Shape Smasher Simulator codes (March 2025)

These Shape Smasher Simulator codes help you level up faster so that you can climb the leaderboards and reach the top with ease. This Roblox experience tasks you with upgrading your shooter to destroy shapes and gain experience. Auto-shoot, auto-move, and more convenient features are unlocked from the beginning, but it may take hours for new players to level up.

Ad

This is where the codes come in, as not only do they increase your score, helping you level up, but also provide you with Coins just so you can obtain better shooters from the gacha.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes for Shape Smasher Simulator. We'll keep updating the article whenever new codes for this game are released.

Active Shape Smasher Simulator codes

All active codes for Shape Smasher Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The following Roblox codes have been verified to be working in Shape Smasher Simulator:

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Shape Smasher Simulator Code Rewards lateupdate 1000 Coins snowworld 5000 Snow Coins 1mvisits 20,000 Score 7kfavorites 7000 Coins 4klikes 10,000 Score

Ad

Expired Shape Smasher Simulator codes

Below are the expired codes in Shape Smasher Simulator. If players redeem these codes, the error notification "The code you entered is Expired" appears on top of the code box.

List of inactive codes in Shape Smasher Simulator Code Rewards halloween 2500 Coins trading 2500 Coins evilworld 5000 Score 100kvisits 1000 Coins and 5 Boxes 1klikes 3000 Score and 400 Coins 2klikes Free rewards 1.5klikes Free rewards

Ad

Also check: Latest Marble Mania codes

How to redeem Shape Smasher Simulator codes

Code box in Shape Smasher Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Follow these simple steps to redeem codes in Shape Smasher Simulator:

Ad

Open Shape Smasher Simulator on the Roblox platform.

Click the Codes button located in the bottom right corner. It is located under "Settings" and next to the "Invite" button.

button located in the bottom right corner. It is located under "Settings" and next to the "Invite" button. In the text box that says "~Codes~", manually enter or paste an active code.

Hit Enter to activate a code and get free rewards.

A text on the top of the screen will notify players about the rewards redeemed from an active code.

Ad

Shape Smasher Simulator codes and their importance

Use Coins to try and get better shooters (Image via Roblox)

Shape Smasher Simulator codes provide Coins that can be used to purchase boxes. Each box has a random shooter to add to your collection. Do note that higher tier boxes have a better chance of offering rare shooters. You can also activate the "Lukcy Open" for 150 Coins to maximize the chances of a rare drop.

Ad

Additionally, some codes can increase your Score in the Roblox game. This is a crucial part of the game, as a higher score allows you to level up and earn experience points. Gaining levels in Shape Smasher Simulator Leveling provides points which can be used to unlock upgrades for different shooters.

Shape Smasher Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Code troubleshooting in Shape Smasher Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Attempting to activate an expired or incorrect code will be unfruitful in Shape Smasher Simulator. You won't be able to claim rewards and instead have to re-enter active ones in the text box. Double-check each code for typographical or spelling mistakes before hitting the "Enter" button.

Ad

Alternatively, you can avoid most errors by copying the codes from this guide and pasting them into the redemption box.

Also check: Latest House Construction Tycoon codes

Where to find new Shape Smasher Simulator codes

Join the Shape Smasher Discord server to stay updated on the newest freebies, news, and upcoming developments.

FAQs on Shape Smasher Simulator codes

Which codes give Coins in Roblox Shape Smasher Simulator?

Ad

The code "lateupdate" and "7kfavorites" can be redeemed to get 8000 Coins in Shape Smasher Simulator.

Do codes expire in Shape Smasher Simulator?

As evident by the list of inactive codes, freebies in Shape Smasher Simulator can expire without any prior notice.

When will fresh codes for Shape Smasher Simulator be released?

New codes for Shape Smasher Simulator could be released during events, updates, or when the game achieves new milestones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024