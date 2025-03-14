Swimming Simulator codes (March 2025)

The latest Swimming Simulator codes offer different rewards to speed up your progression. Created by Swimming Productions, this Roblox experience is centered on training regularly to increase your speed and then competing with other players in the pool. You get Trophies for winning, which can be used to get performance-enhancing Pets and unlock new areas.

You can consume different Potions to get additional benefits in the game. For instance, Speed Potion increases the chance of getting bonus speed when training. Purchasing such items requires Robux, but you can use the latest codes for Swimming Simulator to get them for free.

Active Swimming Simulator codes

All working codes for the game (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are the active codes for the game. Be mindful of the letter casing, otherwise, the game will show an error.

List of active codes in Swimming Simulator Code Rewards JUNGLE 3 Speed Potions ILOVESWIMMING 1 Trophy Potion

Expired Swimming Simulator codes

A few codes have expired. Players who attempt to redeem them will get the "Code does not exist" error notification.

List of inactive codes in Swimming Simulator Code Rewards UPDATE1 Trophy Potion PIRATE Spin MILLIONS Spins RELEASE Speed TRADE Good Demon Pet

How to redeem Swimming Simulator codes

The Codes tab is on the right side (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem active codes for Roblox Swimming Simulator:

Open Swimming Simulator on Roblox.

Tap the Codes tab on the right side.

tab on the right side. Copy an active code from the provided list and paste it into the " Enter Code.. " text field.

" text field. Hit the green Redeem button to activate a code and get free rewards.

Upon successful redemption, the word "Success" appears in the code box.

Swimming Simulator codes and their importance

You can check all available Potions in the Store menu (Image via Roblox)

Roblox promo codes for Swimming Simulator provide Potions, Spins, and other rewards to assist swimmers in their gameplay. After obtaining Spins, players can head toward the Spin Wheel and test their luck.

The rewards in the wheel include Potions, Speed, and Pets. Potions obtained from codes or the Spin Wheel help in activating important boosts. To utilize them, access the "Potion" tab after clicking "Store" or head to the Potions Shop in the game.

Swimming Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Accurately enter each code to avoid errors (Image via Roblox)

Due to the case-sensitivity of codes, players must enter each with precise capitalization. Altering the letter casing or making typographical mistakes will result in an error. Double-check each code before hitting the Redeem button. For a faster and accurate redemption process, paste them into the game's code box.

Where to find new Swimming Simulator codes

You can find the latest codes mentioned on the Roblox page of Swimming Simulator.

FAQs on Swimming Simulator codes

What are the active codes for Roblox Swimming Simulator?

"JUNGLE" and "ILOVESWIMMING" are the valid codes that can be redeemed for free boosts.

When will more codes for Swimming Simulator be released?

The developer typically reveals new codes to celebrate updates, events, and milestones completed by Swimming Simulator.

When do codes for Swimming Simulator expire?

The developer controls when the codes become invalid. Generally, the older ones expire after new freebies are added to the game.

