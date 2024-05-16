Tien Tien Piece Codes (May 2024)

The latest Tien Tien Piece codes are here to give you more Gems. Players can use these Gems to buy powers in the form of devil fruits that are inspired by the popular anime, One Piece. Carefully picked powers become very useful in wars against certain types of foes. Hence, with more Gems, players get to experience every power before finding something that matches their style of fighting.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Tien Tien Piece. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Tien Tien Piece are issued.

All Tien Tien Piece codes (Active)

Play the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the active codes in the game:

List of active Tien Tien Piece codes Codes Rewards 11KFAVS 500,000 Gems FOLLOWTWITTER 20,000 Gems UTAISLIVENOW 200,000 Gems

Inactive Tien Tien Piece codes

Only one code has expired so far. As the other codes expire, they will be added to the list. The developers never revive a code, so if you see a code here then move on to the active codes.

List of inactive Tien Tien Piece codes Codes Rewards SUBTOARCHSTUDIOS

50,000 Gems

Also check: Slasher Blade Simulator Codes (May 2024)

How to redeem Tien Tien Piece codes

Enter the code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the active codes in the game:

Start Roblox on any device of your choice. It can be a desktop, mobile device, or tablet. Log in using your credentials. Once you have logged in, search for the game and open its homepage. Click on the green play button to launch the game. It might take a few seconds to load. Once fully loaded, your avatar will be summoned near the sea. Now, you can click on the codes icon found on the left-hand side of the screen. You will see a pop-up window with space to enter the code. Copy and paste a code here and click on the verify button.

If the code is active, you'll see the relevant rewards added to your account, and you'll be able to use them immediately. If the code you've entered has expired or already been used by you, you'll see an error message.

Why are codes important in Tien Tien Piece?

Codes are a great source of free Gems, the game's in-game currency. With these Gems, you can spin two devil fruit powers. Once you are done with them, you can drop them and pick up another one. There are so many moves and combinations that you get to try. For instance, you can kill NPC enemies or the other players in the game with these powers.

Tien Tien Piece code troubleshooting [How to fix]

You should copy and paste codes to avoid any errors from typos. The codes are case-sensitive and every character counts.

Where to find the latest codes in Tien Tien Piece?

Social media of the game (Image via Roblox)

The creator of the game runs a successful YouTube channel called Arch Studios where they not only post new codes but also fun and informative content.

If you are someone who uses X, then you can follow @archstudio_rblx for the latest codes and regular game updates.

FAQs on Tien Tien Piece codes

How many times can you redeem the Tien Tien Piece codes?

The active codes can only be redeemed once in the game.

When do the Tien Tien Piece codes expire?

This information is unavailable since the Roblox creators don't share the expiry dates of codes. As a result, players should redeem codes as soon as they are published.

When are the next Tien Tien Piece codes coming?

If the game receives more likes or more players visit the game, the creators will likely publish more codes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback