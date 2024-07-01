Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes (September 2024)

The latest Ultimate Home Tycoon codes provide a variety of free rewards in the game. Since your main objective in this Roblox experience is to build the most lavish house on the map, the free cash you can obtain from codes becomes a valuable asset. You can also use it to buy fancy cars that you can drive around and show off to your friends.

This article lists all the codes that are currently active in Ultimate Home Tycoon.

Active Ultimate Home Tycoon codes (Updated)

Start building your dream house (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the active codes in Ultimate Home Tycoon that can be redeemed for Cash Boosts, cars, and more. Redeem them with haste as they risk going inactive at any moment.

List of active Ultimate Home Tycoon codes Codes Rewards 270kLikes +1 x2 Cash Boost (Latest) 160kLikes +1 x2 Cash Boost 155kLikes 1 McLaren 570S Car UHT +1 x2 Cash Boost HALT 1000 Cash

Inactive Ultimate Home Tycoon codes

Several old codes in Ultimate Home Tycoon have gone invalid over the last few updates.

List of inactive Ultimate Home Tycoon codes Codes Rewards 10Million +1 Cash Boost 30kLikes +1 Cash Boost 1kLikes +1 x2 Cash Boost 40kLikes +1 x2 Cash Boost 45kLikes +1 x2 Cash Boost 55kLikes +1 x2 Cash Boost SPRING +1 x2 Cash Boost 10kLikes +10 Cash per second 50kLikes 1 Acura NSX Sports Car 25kLikes 1 C7 ZR1 Corvette 100kLikes 1 free car 15kLIKES 1 Nissan GTR 5kLikes SRT Demon vehicle

How to redeem Ultimate Home Tycoon codes

Redeem the active code (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem active codes in Ultimate Home Tycoon:

Launch Ultimate Home Tycoon and connect to the server. Once the game starts, your avatar will be summoned to the open plot, where you can start the construction. Stay there and click on the code icon on the right-hand side of the screen. Once you do that, you will see a window pop up with a space to enter a code. Copy and paste a code here, and click on the Redeem button.

If you've done everything right, the cars and boosts will be added instantly to your account.

Why are codes important in Ultimate Home Tycoon?

The codes are important because they can be redeemed for lots of cash and cash boosts. The in-game currency is essentially the main element of Ultimate Home Tycoon, enabling you to make all sorts of purchases for your dream house. You can also use it to get things inside the house and around the house, like a car park, foliage, etc.

By redeeming codes, you also stand a chance to win some limited edition cars that are fun to ride around the city with virtual friends.

Ultimate Home Tycoon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes need to be entered exactly as they appear. This means that all upper-case and lower-case letters must not be changed. Numbers and special characters must be included as well, since they are a vital part of the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Ultimate Home Tycoon?

Discord link for Ultimate Home Tycoon (Image via Discord)

The latest codes can be found on the game's home page, mentioned under the description section. Otherwise, you can also join the official Roblox group with the same name as the game, for these codes and information about user-generated content in the game.

You can also follow @The_UHT, the game's creator, on X for codes and other game-related information. Finally, you can also join the game's private Discord server for the latest codes and to connect with the community.

FAQs on Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes

What are the latest codes in Ultimate Home Tycoon?

"270kLikes" is the only latest active code in Ultimate Home Tycoon.

How many times can you redeem Ultimate Home Tycoon codes?

The active codes in Ultimate Home Tycoon can only be redeemed once.

When do Ultimate Home Tycoon codes expire?

The codes can stop working at any time. There is no information about when they will expire.

