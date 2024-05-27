Alien Tycoon Codes (2024)

Build the strongest settlement and get loads of in-game cash called Alienbux by redeeming the Alien Tycoon codes to build strong and advanced tycoons. This is a simple game where you need to build your base with the most advanced facilities that include high-tech doors, vents, research labs, and weapons. Use all the free cash to set it all up in no time and find your name among the rich alien tycoons.

All Alien Tycoon Codes (Active)

Start setting up the tycoon (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the active codes:

List of active Alien Tycoon codes Codes Rewards ALIEN Alienbux Boost BOX7 Alienbux HALLOWEEN Alienbux Boost RELEASE Alienbux Boost SUS 20 minute Alienbux Boost UPDATE1 Alienbux Boost

Inactive Alien Tycoon codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in the game.

How to redeem Alien Tycoon Codes?

Redemption screen (Image via Roblox)

Follow the easy process explained below to redeem codes in the game:

Start by Launching Roblox on a device of your choice. You can use the official website of the app version. Log in and look for the game. Once you see its thumbnail, click on it to enter the game's home page. Next, click on the big green play button to start the game. Once fully loaded, the players will be summoned in the common area. You can stay here and click on the blue Twitter bird icon for a small pop-up window. Enter the active code in the visible tab and hit the Redeem button to complete the process.

The rewards will be added to your account, which you can use right away.

Why are codes important in Alien Tycoon?

It is not easy to set up an Alient Tycoon quickly in the beginning with just a little cash. You will need the maximum in-game cash possible to construct the building and add various floors to it.

You will also need to set up your own lab to perform tests on aliens. To protect yourself from any attacks, you will also need shields and cannon. Hence, to increase your cash balance, redeem codes and receive the in-game cash or the boost that multiplies the earnings.

Alien Tycoon code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes are case-sensitive, which means you will have to enter them as they appear in upper or lower cases. Also, make sure to include all the special characters and numbers to avoid any errors. You can simply copy and paste the code to ensure that these errors never surface.

Also, the code 'BOX7' cannot be redeemed directly, as you need to join the game's Roblox group to be eligible. Head on over to the game's homepage and click on the link found right below the game's name. Once you are in the group, you can click on the 'Join Group' button. You will have to wait for a few minutes before you head back to the game and redeem the code.

Where to find the latest codes in Alien Tycoon?

The Roblox group (Image via Roblox)

The latest codes are posted in multiple locations, such as the game's home page under the description bar, the game's official Roblox group, the developer's X account, @Sat33va, their official YouTube channel, and the game's private Discord server.

FAQs on Alien Tycoon Codes

Are there Alien Tycoon codes for unlimited cash?

No, there are no codes for unlimited cash. Giving an endless supply of cash would beat the purpose of the game, where the developers want you to spend time and gather more cash to make your tycoon better.

When do the Alien Tycoon codes expire?

This information has not been published by the creators of the game.

When are the next Alien Tycoon codes coming?

The developers tend to post new codes when the game receives more likes or if there are new updates and announcements.

