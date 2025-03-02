  • home icon
Baddies Brawl codes (March 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Modified Mar 02, 2025 08:52 GMT
Get free cash in the game (Image via Roblox)
Get free cash in the game (Image via Roblox)

The latest Baddies Brawl codes give players free in-game rewards. In this game, you can hang out with friends, dance, and unlock cool effects. To be a baddie, you can attack other players by slapping or stomping them. As such, codes help you get extra in-game cash that allows you to buy shiny weapons and special effects, making you stand out.

This article provides you with all active Baddies Brawl codes, along with a list of those that have expired.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Baddies Brawl. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Baddies Brawl are issued.

All Baddies Brawl codes (Active)

Start hanging out with friends (Image via Roblox)
Start hanging out with friends (Image via Roblox)

Below are all the active codes for the game. You can redeem them right away, regardless of your level.

List of active Baddies Brawl codes
CodesRewards
sweet+1 Blush Spin
love150 Stars
blush+1 Blush Spin
Inactive Baddies Brawl codes

Below are all the currently expired codes. This list will be updated when more of them are no longer valid.

List of inactive Baddies Brawl codes
CodesRewards
winterFree rewards
cuteFree rewards
questFree rewards
spookyFree rewards
FirstFree rewards
newwheelwowFree rewards
newmapfunFree rewards
happynewyear2025Free rewards
moresnowflakes!Free rewards
How to redeem Baddies Brawl codes

The code redemption box (Image via Roblox)
The code redemption box (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem active codes in the game:

  1. Start the game and remain in the lobby.
  2. Find the Store icon on the left side of the screen. A dialog box will appear.
  3. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen to locate the code redemption tab.
  4. Enter the code and click the green button to redeem it.

Rewards will be added to your account instantly, and you can use them right away or save them for later.

Why are codes important in Baddies Brawl?

Codes are important in Baddies Brawl as they provide free spins, which can be used to obtain fancy weapons or extra stars. Stars allow you to open crates containing special powers and effects, helping you defeat more opponents efficiently.

Baddies Brawl code troubleshooting [How to fix]

To fix issues when redeeming codes in Baddies Brawl, start by copying and pasting the code to prevent typos. Check the uppercase and lowercase letters, as codes are case-sensitive. Remove any additional spaces, as they are considered characters and may cause errors. Lastly, ensure all numbers and special characters are included exactly as shown.

Where to find the latest codes in Baddies Brawl

Accept an invite from a friend (Image via Discord)
Accept an invite from a friend (Image via Discord)

You can find the latest Baddies Brawl codes on the game's homepage under the description. If they aren't listed there, check the game's official Discord server or join the official Roblox group for updates.

FAQs on Baddies Brawl codes

How many times can you redeem Baddies Brawl codes?

You can redeem Baddies Brawl codes only once per account. Using the same code again will result in an error message.

When do codes expire in Baddies Brawl?

The exact expiration dates for Baddies Brawl codes are not disclosed by the game's creators. They could stop working at any time.

When are the next Baddies Brawl codes coming?

New Baddies Brawl codes are usually released when the game gains more likes or receives an increase in player visits.

