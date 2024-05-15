Anime Journey Codes (May 2024)

You can collect free rewards with Anime Journey codes. The game is all about going on an anime journey through various quests. Although you start slow and have to collect energy points to progress, you can get a headstart by redeeming codes. The codes are not just for newbies but also for players who've attained a higher level since they offer useful boosts and in-game currency..

All Anime Journey codes (Active)

Start the game (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the working codes in the game:

List of active Anime Journey codes Codes Rewards OGVEXX 20 minute Boost LEADERBOARDS 200 Gems and 10 Spins 60K_FAVS 30 minutes of 2x XP and a Stat Reset 40K_LIKES 250 Gems and 15 Spins 35K_LIKES 5 Spins and 100 Gems BOKUNOHERO 10 Spins and 100 Gems MYHEROACADEMIA 20,000 Coins and an XP Boost LITTLE_UPDATE3 20,000 Coins and 10 minutes of XP Boost THANKS 50 Spins, 200 Gems, 20,000 Coins, and 1 hour of XP Boost LELYGAMER 10 Spins KELVINGTS 20 spins and a clothing item

Inactive Anime Journey codes

Listed below are the codes that are no longer functional. Since the game developers never bring back expired codes, if you find one listed here, simply proceed to the active codes.

List of inactive Anime Journey codes Codes Rewards 10KLIKES 10 Spins 15KDISC 10 Spins 25KDISC 10 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins 25KLIKES Stat Reset, 15 minutes of 2x XP, and 15 Spins 2kplayers 10 Spins 2MVISITS Stat Reset and 5 Spins 40KFAVS 30 minutes of 2x XP and 10 Spins 5KLIKES 10 Spins 7.5KLIKES 10 Spins AtlasZero 10 Spins BLACKCLOVER 5 Spins Central_Nerd 10 Spins EXP_BOOST XP Boost Frango 10 minutes of 2x XP and 5 Spins GEMS 100 Gems lely_sc 5 Spins lelygamer 5 Spins LITTLE_UPDATE 2,500 Coins, 50 Gems, 10 Spins, and a 10-minute XP Boost LucasBestDev 10 Spins NEWUPDATE 20 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins REBALANCE 20 minutes of 2x XP and 15 Spins RELEASE 15 Spins SorryForShuts 3 Spins SPINFOREVERYONE 10 Spins TigreTV 20 Spins

How to redeem Anime Journey codes

Redeem code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these steps to easily redeem the codes in the game:

You can start Roblox on the official website or on the desktop version of the platform. Proceed to log in using the credentials created by you. Next, search for the game and click on its thumbnail to load its home page. Click on the green play button and wait for it to load. Luckily this game offers a skip button to instantly enter the game's safe zone. Now, click on the black icon on the left-hand side of the screen. A few more icons will appear around it. From the list, click on the icon that has a gift box image. You will see the space to enter the code. Copy and paste a code here and click on the blue Redeem button.

The rewards are added to your account immediately. The pets will also be ready to be equipped.

Why are codes important in Anime Journey?

The game is very challenging because of the various quests in it. You need to have the best powers, top-notch gears, and a strong team of champions. With the help of these codes, you can get spins that will help you gain different powers to face foes.

With the help of Gems, you can buy strong champions based on various anime. This way, you will be able to face off against NPCs of different levels. Slowly, you will also be able to take on higher levels of quests.

Anime Journey code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes are case-sensitive, so you can copy-paste the code to enter it exactly as it appears. This also helps you to avoid any typos. Make sure to include all the special characters as well; without them, the code will not be activated.

Where to find the latest codes in Anime Journey?

The official group (Image via Roblox)

Players can follow @Paida_sc on X to get the latest codes and other game updates. You can also follow the game's Roblox group to find new codes along with other game items. Finally, the game also has a private Discord group where codes are published and you can also connect with other players.

FAQs on Anime Journey codes

How many times can you redeem the Anime Journey codes?

The codes can be redeemed only once in the game.

When do the Anime Journey codes expire?

There is no information about the code's expiry date.

When are the next Anime Journey codes coming?

The next codes will be published when the game receives 50,000 likes and 75,000 favorites.

Do you have to join Discord to redeem Anime Journey codes?

The redemption tab says you have to join the Discord for codes, which is not true as you can immediately redeem the active codes.

