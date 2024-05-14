Zombie Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

By redeeming Zombie Tycoon codes in the game, you can get more cash, which is extremely helpful in buying construction items and other types of equipment. Since the game requires you to defeat zombies, which is not easy, setting up your headquarters quickly becomes crucial. Other codes can be redeemed to get skins for your guns and enhance your character's overall look.

This article provides all active codes for Zombie Tycoon.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Zombie Tycoon. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Zombie Tycoon are issued.

All Zombie Tycoon codes (Active)

Start playing the game (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes in the game:

List of active Zombie Tycoon codes Codes Rewards 18KTHUMBS Eighteen Gun skin 2KLIKES Diamond skin 4KL1K3S Green Sparkles skin BAGOFLIKES Yellow Snake skin BLOOMY Jessamine Spring skin CARS28 Cars Gun skin DOZEN Christmas Trees skin EIGHT000 Polar Light skin HAPPY2022 Fireworks skin LOTSOFLIKES Cyan Pixels skin MAPLE24 Maple Gun skin MILLIONVISITS Rainbow Pixels skin MINIBOSSES Gray Camo skin PALMS22 Palms Gun skin PENGUINS26 Penguin Gun skin SANTA Candy Cane skin SIXTEEN1000 Cosmos Gun skin SPACELAUNCH 2,000 Cash SUMMERTIME Shells Gun skin THANKSFOR10K Snake Gun skin UNIVERSE Clouds skin ZOMBIE 2,000 Cash

Inactive Zombie Tycoon codes

The code below has expired. All the other codes that will expire in the future, will be listed here.

List of inactive Zombie Tycoon codes Codes Rewards THANKSFOR100K Red Snake skin

How to redeem Zombie Tycoon codes

The redemption process (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in-game:

Search for the game, click on its thumbnail, and launch it. You will now land at the game's home page where you'll find game statistics and a green play button. Click on it to launch the game. While the game loads, you are given an option to select the game quality. Select High-end if you are playing it on a PC or low-end for a mobile device or a tab. Once the game has fully loaded, your avatar will be summoned to the safe zone. Now click on the icon with the blue bird image on it. In the tab visible, enter the code and hit the Redeem button to complete the process.

If a code is successfully redeemed, you will be shown a disappearing message with an image of the reward, which is instantly added to your account.

Why are codes important in Zombie Tycoon?

The most valuable reward you can get from these codes is in-game money. It is extremely helpful to set up various elements like droppers and conveyor belts that work together to generate an infinite flow of money in your establishment. Money can also increase the speed of the conveyor belt, consequently boosting the speed of money generation.

Zombie Tycoon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Since the codes are case-sensitive, stick to the copy-pasting method of entering codes for redemption as this eliminates the possibility of a typo. Also, do not ignore any special characters, such as an exclamation mark, because they are also a part of the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Zombie Tycoon?

The game's X handle (Image via Roblox)

Usually, codes are published on the game's home page. Additionally, if you follow the creators, @ReunitedGames, @JaklicGames, and @_SelectedKing on the game's official X account, you can get the latest codes and other updates.

If you are familiar with Discord, join the game's private server to get the latest codes and connect with other players.

FAQs on Zombie Tycoon codes

How many times can you redeem Zombie Tycoon codes?

Every code in the game can be redeemed only once. If you try to redeem it again, you will see an error message displayed on the screen.

When do the Zombie Tycoon codes expire?

Zombie Tycoon's developers have not set an expiry date for these codes. On Roblox, codes could stop working at any point in time. Hence, it is advised to redeem them as soon as they are published.

When are the next Zombie Tycoon codes coming?

The developers have promised to publish a new code when the game receives 30,000 likes.

