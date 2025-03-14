Specter codes (March 2025)

Roblox Specter codes provide free skins and other customization options to help enhance your ghost-hunting experience. From the makers of Specter: Legacy, this survival experience puts you in the shoes of a paranormal investigator who travels to different haunted locations.

The objective is to unravel mysteries surrounding the places by identifying and interacting with the ghost. Be warned though, the hostile ghosts will do their utmost to make you lose your Sanity.

By redeeming codes, you can get exclusive cosmetics to show off to other players and friends. Claim the free rewards quickly, as they may expire at any moment.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Specter codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Specter codes

Search for paranormal activities in Specter (Image via Roblox)

Roblox promo codes for this game are valid for a single use. If players try to activate a code twice, they will get the error message, "You have already redeemed this code." That said, here are the currently working codes for Specter:

List of active codes in Specter Code Rewards CLASSICEMF EMF Reader - Classic Skin MARCHREVERT Case - Sea Collection

Expired Specter codes

The code listed below formerly granted rewards but is no longer working.

List of inactive codes in Specter Code Rewards BUGGYMARCH Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Specter codes

Cross-check each code before hitting Redeem (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes, it is mandatory to join the Lithium Labs Roblox group and play Specter for one hour. You can check the "Time played" by clicking the "Stats" tab in the main menu. After completing the requirements, follow these steps to claim freebies in the game:

Launch Specter on Roblox and wait for the game to load.

On the main menu, you'll notice several options at the top of the screen. Select "CODES," which is one of the rightmost options.

Type an active code in the blue text box with the words "Enter code here."

Hit the Redeem button in bold to receive rewards.

When rewards are claimed successfully, you will see the message "Code Redeemed" appear on the screen.

Specter codes and their importance

Classic skin for EMF Reader in the game (Image via Roblox)

The latest Roblox Specter codes provide unique rewards for customization purposes. You can equip the free skins and check the collection cases by navigating to the Inventory. Although cosmetics have no impact on your gameplay, they help you stand out from the rest.

The game has an "Upgrade" menu for you to improve the range and overall effectiveness of your ghost-hunting equipment, but they require currency.

Specter code troubleshooting (how to fix)

"Invalid code" error in Specter (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming expired or incorrect codes results in the "Invalid code" error in Roblox Specter. To avoid such issues, copy the provided active codes, paste them in the redemption box, and then click on "Redeem."

The copy-paste method eliminates typing and capitalization errors. However, remember not to copy unnecessary spaces, given that the game recognizes them as characters part of the code.

Where to find new Specter codes

To keep yourself informed about the latest codes, join the Periodic Games Discord server and follow Periodic Games on X. You can also bookmark this article rather than regularly checking the different social channels. Whenever the developer drops new freebies, we will update the tables accordingly.

FAQs on Specter codes

What are the prerequisites to redeem codes in Specter?

Players must have joined the Lithium Labs Roblox community and played the game for at least one hour to use promo codes.

Why are codes useful in Roblox Specter?

Codes provide a range of free rewards, including skins and collection cases, thereby enhancing the gameplay experience of Specter players.

When will more codes for Specter be released?

Fresh codes arrive after the developer makes changes to Roblox Specter, like releasing updates, implementing bug fixes, and during special events.

