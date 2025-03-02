Attack on Titan Revolution codes (March 2025)

Inspired by the popular anime, Attack on Titan, Attack on Titan Revolution allows you to attack Titans using codes. In this Roblox experience, you can step into the role of Eren Yeager, take down Titans, and explore the in-game world. The process of accumulating ranks while improving your weapons promotes both strength and combat efficiency. Free spins grant various enhancements, helping you to upgrade your gear and weapons faster, making it easier to fight Titans.

You can also team up with friends to take down powerful titans together. However, defeating stronger Titans can be tough if your gear isn’t upgraded, which takes time. That’s why using codes can help, since they give you free spins and rewards to make your journey easier.

All Attack on Titan Revolution codes (Active)

Free active codes in Attack on Titan Revolution (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Attack on Titan Revolution.

List of active Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Code Reward LIKES475K 175 Spins, 1 2x XP Potion [1H], 2 Emperor Keys (Latest) UPDATE3SOON 75 Spins LIKES450K 150 Spins, 2 Emperor Keys, 1 2x Luck Potion (1H) FREESPINS2 100 Spins SUB2EK 150 Spins BIGPATCH 50 Spins, 2 Emperor Keys, 2 Blade Burst Crates, 1 2x Luck Potion LIKES425K 150 Spins, 3 Keys UPDATE2POINT5 150 Spins, 850 Winter Tokens NEWYEARS2024 100 Spins, 1 2x XP Potion [1H], 1 2x Luck Potion [1H], 1 2x Gold Potion [1H], 2 Emperor Keys, 3 Blade Burst Crates HOLIDAYS2024 300 Spins VISITS200M 300 Spins, 3 Emperor Keys, 1H 2x XP Potion, 1H 2x Luck Potion, 2 Emperor Keys LIKES400K 175 Spins, 3 Emperor Keys, 1H 2x XP Potion, 1H 2x Gold Potion, 1H 2x Luck Potion ENDOFHALLOWEENEVENT 50 Spins 500kCommunityMembers 250 Spins Thanksgiving 1H of each potion CODESEXPIREAFTER1WEEK 100 Spins, 1 2x Luck Potion UPDATE2PATCH 150 Spins, 3 Halloween Crates ENDERSPINS 150 Spins COLESPINS 150 Spins UPDATE2HALLOWEEN 600 Halloween Tokens UPDATE2FATE 4 Crates UPDATE2DEMON 4 Crates UPDATE2SPINS 350 Spins SPOOKYUPDATESOON 200 Spins LIKES350K 350 Spins ARMOREDTITANSOON 150 Spins SOSORRY4DELAY 200 Spins, 1 2x Luck Potion WELOVEBRASIL 400 Spins, 1 2x Luck Potion ROBLOXFIX 125 Spins LIKES325K 50 Spins, 30m 2x Gold Potion, 30m 2x Luck Potion, 30m 2x XP Potion DEVCODE3 400 Spins MYBAD 400 Spins UPDATESOON2 200 Spins LIKES300K 100 Spins, 2 Keys, 130m 2x Gold Potion SORRY4DELAY3 100 Spins, 2 Bleach Crates, 130m 2x Luck Potion +1 RANDOMCODE2 1 2x Gold Potion RANDOMCODE1 75 Spins, 1 Raid Key LIKES280K 75 Spins, 3 Keys VISITS100M 300 Spins UPDATE2SOON 75 Spins, 1 2x Luck Potion LIKES260K 75 Spins, 3 Bleach Crates MEMBERS450K 75 Spins, 2 Emperor Keys COMPENSATE1 5 Emperor Keys, 1H 2x Luck Potion COMPENSATE2 100 Spins APOLOGIES2 50 Spins, 2 Bleach Crates REVERT2 Further rollback of data achievements REVERT1 Achievements for missions/shifter mastery/resonance APOLOGIES 75 Spins, 30m Luck Potion LIKES240K 50 Spins PLAYERS60K 50 Spins, 3 Emperor Keys SORRY4DELAY2 35 Spins, 1x Luck Potion LIKES145K 25 Spins, 1 Anime All-Star Crate [JJK] LIKES160K 25 Spins, 1 Blade Burst Crate LIKES175K 50 Spins, 1 2x Luck Potion LIKES200K 100 Spins SORRY4DELAY 50 Spins UPDATE1 50 Spins LIKES220K 50 Spins DEVCODE2 300 Spins MEMBERS400K 100 Spins MEMBERS350K 50 Spins MEMBERS300K 50 Spins LIKES200K 100 Spins LIKES175K 50 Spins, 30m Luck Boost LIKES160K 25 Spins, 1 Blade Burst Crate LIKES145K 25 Spins, 1 Anime All-Star Crate MEMBERS250K 50 Spins LIKES130K 50 Spins LIKES115K 3 JJK Crates, 30m XP Boost UPDATE1SOON 2 JJK Crates, 30m XP Boost LIKES80K 30 Spins MEMBERS175K 30 Spins MEMBERS150K 30 Spins DEVCODE1 200 Spins FOLLOWJLEAY 4000 Gems FOLLOWERGI999 4000 Gems SUB2SLYKAGE 50 Spins RERELEASE 75 Spins (Must be lvl 5+) PATCH 25 Spins RESET Free skill tree reset SKILLS 5,000 Gems

Inactive Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Below are the inactive codes for Attack on Titan Revolution.

List of Attack on Titan Revolution inactive codes

Code Reward MEMBERS123K 30 Minutes of 2x Luck and 30 Minutes of 2x Gold LIKES70K 40 Spins and 1x Anime All Stars Crate LIKES45K 3 All-Stars Crates MEMBERS80K 35 Spins LIKES40K 40 Spins LIKES35K 50 Spins MEMBERS70K 50 Spins LIKES30K 35 Spins MEMBERS50K 50 Spins SORRY4 50 Spins SORRY3 25 Spins MEMBERS40K 35 Spins LIKES25K 5,000 Gems LIKES20K 50 Spins MEMBERS30K 35 Spins LIKES15K 25 Spins PLAYERS10K 50 Spins LIKES10K 5,000 Gems and 25 Spins LIKES7K 35 Spins LIKES5K 50 Spins PLAYERS5K 5,000 Gems MEMBERS10K 50 Spins LIKES3500 50 Spins MEMBERS7K 35 Spins SORRY2 25 Spins and 500 Gems SORRY 50 Spins LIKES60K 40 Spins MEMBERS100K 30 Minutes of 2x Gold and XP Boost, and 15 Minutes of 2x Luck Boost LIKES50K 40 Spins MEMBERS90K 30 Spins LIKES2K 75 Spins LIKES1K 50 Spins MEMBERS2K 50 Spins LIKES500 25 Spins FREESPINS 75 Spins MEMBERS1K 100 Spins DEMO2 150 Spins DEMO 100 Spins SHUTDOWN2 35 Spins SHUTDOWN1 35 Spins

How to redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Redeem codes in Attack on Titan Revolution (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming your codes for Attack on Titan Revolution is a simple and clear process.

Open Attack on Titan Revolution on Roblox.

On the main menu of the game, click on the codes section.

Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the “Code Here” textbox.

Click on the redeem button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Attack on Titan Revolution codes about, and what’s their importance?

Customize your character in Attack on Titan Revolution (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Attack on Titan Revolution can give you free spins, potions, Emperor Keys, luck potions, and many more rewards. These items help you upgrade your gear, making it easier to take on stronger titans and rank up quickly.

Attack on Titan Revolution codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Attack on Titan Revolution invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Be careful when entering codes, as the codes are case-sensitive. Mistakes like extra spaces or incorrect letters will prevent redemption. If a code is expired, it won’t work anymore. To avoid issues, copy a valid code from the active list and paste it into the game.

Where to find new Attack on Titan Revolution codes

You can find the latest codes for Attack on Titan Revolution on the AoT: Revolution Discord server and by following @_EvolutionPower on X.

FAQs on Attack on Titan Revolution codes

What is the latest Attack on Titan Revolution code?

The latest code in Attack on Titan Revolution is "LIKES475K," which grants you free 175 Spins, 1 2x XP Potion [1H], and 2 Emperor Keys.

Which code provides the best rewards in Attack on Titan Revolution?

The code "VISITS200M" grants you free 300 Spins, 3 Emperor Keys, 1H 2x XP Potion, 1H 2x Luck Potion, and 2 Emperor Keys, making it the prime code for defeating Titans.

How beneficial are codes for Attack on Titan Revolution?

Codes grant free spins, potions, and keys to upgrade gear, defeat stronger titans, and rank up faster.

