Hack Simulator Codes (May 2024)

You can redeem the Hack Simulator codes in the game to get free rewards that will help you grow faster. The game's main objective is to attain a higher typing speed level and IQ score to challenge NPC hackers and defeat them. To improve your skills, you will need to spend more time on a computer and read books. To expedite this process, you can use the rewards and get a headstart in the game.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Hack Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Hack Simulator Codes (Active)

Start winning hacking rounds (Image via Roblox)

Technically, there are no active usual codes in the game. However, if you follow @CodeDev_ on X, you can use your X username and redeem it for some extra Luck in the game:

List of active Hack Simulator codes Codes Rewards <Your X or Twitter handle>

+10% Luck

Inactive Hack Simulator codes

Here are the expired codes in the game:

List of inactive Hack Simulator codes Codes Rewards release 25 Wins volcano Free rewards secret Free rewards halloween Free rewards

Also check: Tien Tien Piece Codes

How to redeem Hack Simulator Codes

Redeem code here (Image via Roblox)

The steps to redeem a code in the game are listed below:

Open Roblox in a browser or the app on the preferred device. Locate the game and click on its thumbnail to visit the homepage. Here you will see a big green play button. Click on it to launch the game. This might take a few seconds. Once you have entered, head towards the giant blue Twitter tower. As soon as you interact with it, a small window will pop up with the space to enter the code. Copy and paste the code here and click on the verified button.

This marks the end of the redemption process.

Why are codes important in Hack Simulator?

The codes usually give away a lot of free wins and Luck that are extremely important to open the Grass, Vault, and Gem eggs and hatch them for pets like Robot sharks, Forsaken dragon, and many more. These pets are not just for show; they multiply the typing speed and IQ earnings. As these increase, the player can take on higher-level hackers and eventually find their name up on the leaderboard.

Hack Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Since the codes are case-sensitive, they will not work if you leave out a character, change the upper or lower cases, or add extra letters by mistake. There is no autocorrect mechanism in the game, so copy-pasting them eliminates these errors.

Where to find the latest codes in Hack Simulator?

Where to find the latest codes in Hack Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The latest codes can be found on the game's homepage under the description section. Next, you can follow @CodeDev_ and @kingerman89 on X for the latest codes and regular game updates.

The game also has a private Discord server where you can find active codes and connect with other players in the game.

FAQs on Hack Simulator Codes

How many times can you redeem the Hack Simulator codes?

The Twitter code can be redeemed only once in the game.

When do the Hack Simulator codes expire?

There is no expiry date mentioned, as the developers do not publish this information.

When are the next Hack Simulator codes coming?

Looks like a new code hasn't been published in some time now. Also, the creator of the game has not posted any information about a new code. Keep following the X account and Discord server for more information.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback