Five Nights TD Codes (September 2024)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Sep 02, 2024 07:33 GMT
Five Nights TD Codes
Latest codes in Five Nights TD (Image via Roblox)

Can you make it through all six night shifts in this Roblox adventure? Yes, you can with the latest Five Nights TD Codes. Five Nights TD is a tower defense strategy game that draws extensively from the Five Nights at Freddy's series for its setting and characters. It was inspired by the classic game The House TD. Playing with terrifying robots can be enjoyable for many gamers, and that's exactly what this Roblox title offers.

As those grotesque animatronics try their hardest to make every night your last, you can use Five Nights TD codes to help you survive the scary experience. This Roblox experience is a fantastic choice for anyone who enjoys a bit of horror in their life.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Five Nights TD. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Five Nights TD Codes (Active)

These codes are active at the time of writing. Be sure to redeem them as soon as possible since they could expire at any moment.

List of Active Five Nights TD Codes

Code

Rewards

UPDATE11

250 Tokens (Latest)

150MVISITS

25 Souls

110KLIKES

3 Souls

SEASON3

250 Tokens

ENDLESSREVAMP

25 Souls

MILITARY

3 Souls

WEFORGOTCODESSORRY

10 Souls

Inactive Five Nights TD codes

At the time of writing this article, these are the inactive codes for Five Nights TD. Using them will result in an expired status.

List of Inactive Five Nights TD Codes

CODES

REWARDS

10MVISITS

3 Souls

AFK

100 Coins

CLANS

100 Coins

UPDATE2

200 Coins

10KLIKES

3 Souls

20KACTIVE

5 Souls

3KLIKES

5 Souls

5KACTIVE

3 Souls

UPDATE1

1 Soul

RELEASE

100 Tokens

How to redeem Five Nights TD codes

Redeeming codes for Five Nights TD is a straightforward process:

  • Open Five Nights TD on Roblox.
  • Click on the ‘Gear’ icon located on the bottom left side of the game.
  • Scroll down to the 'Codes' section.
  • Copy and paste the code from this guide into the ‘ENTER CODE’ textbox
  • Click on the green ‘GO’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Five Nights TD codes about, and what’s their importance?

By utilizing all of the codes, you can summon and enhance towers modeled after Five Nights at Freddy's to their fullest potential. Even if things get difficult, it's always encouraging to know that using codes can give you some advantages. These codes provide free rewards, which you can use to strengthen your current units or summon new, stronger ones to fend off waves of enemy attacks.

Bookmarking Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visiting regularly will also keep you informed about the latest active and expired codes.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Five Nights TD codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Verify that you have entered the code correctly; it's easy to miss a digit or letter. To be sure, copy and paste the code from this guide as it is. Codes can expire anytime, so it's best to use them as soon as you find them. Occasionally, a new code might not work immediately on every server, so try playing on a different server or signing in and out again.

Where to find new Five Nights TD codes

You can easily get the latest codes for Five Nights TD by simply following the game's Roblox Hyper-TD Group. For the latest news about the upcoming codes and game consider following @FiveNightsTD on X and join their Five Nights TD Discord Server.

FAQs on Five Nights TD Codes

What is the latest Five Nights TD code?

The latest code in Five Nights TD is "UPDATE11", which grants you free 250 Tokens.

Which code provides the best rewards in Five Nights TD?

"SEASON3" and "UPDATE11" are the best codes in Five Nights TD as they offer 250 Tokens upon redemption.

How beneficial are codes for Five Nights TD?

Codes can be used to enhance in-game towers to their fullest, by offering advantages with free rewards for strengthening units and summoning stronger ones against enemy waves.

