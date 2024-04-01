Mushroom Race Codes (April 2024)

Mushroom Race codes can give you the boost needed to get a leg up on the early parts of the game. With win potions and unique pets up for grabs, these can help you climb the leaderboard and secure a top spot without spending any Robux.

Best of all, these codes are accessible from the word go, making them universally accessible. This article lists every code for Mushroom Race and gives instructions on how to use them well.

All Mushroom Race codes (Active)

Active codes for Mushroom Race (Image via Roblox)

The following codes for Mushroom Race can be redeemed for freebies. Note that they won’t remain active forever and can suddenly expire, causing the associated rewards to become inaccessible. So, we recommend using them quickly.

List of active codes in Mushroom Race Code Rewards magicupdate Win Potion neww2 Win Potion YTMR289 uTube Dragon pet TME1456 uTube Bunny Pet RELEASE Happy Red Dragon Pet

Inactive Mushroom Race codes

At the moment, there are no inactive codes for Mushroom Race, but that will change in the future due to a built-in expiration date. That said, there is a good chance that the developer might replace any inactive codes with new ones while maintaining the overall value of the rewards.

How to redeem active Mushroom Race codes

How to redeem codes for Mushroom Race (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming active Mushroom Race codes is an easy process, as described below:

Launch Mushroom Race on the Roblox Player app.

Use the Codes button on the left to open the code box.

Input a working code in the text box and press Verify to receive your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Codes for Mushroom Race include alphanumeric characters, making them fairly easy to mistype. We recommend using the copy-paste method instead for fewer errors and faster code redemptions.

Mushroom Race codes and their importance

Codes for Mushroom Race and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Mushroom Race can be used to receive pets and win potions.

Pets add a speed bonus to the player’s avatar, helping them reach blinding speeds with little to no effort. On the other hand, win potions can help them get more wins while cutting down on the grind.

Mushroom Race code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Mushroom Race (Image via Roblox)

If a code is entered incorrectly or an expired code is used, Mushroom Race shows an error message. As of now, players have yet to discover issues or bugs in the game’s server that disrupt the code system. If you run into such an issue, consider restarting Roblox and redeeming the code again to resolve the issue.

Where to find new Mushroom Race codes

New codes for Mushroom Race can be found on the Frozen Studios Twitter handle, Discord server, and the i2Perfect YouTube channel. Alternatively, feel free to bookmark this page for its active codes list, which will be updated the moment new codes are released.

FAQs on Mushroom Race codes

What are the different types of rewards obtainable through codes in Mushroom Race?

You can receive win potions and pets for redeeming codes in Mushroom Race.

Which codes can I use to get new pets in Mushroom Race?

Use the codes YTMR289 , TME1456, and RELEASE to receive unique pets in Mushroom Race.

Which codes can I use to receive win potions in Mushroom Race?

Use the codes magicupdate and neww2 to receive win potions in Mushroom Race.

