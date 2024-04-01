Anime Dungeons Codes (April 2024)

Using Anime Dungeons codes, you can receive a myriad of boosts, Urchins, and other freebies. These freebies make the anime-based Roblox RPG experience a cakewalk for newcomers by reducing the time needed to catch up to experienced players. They are completely free as well, leaving your precious Robux safely unspent.

Best of all, you can use them the moment you load into the game, making the codes universally accessible. This article lists all active codes for Anime Dungeons, along with the instructions for using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Anime Dungeons. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Dungeons are issued.

All Anime Dungeons codes (Active)

Active codes for Anime Dungeons (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of codes for Anime Dungeons that can be redeemed for a reward. Note that Roblox codes have an expiry date, so we recommend redeeming them quickly.

List of active codes in Anime Dungeons Code Rewards HALLOWEEN 250 Urchins 1KLIKES Two-hour boost FIXED Two-hour boost HEADSTART Freebies RELEASE Freebies

Inactive Anime Dungeons codes

As of yet, there are no inactive codes for Anime Dungeons. This will change due to the aforementioned expiration date. But since the developers regularly replace inactive codes with new ones while maintaining reward value, don’t worry about missing out.

How to redeem active Anime Dungeons codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Dungeons (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeem codes for Anime Dungeons by following the steps listed below:

Start Anime Dungeons through the Roblox Player app.

Click the Codes icon on the left to open the code menu.

Enter a working code from the table in the text box and press Redeem to claim your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Anime Dungeons requires the entered code to be spelled correctly and with letter case in mind. Keeping Caps-Lock on when manually entering these codes is recommended, as they are all in uppercase.

Alternatively, you can avoid code redemption errors by simply pasting the codes from this list.

Anime Dungeons codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Dungeons and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Dungeons can be used to obtain Urchins and boosts, both of which are immensely helpful to beginners. Urchins are the primary in-game currency, which can be used to obtain essential items and resources at the in-game shop.

Boosts, on the other hand, cut down the amount of time required to grind resources.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Anime Dungeons code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Dungeons (Image via Roblox)

Entering an incorrect or expired code causes Anime Dungeons to display a “Code does not exist” error. Currently, there are no server-related errors that stop the code system from working. If you face such an issue, try restarting the game and redeeming the code again.

Where to find new Anime Dungeons codes

New codes for Anime Dungeons are available on the official Roblox group and Discord server. Revisiting this page is also a good idea, as our active codes table will be updated once new ones are released.

FAQs on Anime Dungeons codes

What is the latest code for Anime Dungeons?

The code HALLOWEEN is the newest addition to Anime Dungeons’ code list.

When are new codes added to Anime Dungeons?

Major game updates, milestones, and holidays are often accompanied by a code list update for Anime Dungeons.

Do any active codes for Anime Dungeons offer free Robux?

No, none of the active codes for Anime Dungeons offer Robux for free.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Game Codes