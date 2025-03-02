Baddies Brawl codes (March 2025)

The latest Baddies Brawl codes give players free in-game rewards. In this game, you can hang out with friends, dance, and unlock cool effects. To be a baddie, you can attack other players by slapping or stomping them. As such, codes help you get extra in-game cash that allows you to buy shiny weapons and special effects, making you stand out.

This article provides you with all active Baddies Brawl codes, along with a list of those that have expired.

All Baddies Brawl codes (Active)

Start hanging out with friends (Image via Roblox)

Below are all the active codes for the game. You can redeem them right away, regardless of your level.

List of active Baddies Brawl codes Codes Rewards sweet +1 Blush Spin love 150 Stars blush +1 Blush Spin

Inactive Baddies Brawl codes

Below are all the currently expired codes. This list will be updated when more of them are no longer valid.

List of inactive Baddies Brawl codes Codes Rewards winter Free rewards cute Free rewards quest Free rewards spooky Free rewards First Free rewards newwheelwow Free rewards newmapfun Free rewards happynewyear2025 Free rewards moresnowflakes! Free rewards

How to redeem Baddies Brawl codes

The code redemption box (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem active codes in the game:

Start the game and remain in the lobby. Find the Store icon on the left side of the screen. A dialog box will appear. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen to locate the code redemption tab. Enter the code and click the green button to redeem it.

Rewards will be added to your account instantly, and you can use them right away or save them for later.

Why are codes important in Baddies Brawl?

Codes are important in Baddies Brawl as they provide free spins, which can be used to obtain fancy weapons or extra stars. Stars allow you to open crates containing special powers and effects, helping you defeat more opponents efficiently.

Baddies Brawl code troubleshooting [How to fix]

To fix issues when redeeming codes in Baddies Brawl, start by copying and pasting the code to prevent typos. Check the uppercase and lowercase letters, as codes are case-sensitive. Remove any additional spaces, as they are considered characters and may cause errors. Lastly, ensure all numbers and special characters are included exactly as shown.

Where to find the latest codes in Baddies Brawl

Accept an invite from a friend (Image via Discord)

You can find the latest Baddies Brawl codes on the game's homepage under the description. If they aren't listed there, check the game's official Discord server or join the official Roblox group for updates.

FAQs on Baddies Brawl codes

How many times can you redeem Baddies Brawl codes?

You can redeem Baddies Brawl codes only once per account. Using the same code again will result in an error message.

When do codes expire in Baddies Brawl?

The exact expiration dates for Baddies Brawl codes are not disclosed by the game's creators. They could stop working at any time.

When are the next Baddies Brawl codes coming?

New Baddies Brawl codes are usually released when the game gains more likes or receives an increase in player visits.

