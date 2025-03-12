Thumb War Simulator codes (March 2025)

Roblox Thumb War Simulator codes can be redeemed for Wins, Boosts, and other rewards to progress faster in this experience. As the title suggests, the objective is to train rigorously to unlock new weights and ultimately defeat NPCs to earn Wins or trophies. The beginning can be difficult due to the lack of proper equipment, but codes offer a way to get a head start.

While a few freebies can be redeemed instantly, others require certain conditions to be fulfilled. This article features all valid codes for Thumb War Simulator.

Active Thumb War Simulator codes

Most Roblox promo codes for Thumb War Simulator have a prerequisite that must be met before redemption. The conditions range from joining the developer's Roblox group to unlocking a world in the game.

List of active codes in Thumb War Simulator Code Rewards WOW 3x Luck Boost (Requirement: Join Roblox group) SEWER Free rewards (Requirement: Unlock Sewer world) DESERT Free rewards (Requirement: Unlock Desert world) GREEK Free rewards (Requirement: Unlock Greek world) SAMURAI Free rewards (Requirement: Unlock Samurai world) 500LIKES 2x Luck Boost, 2x Win Boost, and 25 Wins RELEASE 2x Luck Boost

Expired Thumb War Simulator codes

This list contains all expired codes to help players check which freebies they missed out on.

List of inactive codes in Thumb War Simulator Code Rewards 100KLIKES 50 Wins

How to redeem Thumb War Simulator codes

The Store tab is indicated by a shop icon (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem active codes in the thumb fighting experience by following these steps:

Open Thumb War Simulator on Roblox.

Select the Store tab on the left.

tab on the left. Click the Codes icon on the right of the menu.

icon on the right of the menu. Enter an active code in the " Write here... " text field.

" text field. Click the green check mark to redeem the code and get free rewards.

Thumb War Simulator codes and their importance

Purchase different Eggs by using trophies (Image via Roblox)

Gift codes offer valuable rewards in Thumb War Simulator. By activating Luck and Win Boosts, you can increase your chances of finding rare items and get more trophies from each successful boss fight. The multipliers for Luck and Wins can be increased further, although temporarily, by using Robux.

Akin to Muscle Training Simulator, a crucial element of the game are Wins. Players with the most number of Wins get featured on the leaderboard. Additionally, the trophies can be used to buy Eggs for hatching Pets. The square-shaped creatures boost your Strength, although only three can be equipped.

Thumb War Simulator code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Cross-verify each code to avoid mistakes (Image via Roblox)

When redeeming codes in this Roblox experience, you might see an "Invalid" notification in the code box. The message changes to "Wait" when another invalid or incorrect code is entered. It is the game's way of telling players to examine codes for typos and unnecessary spaces before clicking the green check mark.

Apart from checking mistakes, ensure that the requirements to redeem certain codes are met.

Where to find new Thumb War Simulator codes

Join the Thumb War Simulator Roblox group to be informed about the latest freebies for Thumb War Simulator.

FAQs on Thumb War Simulator codes

What active codes for Thumb War Simulator have no prerequisites?

The codes "500LIKES" and "RELEASE" can be redeemed without the players needing to fulfill any requirements.

Why are codes useful in Thumb War Simulator?

Codes provide boosts, trophies, and other rewards that help players progress faster in the game.

When will more codes be released for Thumb War Simulator?

New codes are typically released during major updates and events and when Thumb War Simulator achieves certain milestones.

