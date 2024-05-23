Slayer Corps Simulator Codes (May 2024)

The Slayer Corps Simulator codes give you free rewards in the game, where the main objective is to defeat various enemies and bosses on every available map. You will need strong swords and a powerful army of anime characters to back you up, and these rewards will enable you to buy weapons and characters to increase your overall power level.

All Slayer Corps Simulator Codes (Active)

Working codes (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes in the game:

List of active Slayer Corps Simulator codes Codes Rewards tEuCXg 1x Small Lucky Potion, 1x Small Gold Potion, 100x Eggshells, and 2x Back Ornament cards RuDnZx 1x Small Lucky Potion, 1x Small Gold Potion, 100x Eggshells, and 2x Back Ornament cards yQaSH9 1x Small Lucky Potion, 1x Small Gold Potion, 100x Eggshells, and 2x Back Ornament cards 1000likes 299x Eggshells, 50x Soul, and 10x Magic thanks2000likes 212x Eggshells, 50x Soul, and 5x Magic adou5000likes 214x Eggshell, 50x Soul, and 5x Magic nJKwUj 1x Small Lucky Potion, 1x Small Gold Potion, 100x Eggshells, and 2x Back Ornament cards

Inactive codes in Slayer Corps Simulator

The below-listed codes have stopped working in the game:

List of inactive Slayer Corps Simulator codes Codes Rewards Welcome Free rewards demonsoul Free rewards Christmas Free rewards HappyNewYear Free rewards AppreciateYou Free rewards sBO8ay Free rewards Welcome Free rewards 0lnOO Free rewards TtzAVnL Free rewards

How to redeem Slayer Corps Simulator codes

Redeem code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start the Roblox platform and search for the game. Once you see the game's thumbnail, click on it to see the game's homepage. Click on the green play button to launch the game. You can skip the initial skip load page. Once the avatar is summoned in the common area, click on the Icon with the shopping cart image. The icon is located on the left-hand side of the screen. In the pop-up window, select the code section. Enter an active code in the tab visible. Click on the 'Get Reward' button to complete the redemption process.

Why are codes important in Slayer Corps Simulator?

The codes in the game give out a lot of free rewards, like a potion that increases the character's luck in battles. You also get another potion that multiplies your gold earnings for a few hours.

Besides potions, you also get Eggshells that can be exchanged for coins, the in-game currency. The coins are extremely important for unlocking maps and progressing to the next level.

Slayer Corps Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The code must be entered precisely as it appears and contain all special characters, numbers, and letters in the same upper or lower-case format. You should copy and paste the code into the game to prevent any typos.

Where to find the latest codes in Slayer Corps Simulator?

Discord link (Image via Roblox)

The developers usually publish codes on the game's homepage and sometimes in the game. You can also join the game developer's official Discord group to find the latest codes and other announcements and join the game's private server to receive exclusive codes.

FAQs on Slayer Corps Simulator Codes

How many times can you redeem the Slayer Corps Simulator codes?

The codes can be redeemed only once in the game.

When do the Slayer Corps Simulator codes expire?

This information is not published by the creators of the game.

When are the next Slayer Corps Simulator codes coming?

When new upgrades are issued in the future, new codes can be expected. If the game gets more likes and more players visit it, the developers might also release new codes.

