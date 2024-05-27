Animal Kingdom Codes (May 2024)

You can now become a game tester by redeeming Animal Kingdom codes. The game is in its early development phase, and the developers want to motivate players to test the features and share feedback to fix all the errors. As a result, they have released the latest code. In the game, you have the freedom to role-play as your favorite animal. Your responsibilities include nourishing your avatar and engaging in battles with other players to ensure survival.

All Animal Kingdom Codes (Active)

Play as your favorite animal (Image via Roblox)

For now, you will find just one code active in the game, which is listed below:

List of active Animal Kingdom codes Codes Rewards HAPPYRELEASE Exclusive Title (Tester) and Overlay

Inactive Animal Kingdom codes

The developers haven't shared any new codes yet, aside from the one mentioned above. As new codes are introduced and begin to expire, they will be listed here for your convenience.

How to redeem Animal Kingdom codes?

Redeem code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these easy steps to quickly redeem the codes in the game:

Visit the official website of Roblox on Google Chrome, or you can also start the app on a tablet or mobile device. Sign in using your credentials. Now, search the game and look for its thumbnail. Click on it to enter the game's home page. Next, you need to click on the green play button to start the game. Once the game is loaded, your animal avatar will be summoned to the common area or the safe zone. Click on the menu icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Select the code option from the available list. A window with the tab to enter the code should appear now. Enter the code in the space and hit the verify button.

Why are codes important in Animal Kingdom?

The developer hasn't released any other codes yet, aside from the active one, which also doesn't offer any rewards.

Presently, the code simply grants you a title, transitioning you into a tester since the game remains in its early development stage. However, it's probable that as the game progresses, more codes will be released in due course.

Animal Kingdom code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes are case-sensitive, so they need to be entered in the same upper case as visible. In the future, if there are only lowercase or combination letters in the code, they need to be entered exactly as they would appear. Copy-pasting can be a solution to ensure that there are no errors.

Where to find the latest codes in Animal Kingdom?

Social media link (Image via X.com)

The codes are usually posted on the home page. You need to look in the description section for the latest codes. You can join the Roblox group as well for these codes and other shoutouts.

You can also follow @Sonar_Games on X for the latest code and other game-related information. They also have a YouTube channel called Sonar Studios. Lastly, those who are on Discord can join the game's official private server.

FAQs on Animal Kingdom codes

How many times can you redeem the Animal Kingdom codes?

All codes can only be redeemed once in the game. A code is never revived, so keep looking out for new codes.

When do the Animal Kingdom codes expire?

The codes can stop working at any point in time, as the creators of the Roblox game do not post this information. Hence, you should redeem the codes as soon as they are published.

When are the next Animal Kingdom codes coming?

Most probably, new codes will be published when the game receives more likes and more players start to visit the game.

