Sea Piece Codes (April 2024)

Sea Piece, inspired by the popular anime One Piece and created by Mvngo DEV, is an adventurous game available on the Roblox platform. In this title, you can assemble a crew akin to Luffy's from the anime and embark on thrilling sea voyages. Along the way, you'll need to gather powers and steadily enhance your strength.

However, the journey may initially feel slow, potentially leading to boredom. To accelerate your progress and build a reliable team, utilize free codes redeemable for a variety of rewards.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in the game. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Sea Piece codes [Active]

Start playing the game (Image via Roblox)

List of active codes Codes Rewards AWAKENEDMERA! Redeem for an XP Boost (Player must be in a Group to claim) THANKYOU Redeem for rewards (Player must be in a Group to claim) WORLDS2022! Redeem for rewards (Player must be in a Group to claim)

Inactive Sea Piece codes

These codes are inactive, so there's no need to try and redeem them as that will spawn an error message.

List of inactive codes Codes Rewards 1000Likes Redeem this code for stat reset and 2x exp for 5 minutes 40kBigOnes Redeem for 50 Candy 500Likes Redeem this code for stat reset and 100,000 Beli APOLOGIES! Redeem this code for 2x exp for 2 hours AWAKENEDMOCHI! Redeem for Candy (Player must be in a Group to claim) BackToSchoolNerds Redeem for 123,456 Beli and a Stat reset Big20 Redeem for 1,000,000 Beli Billionare! Redeem for 1 billion Beli cat! Redeem this code for 2x exp for 5 minutes caughtemlackin Redeem for 600k Beli CommonW Redeem for 100 Candy fishlol Redeem for Beli HappySpooktober Redeem for 666,666 Beli Millionare! Redeem for 500 mil Beli SECONDSEA! Redeem for 123 Beli Sorry! Redeem this code for 2x exp for 10 minutes SorryAbout10K! Redeem for 250,000 Beli SORRYFORSHUTDOWN! Redeem this code for 2x exp for 5 minutes SOUL Redeem for 666,666 Beli Sub2Kaijoh26 Redeem this code for 2x exp for 5 minutes Sub2MrSwole Redeem this code for 2x exp for 5 minutes Sub2Taklaman Redeem this code for 2x exp for 5 minutes UPDATE3! Redeem for 1 million Beli and a Stat Reset UPDATE4! Redeem this code for 2x exp 5 minutes Update5! Redeem for 1,000,000 Beli Update6! Redeem for 5 minutes of double exp and a Stat reset Update7! Redeem for 246,810 Beli Update8! Redeem for Free Rewards woopsmbgang! Redeem this code for 150,000 beli and 2x exp for 15 minutes

Also check: Mushroom Race Codes (April 2024)

How to redeem Sea Piece codes

Redeem the active code (Image via Roblox)

You can easily redeem the codes by following the steps outlined below:

Begin the game as usual by entering your username and password. Loading may take a few seconds. Once fully loaded, your avatar will be summoned to the safe zone. Please remain there. Navigate to the bottom of the screen and click on the Code icon. A tab will appear where you can enter the code. Input the code into the visible space and press the enter key.

Upon redeeming the code, the rewards will be instantly added to your account.

Why are codes important in the game?

These codes are important in-game because they give players different rewards and boosts that improve gameplay. With the AWAKENEDMERA! code, they can advance through the game more quickly by receiving an XP increase. Meanwhile, THANKYOU and WORLDS2022! provide further incentives, which could lead to the unlocking of special goods or money.

Incentives such as this encourage players to stay in the game longer and have the potential to accelerate their progress or unlock more desirable items.

Sea Piece code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Given that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, make sure you're inputting them precisely. A code may not be recognized if there is even a slight variation in capitalization.

Furthermore, keep in mind that entering all special characters exactly as they appear is important because the slightest error could lead to a failed redemption process.

To reduce mistakes, copying and pasting the code might be useful, particularly when differentiating between characters that appear identical, such as the letter O and zero.

Where to find the latest codes?

The discord link (Image via Roblox)

For the latest codes in the Roblox game, check its official Discord server. Joining the Discord community is your best bet for staying updated on new codes and game developments. Currently, there aren't any dedicated X or YouTube accounts for code updates.

Also check: Anime Dungeons Codes (April 2024)

FAQs on Sea Piece codes

How many codes can be redeemed in a day in Sea Piece?

All three codes can be redeemed on the same day.

When do the Sea Piece codes expire?

The creators of the game have not provided an expiration date for the codes. Hence, you should try to redeem them as soon as it is made available.

When are the next Sea Piece codes coming?

No announcement has been made yet. Typically, additional codes are unveiled during events or upon the launch of new game features.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes