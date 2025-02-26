Smash Legends codes (February 2025)

Redeem the Roblox Smash Legends codes and begin wrecking everything in your path. The ultimate goal in Smash Legends is to prove yourself as a wrecking ball by participating in events and entering player-versus-player battles. The free rewards, such as Swing Speed Boost and Golden Hammer Boost, help you destroy the most sturdy structures easily.

Moreover, you can get Coins to unlock new regions or purchase Pets that enhance your smash power. The codes listed in this article will help you progress faster.

Active Smash Legends codes

All active codes in Smash Legends (Image via Roblox)

These codes are verified to be valid in Roblox Smash Legends:

List of active codes in Smash Legends Code Rewards SMASH! 250 Strength, 500 Coins, and 100 Golden Hammers BOOST 10 minutes of Strength Boost and Coin Boost GLOBAL 10 minutes of Golden Hammer Boost, Coin Boost, and Strength Boost GamingWithKev 30 minutes of Swing Speed Boost

Expired Smash Legends codes

As of this writing, there are no expired codes for Roblox Smash Legends.

How to redeem Smash Legends codes

Code redemption in Smash Legends (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem active codes in Smash Legends:

Launch Smash Legends on Roblox and connect to a server.

Click the "Codes" button on the left of the screen. It is next to "Store" and is marked by a bird icon.

Copy a code from this guide and paste it in the "Enter code here" text box.

Hit "Redeem!" to get the free rewards.

Note that the boosts are immediately activated after a code is successfully redeemed. Capitalize on them by smashing everything till the boost expires.

Smash Legends codes and their importance

The different boosts in Smash Legends (Image via Roblox)

As already established, Roblox codes for Smash Legends offer Coins, Strength, and Boosts. All are vital for progression in the game. Indicated by a muscle icon, Strength is obtained by swinging your hammer and it can be sold for Coins. You just have to move to the "Sell Your Strength" area to make the exchange.

Coins can be used to unlock regions like the Arctic, Volcano, and Atlantis. Like Anime Waves X, you can complete Quests to get richer. Before going on a rampage, activate Coin Boosts to get more gold for destroying objects and other boosts that fast-forward your progress in Smash Legends.

Smash Legends code troubleshooting (How To fix)

Entering an invalid code in a Roblox experience usually results in an error. However, no such notification appears in Smash Legends, making identifying an invalid code tricky. If you cannot claim a reward, double-check the code for incorrect capitalization, typos, and extra spaces. Smash Legends codes are case-sensitive so you should ideally copy-paste them to avoid any problems.

Where to find new Smash Legends codes

Follow @ovarflowed on X and join the smallfry Roblox community to be updated about the latest codes in Smash Legends.

FAQs on Smash Legends codes

What code gives Coins in Roblox Smash Legends?

The code "SMASH!" can be redeemed for 500 Coins as well as 250 Strength and 100 Golden Hammers.

When will the active codes lose validity in Smash Legends?

The active codes in this Roblox game can expire at any moment. Redeem them as quickly as possible.

Why use Smash Legends gift codes on Roblox?

By using the active codes, you can get free Strength, Coins, and Boosts in Roblox Smash Legends.

