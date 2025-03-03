Lucky Block Legends codes (March 2025)

Roblox Lucky Block Legends codes give Coins and Gems to help players progress faster in the game. The grind in this action-packed experience involves destroying blocks scattered all over the map to get the currencies. However, the amount of rewards from each block is randomized.

Regardless of whether the RNG gods will answer your prayers for a "jackpot" in the game, you can get loads of currency by using gift codes. All active and inactive codes for Lucky Block Legends are listed in this article.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Lucky Block Legends codes. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for this game are released.

Active Lucky Block Legends codes

Below is a list of the valid codes for Lucky Block Legends.

List of active codes in Lucky Block Legends Code Rewards Update4 444 Gems FREE50 Free rewards

Expired Lucky Block Legends codes

Here are the codes that longer work in Lucky Block Legends.

List of inactive codes in Lucky Block Legends Code Rewards Valentines 500 Gems, 3 Gifts and 2 Double Luck Potions Update3 500 Gems Update2 Free rewards FREE2 Free rewards FREE1 Free rewards RELEASE 50 Gems

How to redeem Lucky Block Legends codes

Scroll to the bottom of the Shop menu to access the code box (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Roblox codes is as quick as destroying blocks in Lucky Block Legends. Follow these steps to claim free rewards:

Launch Lucky Block Legends on the Roblox platform.

Click the shopping basket on the left side of the screen to open the Shop menu.

on the left side of the screen to open the Shop menu. Scroll to the bottom to find the code redemption box.

Copy an active code from this article and paste it into the " Enter Code.. " text box.

" text box. Hit the green Redeem button to collect rewards from an active code.

You'll be notified about the acquired rewards during a successful redemption.

Lucky Block Legends codes and their importance

The unique blue block gives Gems when destroyed (Image via Roblox)

Gems and Coins are vital for progression in Roblox Lucky Block Legends. Coins can be used to unlock new areas and purchase swords with higher damage. Meanwhile, Gems are useful for additional upgrades in the latter part of the game. It is an invaluable currency that can be obtained via log-in rewards, gifts, and destroying rare blue blocks that appear on specific parts of the map.

Lucky Block Legends code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Expired codes cannot be redeemed for rewards (Image via Roblox)

Error notifications pop up at the bottom of the screen if players try to redeem an expired or invalid code in Lucky Block Legends. In the latter's case, the problem is typically a result of typos and improper capitalization.

Make sure to enter codes in the text box exactly as provided in this guide because they are case-sensitive. Some codes are entirely in capitals, whereas others use uppercase and lowercase letters. For a smooth redemption process, copy and paste the codes.

Where to find new Lucky Block Legends codes

If you want to stay updated about the newest codes, join the CTRL Games! Roblox group and the CTRL Games Discord server. Regularly check these social channels, as the developer can disclose freebies at any time.

FAQs on Lucky Block Legends codes

What are the active codes in Roblox Lucky Block Legends?

Currently, the codes "Update4" and "FREE50" can be redeemed in the game.

Do Lucky Block Legends codes become inactive?

Yes, codes released for Lucky Block Legends can expire. Use the active ones as soon as possible.

When will more codes for Lucky Block Legends be released?

New gift codes for the game could be released during updates or events. For instance, the developer revealed a new code during the Valentine's celebrations.

