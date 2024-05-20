Dig to Win Codes (June 2024)

With Dig to Win codes, you receive free rewards that are extremely helpful for your in-game journey. Since the game revolves around participating in a digging contest with bombs, you'll need more than just skills to become the top digging character. You'll require powerful bombs, higher-level pets, and all the luck potions to ensure victory. This process can be expedited with the various rewards you receive by redeeming the codes in the game.

All Dig to Win codes (Active)

Start playing with pets (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes in the game:

List of active Dig to Win codes Codes Rewards 1KLIKES Free spin and luck boost 20KLIKES Wheel spin and luck boost 10KLIKES Wheel spin and luck boost 2500LIKES Free spin and luck boost 500LIKES Free spin and luck boost RELEASE 350 wins

Inactive codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in the game. All codes that stop working in the future, will be listed down below.

How to redeem Dig to Win codes

Code redemption spot (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start Roblox and sign in. You can do this on the official Roblox website, desktop app, or mobile app. Once you're in, look for the game and enter its home page. Click on the green button to launch the game. Once it's fully loaded, you will see the avatar summoned to the ground. Do not start digging yet. First, click on the icon with the blue bird. A pop-up window should appear now with the space to enter the code. Copy and paste an active code and click on the redeem button to complete the process.

The rewards will instantly be added to your account.

Why are codes important in Dig to Win?

The game is pretty simple: you must take part in digging rounds and win. Instead of a shovel, you throw bombs to dig. The codes help you win trophies, which can then be used to pay for pets in the game. These pets, like the shiny hamster, normal ram, etc., will help boost your stats.

Additionally, you get free tokens to spin the regular wheel, which will give you various rewards that add to your victories. Lastly, the luck boost needs no explanation as it offers exactly what its name suggests. With better luck, your chances of winning a round will increase.

Dig to Win code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Every code needs to go into the game exactly as it appears. Any typos, leaving out special characters, or changing upper or lower case will lead to an error. Hence, copy-pasting remains to be the best method of redeeming a code.

Where to find the latest codes in Dig to Win?

Discord link (Image via Roblox)

The codes are available in various spots. The first spot where you may find the code is the game's homepage, mentioned under the descriptions. Next, if you enter the game and click on the code icon, you will find the latest codes written there.

Discord users can join the game's private server and find the latest codes there. You can also chat with the community about the game, give feedback, etc.

FAQs on Dig to Win Codes

How many times can you redeem the Dig to Win codes?

Every code in the game can only be redeemed once. If you try again, the game will display an error message.

When do the Dig to Win codes expire?

This information is not available as the creators have not set any expiry date on the codes.

When are the next Dig to Win codes coming?

The developers have promised to publish new codes when the game hits one hundred thousand likes.

