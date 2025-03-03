Aura Battles codes (March 2025)

Using the latest Aura Battles codes can help you climb up the ranks to be the king of the battlegrounds in this action-packed Roblox experience. The game has you battle foes using powerful Auras and special abilities like Fireball and Tsunami. Gems and winning points are essential for upgrading skills, unlocking rare Auras, and spinning the wheel for exclusive rewards.
Getting to the top requires a lot of Gems in Aura Battles. Fortunately, using codes directly gives you a decent amount of this resource, which can then be used to unlock powerful Auras and easily climb the leaderboards.
All Aura Battles codes (active)
Below are the active codes for Aura Battles.
Inactive Aura Battles codes
There are no deactivated codes for Aura Battles at the moment.
How to redeem codes in Aura Battles
Aura Battles's code redemption process is easy to understand:
- Open Aura Battles on Roblox.
- On the left side of the game screen, click the settings icon.
- Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the "Enter code" textbox.
- Click on the "Claim" button and enjoy your rewards.
What are Aura Battles codes about, and what’s their importance?
Codes for Aura Battles give you free Gems, making it easier to unlock rare Auras, perform spins, and upgrade your stats. With stronger stats, you can earn more Aura Points, defeat tougher opponents, and dominate the leaderboards.
Aura Battles codes troubleshooting [how to fix]
Make sure to enter each code correctly, paying close attention to capitalization. Any typos, extra spaces, or incorrect letters will make the code fail. If a code has expired, it can’t be redeemed. To avoid errors, we recommend you copy a working code from this article and paste it directly in-game.
Where to find new Aura Battles codes
You can find the latest codes for Aura Battles on the Keep It Simple Studios Roblox group and the Aura Battles Discord server.
FAQs on Aura Battles codes
What is the latest Aura Battles code?
The latest code in Aura Battles is "NEWSERAPHIM", which grants you 250 free Gems.
Which code provides the best rewards in Aura Battles?
Considering there is currently only one active code for the game, the question is moot for now.
How beneficial are codes in Aura Battles?
In this game, codes grant free Gems that can be used to unlock rare Auras and spins, upgrade stats, and dominate leaderboards.
