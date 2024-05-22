Angry Birds: Bird Island Codes (May 2024)

Angry Birds: Bird Island codes are now available for everyone to redeem. This is a simulation game where you play as Red from the Angry Birds franchise. You also need to take care of a cute little pet that will follow you everywhere. You need to put it to sleep, give it something to drink and eat, bathe it, and play with it.

These activities are not free, and you will need an investment in the form of coins. You can either spend a lot of time working as a barber, cashier, etc. or use these codes to get free coins and start enjoying the game a lot faster than the other players.

All Angry Birds: Bird Island Codes (Active)

Start redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the working codes in the game:

List of active Angry Birds: Bird Island codes Codes Rewards 2500birbs 200 Coins 1000likes 100 Coins

Inactive Angry Birds: Bird Island codes

How to redeem Angry Birds: Bird Island codes?

Redeem your codes here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the below steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Start the game on Roblox. Once the game has fully loaded, you will see your avatar appear in the common area of the game. Now, click on the promo icon on the left-hand side of the screen. A small window will pop up with a tab to enter the code. Enter any active code and click on the Claim button to complete the code redemption process.

The coins will be immediately added to your account for usage.

Why are codes important in Angry Birds: Bird Island?

The codes are important because they can be redeemed for free coins, the game's currency. It is used to buy everything that you will need in this game, such as fun avatar accessories like a policecap, a viking helmet, a wooden sword, and so many other options from the item shop.

In the game, you need to make sure your pet is well-fed, so you can buy food and drinks using the coins. Lastly, you can also use the coins to buy in-game vehicles like the dark car, the king pig car, the pink car, etc.

Angry Birds: Bird Island code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes are case-sensitive so you will have to enter the code exactly as it appears. Changing the upper and lower cases or leaving out a character can lead to an error. To avoid such errors and typos, you should always copy and paste the code in the game.

Where to find the latest codes in Angry Birds: Bird Island?

Discord link (Image via Discord)

The creator of this game posts information about the codes on the game's home page under the description section. For those gamers who are on Discord, you are welcome to join their private server for the latest codes and regular updates.

FAQs on Angry Birds: Bird Island Codes

How many times can you redeem the Angry Birds: Bird Island codes?

Every code in the game can be redeemed only once. If you try again, the system will display an error message.

When are the coins credited after redeeming Angry Birds: Bird Island codes?

The coins are added immediately to your account. You can verify this by checking the coin balance visible at the top right-hand corner of the screen.

When are the next Angry Birds: Bird Island codes coming?

The creator of the game promises to publish the next code when the game receives 5,000 likes and the following code will be published at 6,000 likes.

