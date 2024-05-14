  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Zombie Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

Zombie Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified May 14, 2024 11:23 GMT
Redeem code for free items (Image via Roblox)
Redeem code for free items (Image via Roblox)

By redeeming Zombie Tycoon codes in the game, you can get more cash, which is extremely helpful in buying construction items and other types of equipment. Since the game requires you to defeat zombies, which is not easy, setting up your headquarters quickly becomes crucial. Other codes can be redeemed to get skins for your guns and enhance your character's overall look.

This article provides all active codes for Zombie Tycoon.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Zombie Tycoon. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Zombie Tycoon are issued.

All Zombie Tycoon codes (Active)

Start playing the game (Image via Roblox)
Start playing the game (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes in the game:

List of active Zombie Tycoon codes
CodesRewards
18KTHUMBSEighteen Gun skin
2KLIKESDiamond skin
4KL1K3SGreen Sparkles skin
BAGOFLIKESYellow Snake skin
BLOOMYJessamine Spring skin
CARS28Cars Gun skin
DOZENChristmas Trees skin
EIGHT000Polar Light skin
HAPPY2022Fireworks skin
LOTSOFLIKESCyan Pixels skin
MAPLE24Maple Gun skin
MILLIONVISITSRainbow Pixels skin
MINIBOSSESGray Camo skin
PALMS22Palms Gun skin
PENGUINS26Penguin Gun skin
SANTACandy Cane skin
SIXTEEN1000Cosmos Gun skin
SPACELAUNCH2,000 Cash
SUMMERTIMEShells Gun skin
THANKSFOR10KSnake Gun skin
UNIVERSEClouds skin
ZOMBIE2,000 Cash

Inactive Zombie Tycoon codes

The code below has expired. All the other codes that will expire in the future, will be listed here.

List of inactive Zombie Tycoon codes
CodesRewards
THANKSFOR100KRed Snake skin

Also check: Super Evolution Codes (May 2024)

How to redeem Zombie Tycoon codes

The redemption process (Image via Roblox)
The redemption process (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in-game:

  1. Search for the game, click on its thumbnail, and launch it.
  2. You will now land at the game's home page where you'll find game statistics and a green play button. Click on it to launch the game.
  3. While the game loads, you are given an option to select the game quality. Select High-end if you are playing it on a PC or low-end for a mobile device or a tab.
  4. Once the game has fully loaded, your avatar will be summoned to the safe zone.
  5. Now click on the icon with the blue bird image on it.
  6. In the tab visible, enter the code and hit the Redeem button to complete the process.

If a code is successfully redeemed, you will be shown a disappearing message with an image of the reward, which is instantly added to your account.

Why are codes important in Zombie Tycoon?

The most valuable reward you can get from these codes is in-game money. It is extremely helpful to set up various elements like droppers and conveyor belts that work together to generate an infinite flow of money in your establishment. Money can also increase the speed of the conveyor belt, consequently boosting the speed of money generation.

Zombie Tycoon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Since the codes are case-sensitive, stick to the copy-pasting method of entering codes for redemption as this eliminates the possibility of a typo. Also, do not ignore any special characters, such as an exclamation mark, because they are also a part of the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Zombie Tycoon?

The game&#039;s X handle (Image via Roblox)
The game's X handle (Image via Roblox)

Usually, codes are published on the game's home page. Additionally, if you follow the creators, @ReunitedGames, @JaklicGames, and @_SelectedKing on the game's official X account, you can get the latest codes and other updates.

If you are familiar with Discord, join the game's private server to get the latest codes and connect with other players.

FAQs on Zombie Tycoon codes

How many times can you redeem Zombie Tycoon codes?

Every code in the game can be redeemed only once. If you try to redeem it again, you will see an error message displayed on the screen.

When do the Zombie Tycoon codes expire?

Zombie Tycoon's developers have not set an expiry date for these codes. On Roblox, codes could stop working at any point in time. Hence, it is advised to redeem them as soon as they are published.

When are the next Zombie Tycoon codes coming?

The developers have promised to publish a new code when the game receives 30,000 likes.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी