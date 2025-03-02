Attack on Titan Revolution codes (March 2025)

Inspired by the popular anime, Attack on Titan, Attack on Titan Revolution allows you to attack Titans using codes. In this Roblox experience, you can step into the role of Eren Yeager, take down Titans, and explore the in-game world. The process of accumulating ranks while improving your weapons promotes both strength and combat efficiency. Free spins grant various enhancements, helping you to upgrade your gear and weapons faster, making it easier to fight Titans.
You can also team up with friends to take down powerful titans together. However, defeating stronger Titans can be tough if your gear isn’t upgraded, which takes time. That’s why using codes can help, since they give you free spins and rewards to make your journey easier.
Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Attack on Titan Revolution. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.
All Attack on Titan Revolution codes (Active)
Below are the active codes for Attack on Titan Revolution.
Achievements for missions/shifter mastery/resonance
APOLOGIES
75 Spins, 30m Luck Potion
LIKES240K
50 Spins
PLAYERS60K
50 Spins, 3 Emperor Keys
SORRY4DELAY2
35 Spins, 1x Luck Potion
LIKES145K
25 Spins, 1 Anime All-Star Crate [JJK]
LIKES160K
25 Spins, 1 Blade Burst Crate
LIKES175K
50 Spins, 1 2x Luck Potion
SORRY4DELAY
50 Spins
UPDATE1
50 Spins
LIKES220K
50 Spins
DEVCODE2
300 Spins
MEMBERS400K
100 Spins
MEMBERS350K
50 Spins
MEMBERS300K
50 Spins
LIKES145K
25 Spins, 1 Anime All-Star Crate
MEMBERS250K
50 Spins
LIKES130K
50 Spins
LIKES115K
3 JJK Crates, 30m XP Boost
UPDATE1SOON
2 JJK Crates, 30m XP Boost
LIKES80K
30 Spins
MEMBERS175K
30 Spins
MEMBERS150K
30 Spins
DEVCODE1
200 Spins
FOLLOWJLEAY
4000 Gems
FOLLOWERGI999
4000 Gems
SUB2SLYKAGE
50 Spins
RERELEASE
75 Spins (Must be lvl 5+)
PATCH
25 Spins
RESET
Free skill tree reset
SKILLS
5,000 Gems
Inactive Attack on Titan Revolution codes
Below are the inactive codes for Attack on Titan Revolution.
List of Attack on Titan Revolution inactive codes
Code
Reward
MEMBERS123K
30 Minutes of 2x Luck and 30 Minutes of 2x Gold
LIKES70K
40 Spins and 1x Anime All Stars Crate
LIKES45K
3 All-Stars Crates
MEMBERS80K
35 Spins
LIKES40K
40 Spins
LIKES35K
50 Spins
MEMBERS70K
50 Spins
LIKES30K
35 Spins
MEMBERS50K
50 Spins
SORRY4
50 Spins
SORRY3
25 Spins
MEMBERS40K
35 Spins
LIKES25K
5,000 Gems
LIKES20K
50 Spins
MEMBERS30K
35 Spins
LIKES15K
25 Spins
PLAYERS10K
50 Spins
LIKES10K
5,000 Gems and 25 Spins
LIKES7K
35 Spins
LIKES5K
50 Spins
PLAYERS5K
5,000 Gems
MEMBERS10K
50 Spins
LIKES3500
50 Spins
MEMBERS7K
35 Spins
SORRY2
25 Spins and 500 Gems
SORRY
50 Spins
LIKES60K
40 Spins
MEMBERS100K
30 Minutes of 2x Gold and XP Boost, and 15 Minutes of 2x Luck Boost
LIKES50K
40 Spins
MEMBERS90K
30 Spins
LIKES2K
75 Spins
LIKES1K
50 Spins
MEMBERS2K
50 Spins
LIKES500
25 Spins
FREESPINS
75 Spins
MEMBERS1K
100 Spins
DEMO2
150 Spins
DEMO
100 Spins
SHUTDOWN2
35 Spins
SHUTDOWN1
35 Spins
How to redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes
Redeeming your codes for Attack on Titan Revolution is a simple and clear process.
Open Attack on Titan Revolution on Roblox.
On the main menu of the game, click on the codes section.
Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the “Code Here” textbox.
Click on the redeem button and enjoy your rewards.
What are Attack on Titan Revolution codes about, and what’s their importance?
Codes for Attack on Titan Revolution can give you free spins, potions, Emperor Keys, luck potions, and many more rewards. These items help you upgrade your gear, making it easier to take on stronger titans and rank up quickly.
Attack on Titan Revolution codes troubleshooting [How to fix]
Be careful when entering codes, as the codes are case-sensitive. Mistakes like extra spaces or incorrect letters will prevent redemption. If a code is expired, it won’t work anymore. To avoid issues, copy a valid code from the active list and paste it into the game.