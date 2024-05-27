Adventure Piece Codes (May 2024)

Start your pirate journey with free Adventure Piece codes that can be redeemed for free items in the game. Inspired by one of the most popular anime, One Piece, the game's objective is to visit various maps and take down bosses at the final stages. The game's initial stage can be very slow with you having common powers like punch and jab. To up your game, you can redeem the free codes and use the items to enhance your powers to quickly clear the maps.

All Adventure Piece codes (Active)

Start winning maps (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes in the game:

List of active Adventure Piece codes Codes Rewards CASH1AP 20,000 Cash XP1AP 2x XP for 30 minutes XP2AP 2x XP for 30 minutes RESET1AP Stat points reset RESET2AP Stat points reset RACE1AP Race Spin RACE2AP Race Spin

Inactive Adventure Piece codes

The below codes no longer work, as they have expired:

List of inactive Adventure Piece codes Codes Rewards !cash Cash !pointreseter Point Reset !race Race Spin !racechange Race Spin !RACEFREE2 Race Spin !RACESWITCH Race Spin !raceswitch2 Race Spin !reseter2 Point Reset !reseter3 Point Reset !RESETER4 Point Reset !RESETSTAT 1 Stat Reset !visits100k Double XP for 30 Minutes !XP Double XP for 30 Minutes !XP2 Double XP for 30 Minutes !xp3 Double XP for 30 Minutes !XP4 Double XP for 30 Minutes RESETFREE3 Point Reset

How to redeem Adventure Piece codes?

Redeem your code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Launch the Roblox website on Google Chrome or the app on your preferred device. Next, sign in using your credentials, search for the game, and click on the thumbnail. Now, click on the big green play button to start the game. Once loaded, your avatar will be summoned in the lobby. Click on the icon on the left-hand side of the screen with the gift box logo on it. In the tab that appears, enter the code and hit the redeem button.

The rewards will be instantly added to your account.

Why are codes important in Adventure Piece?

Everyone can redeem codes, but they become extremely important for beginners who want to get the right powers and level up their avatar as they start their journey.

The codes are redeemed for cash, which lets you buy weapons and fruits for special powers and abilities. Additionally, it also gives spins that let you change your race to face off against different types of foes.

Adventure Piece code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes in the game are case-sensitive, so you need to enter the upper and lower case letters as they appear. Also, do not leave out any numbers or special characters like the exclamation mark to avoid any errors. It's best to enter the code by copy-pasting it into the tab.

Where to find the latest codes in Adventure Piece?

YouTube channel (Image via YouTube.com)

The latest codes are easily visible on the homepage of the game under the descriptions. You can also subscribe to the developer's YouTube channel called Snowfall Games for more codes and watch videos for tips and tricks.

For those who are used to Discord, you can join the game's private server for the latest codes and also connect with fellow players. Finally, you can also follow the game's Roblox group for more codes and other information.

FAQs on Adventure Piece codes

How many times can you redeem the Adventure Piece codes?

You can redeem the code only once in the game. If you try again, the system will display an error message.

At which island can you redeem Adventure Piece codes?

You can redeem the codes on any island or map.

When are the next Adventure Piece codes coming?

The developers have promised to publish more codes when the game receives more likes.

