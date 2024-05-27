Alphabet Lore Race Codes (May 2024)

You can redeem Alphabet Lore Race codes for free in-game cash. You will likely find the game slow and boring in the beginning since you have to take part in the game's races to earn cash bit by bit. To quickly customize your avatar and get amazing pet companions, you can use the in-game cash earned from redeeming codes.

All Alphabet Lore Race codes (Active)

Start winning rounds (Image via Roblox)

The list below has all the working codes in the game:

List of active Alphabet Lore Race codes Codes Rewards 10Million 1000 Wins ABC 50 Wins Alphabet 25 Wins Lore 200 Wins RACE6 500 Wins TRADING 250 Wins TRAILS 50 Wins

Inactive Alphabet Lore Race codes

There are no expired codes in the game right now. All codes that stop working will be listed down below.

How to redeem Alphabet Lore Race codes

Redeem the active code (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these steps to redeem codes in the game:

Launch Roblox on either a web browser or its desktop or mobile app. Sign in using the same credentials. Once logged in, you need to search for the game. Enter the game's name in the search bar on the top side of the screen and hit enter. Click on the game's thumbnail and go to its home page. Next, click on the green play button to start the game. It might take a few seconds to load. Once it has fully loaded, your avatar will spawn in the common area of the map. Click on the blue icon on the right-hand side of the game. A small window should pop up with the tab to enter the game. Enter an active code and click on the redeem button to complete the process.

The wins will be added to your account immediately. You can verify this by checking the win count bar on the right-hand side of the screen.

Why are codes important in Alphabet Lore Race?

The codes are valuable since they can be used to get numerous free wins. The game's currency, known as wins, can be redeemed for a unique aura that envelops your character. Additionally, you can use the wins to open eggs that contain pets shaped like the letters of the English alphabet.

Alphabet Lore Race code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Since the codes are case-sensitive, you have to enter them as they appear to avoid errors. As you can see, some codes are all in uppercase, and others are a combination of both. Since some codes have numbers in them, make sure to include those as well; otherwise, the system will tag them invalid or incorrect.

Where to find the latest codes in Alphabet Lore Race

Discord link (Image via Discord)

The latest codes are available on the game's home page under the update section. The developers also post codes in the game's official Roblox group called Crazay Clickers. You get details about some UGCs made by the creators of the game.

While they do not have a YouTube account yet, you can follow @CrazayGames on X for the latest codes and other game updates. Lastly, those who are familiar with Discord can join the game's official private server for the latest codes and to connect with other players.

FAQs on Alphabet Lore Racecodes

Are there win boost Alphabet Lore Race codes?

No, there are no codes for boosts, but you can redeem the active codes for a set amount of free wins.

Will the Alphabet Lore Race codes expire?

Yes, the codes will eventually expire, but the developers don't post any information about when they are going to stop working.

Which Alphabet Lore Race codes gives the highest number of wins?

You can redeem '10Million' for 1000 wins, which is substantially more than what the other codes offer.

