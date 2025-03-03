  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Aura Battles codes (March 2025)

Aura Battles codes (March 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Mar 03, 2025 00:37 GMT
Aura Battles codes
Latest codes in Aura Battles (Image via Roblox)

Using the latest Aura Battles codes can help you climb up the ranks to be the king of the battlegrounds in this action-packed Roblox experience. The game has you battle foes using powerful Auras and special abilities like Fireball and Tsunami. Gems and winning points are essential for upgrading skills, unlocking rare Auras, and spinning the wheel for exclusive rewards.

Ad

Getting to the top requires a lot of Gems in Aura Battles. Fortunately, using codes directly gives you a decent amount of this resource, which can then be used to unlock powerful Auras and easily climb the leaderboards.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Aura Battles. We'll keep updating the page whenever new ones are issued.

All Aura Battles codes (active)

Free active codes in Aura Battles (Image via Roblox)
Free active codes in Aura Battles (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Aura Battles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
List of active Aura Battles codes
CodeReward
NEWSERAPHIM250 Gems (Latest)
Ad

Inactive Aura Battles codes

There are no deactivated codes for Aura Battles at the moment.

List of Aura Battles inactive codes
CodeReward
LIKES40KFree reward
WOOPSFree rewards
WOW30KLIKESFree rewards
RELEASE300 Gems and 25 Points
DISCORD500100 Gems and 25 Points
FREEPOINTSFree reward
2000LIKESFree reward
LIKES20000Free reward
LIKES15000Free reward
LIKES10000Free reward
UPDATE1600 Gems and 50 Points
LIKES5000250 Gems and 25 Points
BOOGIEBOMBFree rewards
BANHAMMERFree rewards
QUESTSFree rewards
SORRYFORPRIVATEFree rewards
Ad

How to redeem codes in Aura Battles

Redeem codes in Aura Battles (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in Aura Battles (Image via Roblox)

Aura Battles's code redemption process is easy to understand:

Ad
  • Open Aura Battles on Roblox.
  • On the left side of the game screen, click the settings icon.
  • Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the "Enter code" textbox.
  • Click on the "Claim" button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Aura Battles codes about, and what’s their importance?

Earn daily rewards in Aura Battles (Image via Roblox)
Earn daily rewards in Aura Battles (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Aura Battles give you free Gems, making it easier to unlock rare Auras, perform spins, and upgrade your stats. With stronger stats, you can earn more Aura Points, defeat tougher opponents, and dominate the leaderboards.

Ad

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Aura Battles codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Aura Battles invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Aura Battles invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Make sure to enter each code correctly, paying close attention to capitalization. Any typos, extra spaces, or incorrect letters will make the code fail. If a code has expired, it can’t be redeemed. To avoid errors, we recommend you copy a working code from this article and paste it directly in-game.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Aura Battles codes

You can find the latest codes for Aura Battles on the Keep It Simple Studios Roblox group and the Aura Battles Discord server.

FAQs on Aura Battles codes

What is the latest Aura Battles code?

The latest code in Aura Battles is "NEWSERAPHIM", which grants you 250 free Gems.

Ad

Which code provides the best rewards in Aura Battles?

Considering there is currently only one active code for the game, the question is moot for now.

How beneficial are codes in Aura Battles?

In this game, codes grant free Gems that can be used to unlock rare Auras and spins, upgrade stats, and dominate leaderboards.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी