Box Simulator codes (March 2025)

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Mar 10, 2025 11:58 GMT
Box Simulator loading screen
Redeem active codes to get Coins, Boosts, and more (Image via Roblox)

Box Simulator codes are an efficient way to get resources without grinding for them in the game. They provide Gems for upgrades without destroying any boxes and include boosts that increase the resource drop rate. These help you climb the leaderboards in Box Simulator without relying on microtransactions. This article covers all the latest freebies and how to claim them.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Box Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Box Simulator codes

All available freebies for Box Simulator (Image via Roblox)
All available freebies for Box Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Below are the working codes for the Roblox game. They are active for a limited time, so be quick in redeeming them.

List of active codes in Box Simulator
CodeRewards
Update44000 Gems
10klikeDouble Gem Boost
JeffBloxDouble Gem Boost
Oyunsafi
Double Gem Boost, Double Coin Boost, and Exclusive Hat
Update22000 Gems
Expired Box Simulator codes

The following codes cannot be used because they have reached their expiration date. Players will see an error message if they try to redeem them.

List of inactive codes in Box Simulator
CodeRewards
5klikes5000 Gems
Codieve250 Gems
iMasterDev250 Gems
Update33000 Gems
How to redeem Box Simulator codes

Click the gift box icon to open the code redemption box (Image via Roblox)
Click the gift box icon to open the code redemption box (Image via Roblox)

Follow these simple steps to redeem active Roblox codes for Box Simulator:

  • Launch Box Simulator on Roblox and wait for the assets to load.
  • Press the gift box icon at the bottom of the screen, next to "Free Teleport."
  • Type an active code in the text field that says "Enter Code!"
  • Hit the purple Redeem button to receive rewards.

After claiming a freebie, you will see the notification "Code redeemed successfully," followed by another sentence mentioning the obtained rewards.

Box Simulator codes and their importance

Utilize Gems to get different upgrades (Image via Roblox)
Utilize Gems to get different upgrades (Image via Roblox)

The boosts obtained from codes assist players during their daily resource collection in Box Simulator. Coin Boosts and Gem Boosts double the drop rate of the two main resources, allowing newcomers to quickly earn enough Coins for Tools and Gems for Upgrades.

Tools only increase the damage of a player. Meanwhile, Gems can be utilized to increase critical hit chance, speed, coin multiplier, and other aspects.

Box Simulator code troubleshooting [how to fix]

"Code Invalid!" issue in the game (Image via Roblox)
"Code Invalid!" issue in the game (Image via Roblox)

The "Code Invalid!" error appears when players enter an inactive or mistyped code. Redeem only the active ones and cross-check each for typographical mistakes. Consider copying and pasting codes instead of manually entering them as the method helps prevent errors, facilitating a smooth redemption process.

Where to find new Box Simulator codes

You can find the latest codes for Box Simulator mentioned in the game's description section on Roblox.

FAQs on Box Simulator codes

What are the latest codes for Roblox Box Simulator?

"Update4" and "10klikes" are the newest codes for the Roblox game.

Which code gives the best rewards in Box Simulator?

"Oyunsafi" is the gift code that offers the best rewards in Box Simulator, providing Gem Boost, Coin Boost, and an exclusive Hat.

When do active codes for Box Simulator lose their validity?

Codes for the simulator experience can expire at any moment.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
