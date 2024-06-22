Anime Impact Codes 

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Sep 03, 2024 08:55 GMT
Anime Impact Codes
Latest codes in Anime Impact (Image via Roblox)

Utilizing all Anime Impact codes is the best way to progress this game that is based on the well-known anime series One Piece. Unlike many other tower defense games, Anime Impact is a turn-based role-playing game with a pop culture backdrop. In tactical battles against wanderers and thugs from your favorite shows, you can scout out new units, assemble your squad, and lead your favorites into combat.

Collect special characters or units to progress in the game. Once you have strong characters, you must use them in combat, employing a special system to level them up and gain further abilities. Anime Impact is a Roblox game similar to an RPG, where players can summon heroes to aid them in PvP combat. There are various ways to improve your skills, but not all of them are easy.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Anime Impact. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

also-read-trending Trending

All Anime Impact Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Anime Impact (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Free Active codes in Anime Impact (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

All of the active codes for Anime Impact are listed here. To keep the game interesting, the creators often release new codes, so be sure to check them frequently.

List of Active Anime Impact Codes

Code

Rewards

10MVisits!!!

5 Costume Tokens, 60 Miracle Tokens, and 1 Blessing Reroll (Latest)

IDWIN

15 Miracle Tokens and 1 Blessing Reroll

40KLIKEZ!!

10 Costume Tokens, 5 Miracle Tokens, and 1 Blessing Reroll

Cursed School

1k Gems, 5 Miracle Tokens, and 1 Blessing Reroll

SORRY4DELAY

1k Gems, 5 Miracle Tokens, and 1 Blessing Reroll

SEIZELUCK

1k Gems, 5 Miracle Tokens, and 1 Blessing Reroll

JACKPOT

5k Gems, 1 Blessing Reroll, and 10 Miracle Tokens

5MVISITS!!

1 Blessing Roll

30KLIKEZ!!

1 Blessing Roll

3MVISITS!!

1 Blessing Roll and 1 Costume Token

ROBLOXCOMEBACK

1 Costume Token

2MVISITS!!

3,000 Gems and Blessing Reroll

20KLIKEZ!!

1k Gems and Premium Soul Ticket

2MANYSHUTDOWNS!!

500 Gems, Spirit Orb, and 500 Cash

1MVISITS!!

600 Gems and 1 Blessing Reroll

4THEROLLBACKS!

1 Premium Soul Ticket and 1k Gems

WEHERE

3k Gems, 1 Costume Token, 5k Cash, 1 Blessing Reroll, and 1 Match Speed Token

APOLOGIES2

1 Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, 1 Blessing Reroll, and 2k Gems

RELEASE

1 Mega Lucky Potion, 1k Cash, 1 Blessing Reroll, and 400 Gems

Inactive Anime Impact codes

Multiple old codes in Anime Impact have gone invalid over the last few updates.

List of Inactive Anime Impact Codes

Code

Rewards

DEMOPATCH

1k gems, 100 gold, one mega lucky potion, one premium soul ticket, and one soul ticket

DEMODAY

500 gold, 1.5k gems, and the ‘Demo Impacter’ title

NODAILIESTILLRELEASE

one premium soul ticket, one costume token, 850 gems, and 1.2k gold

DEMOPATCH2

five blessing rerolls, one premium soul ticket, one mega lucky potion, 1k gems, and 100 gold

How to redeem Anime Impact codes

Redeem codes in Anime Impact (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Redeem codes in Anime Impact (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for Anime Impact is a straightforward process:

  • Open Anime Impact on Roblox.
  • Go to the standing NPC located under the giant CODES banner.
  • Copy and paste the code from this guide into Enter code textbox
  • Click on the Enter button on your keyboard and enjoy your rewards.

What are Anime Impact codes about, and what’s their importance?

Earn daily rewards in Anime Impact (Image via Roblox)
Earn daily rewards in Anime Impact (Image via Roblox)

These codes can be used to gain free money and summons, allowing you to equip your team with characters from popular series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, Bleach, and more. By using these codes, you can get free Gems, in-game money, titles, and much more to enhance your gameplay and climb the rankings.

Bookmarking Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visiting regularly will also keep you informed about the latest active and expired codes.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Anime Impact codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Anime Impact invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Anime Impact invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Make sure to check for mistakes while entering codes for Anime Impact to prevent errors. It's best to copy and paste the codes into Roblox directly because even a single error can cause problems.

Where to find new Anime Impact codes

The game is currently in a demo phase, and the only way to get the latest codes and information is to become a member of the official Anime Impact Group.

Other Roblox Game Codes
Donut Bakery Tycoon CodesThe Strongest Battlegrounds Kill Sound ID Codes
Ninja Troop Tycoon CodesKing of the World Simulator Codes
Knight Heroes Simulator CodesLegacy Clickers Codes
Tree Tops Theme Park CodesBlock Digging Simulator Codes
Football RNG CodesKarate Kick Simulator Codes

FAQs on Anime Impact Codes

What are the latest Anime Impact codes?

"10MVisits!!!" is the only latest active code in Anime Impact.

Which code provides the best rewards in Anime Impact?

The code "JACKPOT" grants you free 5k Gems, Blessing Roll, and Miracle Tokens making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Anime Impact?

These codes can be used to gain free boosts, Gems, and summons, allowing you to equip your team with characters from popular series like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Bleach.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी