Blade Simulator Codes (June 2024)

New Blade Simulator codes are available for players to obtain loads of coins in their journey to become the greatest swordsmen. They must start the game by continuously clicking to swing their swords and earn coins. However, these codes are a game changer as they allow them to get upgrades, defeat the bosses quickly, and progress in the game.

All Blade Simulator Codes (Active)

Enjoy the free coins (Image via Roblox)

You can find all the working codes listed below:

List of active Blade Simulator codes Codes Rewards update28 Boosts (Latest) angelpet Boosts enchantedforest Boosts 4m Boosts 10000likes Boosts 5000likes Boosts 2000likes Boosts 500likes Boosts flamingo 10,000 coins goldenninja50 50,000 coins gravy 10,000 coins razor 10,000 coins russo 10,000 coins snuglife 10,000 coins update1 10,000 coins update4 40,000 coins update5 50,000 coins

Inactive Blade Simulator codes

So far, no codes have stopped working in the game. Once reported, all expired codes will be mentioned in this section.

How to redeem Blade Simulator codes

You can redeem codes here (Image via Roblox)

The process of redeeming codes in Roblox is extremely easy. Follow the steps provided below:

Start the game as usual by logging into the official Roblox website. You can also use the desktop or the mobile app. Input your credentials to continue. Look for the game and enter its homepage by clicking on the thumbnail. Click on the big green play button to launch the game and wait for it to load. Once fully, loaded, you will find the avatar summoned in the safe zone. Stay there and click on the icon with the hamburger button on it. The icon is located on the right-hand side of the screen. Now, click on the gear icon. You will see a small screen pop up with the tab where you need to enter the code. Copy and paste the code and click on the Redeem button to complete the process.

You will see that the coins have been instantly added to your account.

Why are codes important in Blade Simulator?

Codes are extremely helpful in getting extra coins which is one of the three in-game currencies. With better swords, you can earn a higher amount of Magic and damage to last longer in battles against various bosses.

You can also purchase more Aura which increases the Magic holding capacity. Finally, you can upgrade to higher classes from being just a base-level Apprentice. This upgrade also gives you a Magic multiplier.

Blade Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes are case-sensitive so you must enter them accurately. To avoid omissions and typos, copy and paste the code into the redemption tab.

Where to find the latest codes in Blade Simulator?

The X handle (Image via Roblox)

The codes are mentioned in the game near the tunnel and various other fight tracks. You may also follow the creators on X to get the latest codes and updates. For Discord users, the game has a private server that announces new codes and other details.

FAQs on Blade Simulator Codes

How many times can you redeem the Blade Simulator codes?

The codes can be redeemed only once in the game.

What are the latest codes in Blade Simulator?

update28 is the only latest active code in Blade Simulator.

When are the next codes for Blade Simulator coming?

Developers post new codes when the game hits a milestone in terms of likes and player visits.

