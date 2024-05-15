My Hero Rising Codes (May 2024)

My Hero Rising codes can be redeemed for extra special spins available before entering the game. Since its main objective is to clear missions like taking out thugs and bullies, you'll need special powers that help knock them out in a few blows. The free spins will drastically increase your chances of getting epic or legendary quirks and moves to defeat more foes and gain higher stats.

All My Hero Rising codes (Active)

Start the game (Image via Roblox)

You can find all the working codes in My Hero Rising below:

List of active My Hero Rising codes Codes Rewards 10kMilestone Five epic spins 7kLikes Five common spins 5klikes Five rare spins UPDATE Ten common spins

Inactive My Hero Rising codes

The following codes have expired and cannot be redeemed anymore.

List of inactive My Hero Rising codes Codes Rewards Release Spins HundredMembers Spins oops Spins 250Likes Spins

How to redeem My Hero Rising codes

Redeem your code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in My Hero Rising:

Start Roblox's desktop or mobile app. You can also head to the platform's official website. Log in using your credentials. Search for the game and click on the thumbnail to visit its home page. Here, you will find the green Play button. Click on it. The game might take a few seconds to load. Once the title has fully loaded, stay on the first page and make sure to not click on the Play button. Search for a yellow tab at the bottom left-hand side of the screen to enter a code. Copy and paste a code here and click on the Redeem button below the tab.

The rewards of the code will be added to your account for usage.

Why are codes important in My Hero Rising?

My Hero Rising is all about defeating the bad guys which is part of quests. Now, this will be very challenging since powers come from common spins. With very small powers, completing the quest can be next to impossible.

After redeeming the codes, you get special rare and epic spins that will give you exquisite powers. This is very helpful in taking down powerful thugs and bullies.

My Hero Rising code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Codes in My Hero Rising must be entered exactly as they appear since they are case-sensitive. Copy-pasting is the best method to use for redemption to avoid any errors and typos.

If a code is redeemed, it cannot be used again. The system will show an error message if you enter a used or expired code.

Where to find the latest codes in My Hero Rising

The Discord link (Image via Roblox)

You can join My Hero Rising's private Discord server to get the game's latest codes or to connect with other players. You can also look for new codes on the title's home page.

My Hero Rising does not have an official X account or a YouTube channel.

FAQs on My Hero Rising codes

How many times can you redeem My Hero Rising codes?

Every code in the game can be redeemed only once. The developers do not revive a code.

When do My Hero Rising codes expire?

Codes for this experience can expire at any time since the creators of the game do not post this information.

When are the next My Hero Rising codes coming?

Developers may publish new codes when the game reaches a new milestone like receiving 20,000 likes, 50,000 favorite counts, and the number of players reaching a higher figure.

