Gym League Codes (September 2024)

Visit the gym in Roblox Gym League and burn those calories using the latest Gym League Codes. In the expansive and immersive Roblox game Gym League, you learn to become bodybuilders, compete, reroll auras, and more. In this entertaining simulator, you need all the assistance you can get to gain muscle. For an even more stylish workout, you can get Body Alters. You can also participate in tournaments to earn money.

Don’t stay a beginner forever. Pick up some weights in-game and perform regular push-ups to build muscle. Use your codes for Gym League to get free rewards for meals and energy drinks to help you stay energized. If you want to get that virtual muscle and be the talk of the gym, you need a Gym League code.

All active Gym League codes (Updated)

Free Active codes in Gym League (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The following codes in Gym League are currently active. All the codes for Gym League risk going inactive at any time, hence redeem them with haste.

List of Active Gym League Codes Code Rewards PrisonBound Super Pickles (Latest) SummerVibes Power-Ups HIDDENFOOD 2 Chakra Rations PirateBugFix Cash Fruit FruitPirate Toning Fruit DivineMuscles Divine Fruit FruitPirate Toning Fruit PirateBugFix Power-ups UPDATE2 Angel Potion 650KLikes Pose and Aura Rolls 150MVisits Power-ups and Rolls 2.5MFavs Power-Ups 1MMembers Aura Rolls FOLLOWGYMLEAGUERBLX Free Rewards 20MVisits Power-Ups

Inactive Gym League codes

Currently, several old active codes in Gym League have expired. New codes will be issued during special events and milestones.

List of inactive Gym League Codes CODES REWARDS DEFLATION Redeem for a Mega Potion 150KLikes Redeem for 5 Aura Rerolls and 5 Pose Rerolls 100KActive Redeem for a Protein Shake 20MVisits Redeem for some Power-Ups 5KLikes Redeem for 1k Cash 10KLikes Redeem for 5 Aura and Pose Rerolls 1MVisits Redeem for Power Ups SORRY Redeem for x3 Mega Potions Release Redeem for 100$ FOLLOWGYMLEAGUERBLX Redeem for rewards

How to redeem Gym League codes

Redeem codes in Gym League (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for Gym League is a straightforward process:

Open Gym League on Roblox.

Click on the ‘Codes’ icon located on the left side of the game.

Copy and paste the code from this guide into ‘Code’ textbox

Click on the blue ‘Submit’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Gym League codes about, and what’s their importance?

Create your own character in Gym League (Image via Roblox)

Using free codes, you can obtain a ton of free boosters or in-game money. You can also stock up on items ranging from Protein Shakes and Mega Potions to Pose and Aura Rolls for strength-boosting power-ups. Additionally, your rewards can be used to buy various Power-Ups that give you more energy and improve the effectiveness of your workout.

Gym League codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Gym League invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Keep in mind that each code has a unique expiration date, so it's crucial to track when they are released. If a code doesn't work, check for spelling errors, make sure the code is still active, or verify if it has expired.

Where to find new Gym League codes

You can start by following the game developers @GYMLeagueRBLX on X and also join their 1v2 Studios Discord server to receive the latest codes and news about the game.

FAQs on Gym League Codes

What are the latest Gym League codes?

"PrisonBound" latest active code in Gym League.

Which code provides the best rewards in Gym League?

Codes like "650KLikes" and "150MVisits" can be redeemed for both Power-ups and Rolls.

How beneficial are codes for Gym League?

Free codes provide access to boosters, in-game currency, and power-ups like Protein Shakes, Mega Potions, Pose, and Aura Rolls for enhancing strength and workout effectiveness.

