Zilgon ZacharyZaxor TheSquad ZeDarkAlien Zedark Zerophyx zerophyx ZephPlayz ZephPlayz Zepyxl zepyxl ZOMG ZOMG zOnwley Zon ZulyYT ZulyYT Zurielini Zurielini

Inactive Roblox Star Codes

Fortunately, none of the Roblox Star Codes have been rendered inactive since they cannot expire.

How to redeem Roblox Star Codes

The process of redeeming Star Codes in Roblox (Image via Roblox)

To redeem Star Codes in Roblox, follow these steps:

Launch Roblox and head to the Robux purchasing page .

. Here, select the green button that corresponds to the amount of Robux that you wish to purchase.

At the payment method screen, locate and select Click Here to add a Star Code. Upon clicking that link, a text box will appear where you can enter a Star Code.

to add a Star Code. Upon clicking that link, a text box will appear where you can enter a Star Code. Now, copy one of the codes from the list mentioned above and paste it into the box exactly how it's shown above. Select Add to enter the Star Code.

How can one get their own Roblox Star Code?

Robloxians who wish to obtain a Star Code of their own will need to enroll as a members of the Roblox Video Stars Program. To join the said program, a Roblox content creator must meet the requirements or criteria mentioned below:

10,000,000 cumulative views on Roblox-themed videos.

25,000 average views per Roblox-themed video.

100,000 followers or subscribers on their Roblox-themed channel.

It is only when a creator has met these criteria and fulfilled the abovementioned requirements that they can contact Roblox and ask for an invitation into the Roblox Video Stars Program. If Roblox deems their account and profile worthy of admission into the program, they will approve their request and admit them within a few weeks.

Where to find more recent Star Codes

FAQs on Roblox Star Codes

What is the Roblox Star Code?

The Roblox Star Code is a special code that you can get from a member of the Roblox Video Stars Program.

Where can Star Codes be applied?

Star Codes can be applied to purchases on the Roblox website and the Roblox app.

Who can benefit from using a Roblox Star Code?

Anyone who has a favorite Roblox content creator will need to look into Star Codes to help support them whenever they buy Robux.

