Utilizing all Anime Impact codes is the best way to progress this game that is based on the well-known anime series One Piece. Unlike many other tower defense games, Anime Impact is a turn-based role-playing game with a pop culture backdrop. In tactical battles against wanderers and thugs from your favorite shows, you can scout out new units, assemble your squad, and lead your favorites into combat.

Collect special characters or units to progress in the game. Once you have strong characters, you must use them in combat, employing a special system to level them up and gain further abilities. Anime Impact is a Roblox game similar to an RPG, where players can summon heroes to aid them in PvP combat. There are various ways to improve your skills, but not all of them are easy.

All Anime Impact Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Anime Impact (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

All of the active codes for Anime Impact are listed here. To keep the game interesting, the creators often release new codes, so be sure to check them frequently.

List of Active Anime Impact Codes Code Rewards 10MVisits!!! 5 Costume Tokens, 60 Miracle Tokens, and 1 Blessing Reroll (Latest) IDWIN 15 Miracle Tokens and 1 Blessing Reroll 40KLIKEZ!! 10 Costume Tokens, 5 Miracle Tokens, and 1 Blessing Reroll Cursed School 1k Gems, 5 Miracle Tokens, and 1 Blessing Reroll SORRY4DELAY 1k Gems, 5 Miracle Tokens, and 1 Blessing Reroll SEIZELUCK 1k Gems, 5 Miracle Tokens, and 1 Blessing Reroll JACKPOT 5k Gems, 1 Blessing Reroll, and 10 Miracle Tokens 5MVISITS!! 1 Blessing Roll 30KLIKEZ!! 1 Blessing Roll 3MVISITS!! 1 Blessing Roll and 1 Costume Token ROBLOXCOMEBACK 1 Costume Token 2MVISITS!! 3,000 Gems and Blessing Reroll 20KLIKEZ!! 1k Gems and Premium Soul Ticket 2MANYSHUTDOWNS!! 500 Gems, Spirit Orb, and 500 Cash 1MVISITS!! 600 Gems and 1 Blessing Reroll 4THEROLLBACKS! 1 Premium Soul Ticket and 1k Gems WEHERE 3k Gems, 1 Costume Token, 5k Cash, 1 Blessing Reroll, and 1 Match Speed Token APOLOGIES2 1 Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, 1 Blessing Reroll, and 2k Gems RELEASE 1 Mega Lucky Potion, 1k Cash, 1 Blessing Reroll, and 400 Gems

Inactive Anime Impact codes

Multiple old codes in Anime Impact have gone invalid over the last few updates.

List of Inactive Anime Impact Codes Code Rewards DEMOPATCH 1k gems, 100 gold, one mega lucky potion, one premium soul ticket, and one soul ticket DEMODAY 500 gold, 1.5k gems, and the ‘Demo Impacter’ title NODAILIESTILLRELEASE one premium soul ticket, one costume token, 850 gems, and 1.2k gold DEMOPATCH2 five blessing rerolls, one premium soul ticket, one mega lucky potion, 1k gems, and 100 gold

How to redeem Anime Impact codes

Redeem codes in Anime Impact (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for Anime Impact is a straightforward process:

Open Anime Impact on Roblox.

Go to the standing NPC located under the giant CODES banner.

banner. Copy and paste the code from this guide into Enter code textbox

textbox Click on the Enter button on your keyboard and enjoy your rewards.

What are Anime Impact codes about, and what’s their importance?

Earn daily rewards in Anime Impact (Image via Roblox)

These codes can be used to gain free money and summons, allowing you to equip your team with characters from popular series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Bleach, and more. By using these codes, you can get free Gems, in-game money, titles, and much more to enhance your gameplay and climb the rankings.

Anime Impact codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Anime Impact invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Make sure to check for mistakes while entering codes for Anime Impact to prevent errors. It's best to copy and paste the codes into Roblox directly because even a single error can cause problems.

Where to find new Anime Impact codes

The game is currently in a demo phase, and the only way to get the latest codes and information is to become a member of the official Anime Impact Group.

FAQs on Anime Impact Codes

What are the latest Anime Impact codes?

"10MVisits!!!" is the only latest active code in Anime Impact.

Which code provides the best rewards in Anime Impact?

The code "JACKPOT" grants you free 5k Gems, Blessing Roll, and Miracle Tokens making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Anime Impact?

These codes can be used to gain free boosts, Gems, and summons, allowing you to equip your team with characters from popular series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Bleach.

