Highway Legends Codes
Latest Highway legends Codes (Image via Roblox)

Highway Legends codes provide free resources when redeemed in-game. In this title, Robloxians can test their driving skills on seemingly endless roads in sweet rides. In Highway Legends, they can race with their friends, navigate the highways, and swerve through traffic to avoid accidents while simultaneously earning Cash.

That said, accumulating cash and vehicles can be a prolonged and tiresome task. Luckily, Robloxians can use the codes listed below to get said resources. Read on to learn how to redeem active codes in Highway Legends and where to find more.

All Highway Legends Codes (Active)

Official cover for Highway Legends (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the active codes for Highway Legends. Robloxians are urged to redeem these as soon as possible to avoid missing out on free rewards.

List of Active Codes in Highway Legends

Code

Rewards

3mvisits

25,000 Cash (Latest)

dealershipcode

15,000 Cash

hiddenfountain

15,000 Cash

parkinglotgap

40,000 Cash

hiddenforest

15,000 Cash

behindgarage

15,000 Cash

grassarea

20,000 Cash

holeinthemap

40,000 Cash

1mvisits

25,000 Cash

Inactive Highway Legends Codes

Fortunately, there aren't any codes for Highway Legends that have been rendered useless. If any codes that are currently active fail to provide rewards or expire, a list highlighting them will be provided below.

How to redeem Highway Legends Codes

Redeem codes in Highway Legends (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in Highway Legends, follow these steps:

  • Launch Highway Legends, and ensure you're connected to the server.
  • Upon joining the game, press the Twitter Bird Icon on the left side of your game screen to enter the code redemption window.
  • Copy and paste a working code into the "Code here..." text box.
  • Click the Redeem Button to activate the code and claim the free rewards.

Codes for Highway Legends and their importance

Active codes for Highway Legends can be redeemed for free items. The rewards can include but aren't limited to Cash, Cars, and other useful items.

Highway Legends Code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Highway Legends (Image via Roblox)

If a code expires or is declared invalid, you will receive a message saying Invalid code.. above the Redeem button. This can also occur when the code is incorrect. To avoid this problem, ensure correct input when entering codes. In the case of manual input, we suggest copying and pasting them from the list above to minimize errors.

Where to find more recent Highway Legends codes

Bookmark this page to find more codes for Highway Legends and stay updated on the latest Roblox news and updates. You can also follow the game developer's account on X and join the official Discord server and Roblox group for more information.

FAQs on Highway Legends Codes

What is the latest Highway Legends code?

The latest active code in Highway Legends is "3mvisits", which grants 25,000 Cash when redeemed.

Are codes useful in Highway Legends?

Redeeming codes in Highway Legends is beneficial. They help you get crucial rewards without spending Robux or grinding.

When will newer codes for Highway Legends be released?

Usually, new Roblox codes are released during a holiday, major updates, and certain in-game events. The same also applies to Highway Legends.

