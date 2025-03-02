  • home icon
Attack on Titan Revolution codes (March 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Mar 02, 2025 08:19 GMT
Attack on Titan Revolution codes
Latest codes in Attack on Titan Revolution (Image via Roblox)

Inspired by the popular anime, Attack on Titan, Attack on Titan Revolution allows you to attack Titans using codes. In this Roblox experience, you can step into the role of Eren Yeager, take down Titans, and explore the in-game world. The process of accumulating ranks while improving your weapons promotes both strength and combat efficiency. Free spins grant various enhancements, helping you to upgrade your gear and weapons faster, making it easier to fight Titans.

You can also team up with friends to take down powerful titans together. However, defeating stronger Titans can be tough if your gear isn’t upgraded, which takes time. That’s why using codes can help, since they give you free spins and rewards to make your journey easier.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Attack on Titan Revolution. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Attack on Titan Revolution codes (Active)

Free active codes in Attack on Titan Revolution (Image via Roblox)
Free active codes in Attack on Titan Revolution (Image via Roblox)

Below are the active codes for Attack on Titan Revolution.

List of active Attack on Titan Revolution codes
CodeReward
LIKES475K175 Spins, 1 2x XP Potion [1H], 2 Emperor Keys (Latest)
UPDATE3SOON75 Spins
LIKES450K150 Spins, 2 Emperor Keys, 1 2x Luck Potion (1H)
FREESPINS2100 Spins
SUB2EK150 Spins
BIGPATCH50 Spins, 2 Emperor Keys, 2 Blade Burst Crates, 1 2x Luck Potion
LIKES425K150 Spins, 3 Keys
UPDATE2POINT5150 Spins, 850 Winter Tokens
NEWYEARS2024100 Spins, 1 2x XP Potion [1H], 1 2x Luck Potion [1H], 1 2x Gold Potion [1H], 2 Emperor Keys, 3 Blade Burst Crates
HOLIDAYS2024300 Spins
VISITS200M300 Spins, 3 Emperor Keys, 1H 2x XP Potion, 1H 2x Luck Potion, 2 Emperor Keys
LIKES400K175 Spins, 3 Emperor Keys, 1H 2x XP Potion, 1H 2x Gold Potion, 1H 2x Luck Potion
ENDOFHALLOWEENEVENT50 Spins
500kCommunityMembers250 Spins
Thanksgiving1H of each potion
CODESEXPIREAFTER1WEEK100 Spins, 1 2x Luck Potion
UPDATE2PATCH150 Spins, 3 Halloween Crates
ENDERSPINS150 Spins
COLESPINS150 Spins
UPDATE2HALLOWEEN600 Halloween Tokens
UPDATE2FATE4 Crates
UPDATE2DEMON4 Crates
UPDATE2SPINS350 Spins
SPOOKYUPDATESOON200 Spins
LIKES350K350 Spins
ARMOREDTITANSOON150 Spins
SOSORRY4DELAY200 Spins, 1 2x Luck Potion
WELOVEBRASIL400 Spins, 1 2x Luck Potion
ROBLOXFIX125 Spins
LIKES325K50 Spins, 30m 2x Gold Potion, 30m 2x Luck Potion, 30m 2x XP Potion
DEVCODE3400 Spins
MYBAD400 Spins
UPDATESOON2200 Spins
LIKES300K100 Spins, 2 Keys, 130m 2x Gold Potion
SORRY4DELAY3100 Spins, 2 Bleach Crates, 130m 2x Luck Potion +1
RANDOMCODE21 2x Gold Potion
RANDOMCODE175 Spins, 1 Raid Key
LIKES280K75 Spins, 3 Keys
VISITS100M300 Spins
UPDATE2SOON75 Spins, 1 2x Luck Potion
LIKES260K75 Spins, 3 Bleach Crates
MEMBERS450K75 Spins, 2 Emperor Keys
COMPENSATE15 Emperor Keys, 1H 2x Luck Potion
COMPENSATE2100 Spins
APOLOGIES250 Spins, 2 Bleach Crates
REVERT2
Further rollback of data achievements
REVERT1
Achievements for missions/shifter mastery/resonance
APOLOGIES75 Spins, 30m Luck Potion
LIKES240K50 Spins
PLAYERS60K50 Spins, 3 Emperor Keys
SORRY4DELAY235 Spins, 1x Luck Potion
LIKES145K
25 Spins, 1 Anime All-Star Crate [JJK]
LIKES160K25 Spins, 1 Blade Burst Crate
LIKES175K50 Spins, 1 2x Luck Potion
LIKES200K100 Spins
SORRY4DELAY50 Spins
UPDATE150 Spins
LIKES220K50 Spins
DEVCODE2300 Spins
MEMBERS400K100 Spins
MEMBERS350K50 Spins
MEMBERS300K50 Spins
LIKES200K100 Spins
LIKES175K50 Spins, 30m Luck Boost
LIKES160K25 Spins, 1 Blade Burst Crate
LIKES145K25 Spins, 1 Anime All-Star Crate
MEMBERS250K50 Spins
LIKES130K50 Spins
LIKES115K3 JJK Crates, 30m XP Boost
UPDATE1SOON2 JJK Crates, 30m XP Boost
LIKES80K30 Spins
MEMBERS175K30 Spins
MEMBERS150K30 Spins
DEVCODE1200 Spins
FOLLOWJLEAY4000 Gems
FOLLOWERGI9994000 Gems
SUB2SLYKAGE50 Spins
RERELEASE75 Spins (Must be lvl 5+)
PATCH25 Spins
RESETFree skill tree reset
SKILLS5,000 Gems
Inactive Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Below are the inactive codes for Attack on Titan Revolution.

List of Attack on Titan Revolution inactive codes
CodeReward
MEMBERS123K
30 Minutes of 2x Luck and 30 Minutes of 2x Gold
LIKES70K
40 Spins and 1x Anime All Stars Crate
LIKES45K3 All-Stars Crates
MEMBERS80K35 Spins
LIKES40K40 Spins
LIKES35K50 Spins
MEMBERS70K50 Spins
LIKES30K35 Spins
MEMBERS50K50 Spins
SORRY450 Spins
SORRY325 Spins
MEMBERS40K35 Spins
LIKES25K5,000 Gems
LIKES20K50 Spins
MEMBERS30K35 Spins
LIKES15K25 Spins
PLAYERS10K50 Spins
LIKES10K5,000 Gems and 25 Spins
LIKES7K35 Spins
LIKES5K50 Spins
PLAYERS5K5,000 Gems
MEMBERS10K50 Spins
LIKES350050 Spins
MEMBERS7K35 Spins
SORRY225 Spins and 500 Gems
SORRY50 Spins
LIKES60K40 Spins
MEMBERS100K
30 Minutes of 2x Gold and XP Boost, and 15 Minutes of 2x Luck Boost
LIKES50K40 Spins
MEMBERS90K30 Spins
LIKES2K75 Spins
LIKES1K50 Spins
MEMBERS2K50 Spins
LIKES50025 Spins
FREESPINS75 Spins
MEMBERS1K100 Spins
DEMO2150 Spins
DEMO100 Spins
SHUTDOWN235 Spins
SHUTDOWN135 Spins
How to redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes

Redeem codes in Attack on Titan Revolution (Image via Roblox)
Redeem codes in Attack on Titan Revolution (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming your codes for Attack on Titan Revolution is a simple and clear process.

  • Open Attack on Titan Revolution on Roblox.
  • On the main menu of the game, click on the codes section.
  • Copy each code from the guide and paste it into the “Code Here” textbox.
  • Click on the redeem button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Attack on Titan Revolution codes about, and what’s their importance?

Customize your character in Attack on Titan Revolution (Image via Roblox)
Customize your character in Attack on Titan Revolution (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Attack on Titan Revolution can give you free spins, potions, Emperor Keys, luck potions, and many more rewards. These items help you upgrade your gear, making it easier to take on stronger titans and rank up quickly.

Attack on Titan Revolution codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Attack on Titan Revolution invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Attack on Titan Revolution invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Be careful when entering codes, as the codes are case-sensitive. Mistakes like extra spaces or incorrect letters will prevent redemption. If a code is expired, it won’t work anymore. To avoid issues, copy a valid code from the active list and paste it into the game.

Where to find new Attack on Titan Revolution codes

You can find the latest codes for Attack on Titan Revolution on the AoT: Revolution Discord server and by following @_EvolutionPower on X.

FAQs on Attack on Titan Revolution codes

What is the latest Attack on Titan Revolution code?

The latest code in Attack on Titan Revolution is "LIKES475K," which grants you free 175 Spins, 1 2x XP Potion [1H], and 2 Emperor Keys.

Which code provides the best rewards in Attack on Titan Revolution?

The code "VISITS200M" grants you free 300 Spins, 3 Emperor Keys, 1H 2x XP Potion, 1H 2x Luck Potion, and 2 Emperor Keys, making it the prime code for defeating Titans.

How beneficial are codes for Attack on Titan Revolution?

Codes grant free spins, potions, and keys to upgrade gear, defeat stronger titans, and rank up faster.

