Zombies RNG codes (March 2025)

Zombies RNG codes provide free currencies to help you power up your arsenal in the shooter game. While you keep rolling to get the best weapon, the acquired rewards can be used to buy different upgrades. The undead army gets tougher after each wave, so investments in Damage, Cooldown, and Ammo upgrades are crucial for survival.

Although Coins and Diamonds can be obtained by killing zombies, clearing swarms of them will take time. A more time-efficient alternative to get the currencies is to redeem the featured active codes.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes for Zombies RNG. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Zombies RNG codes

Get free Coins and Diamonds by using codes (Image via Roblox)

Here are the working codes that can be redeemed for different rewards:

List of active codes in Zombies RNG Code Rewards 3000LIKES 5000 Coins and 500 Diamonds REFRESH 25,000 Coins and 5000 Diamonds

Expired Zombies RNG codes

Like other Roblox promo codes, freebies for Zombies RNG are available for a limited time. This list includes all expired codes and will be updated when certain codes stop yeilding rewards.

List of inactive codes in Zombies RNG Code Rewards 1000LIKES 5000 Coins and 500 Diamonds

How to redeem Zombies RNG codes

Click the gear icon to open the Settings menu (Image via Roblox)

You can redeem codes in Zombies RNG with a few clicks:

Open Zombies RNG! on Roblox and wait till you join a server.

Click the gear icon on the left side of the screen to open Settings.

on the left side of the screen to open Settings. At the top of the menu, you will notice a code box. Type an active code in the " ENTER CODE " text field.

" text field. If the code is entered correctly, rewards will be added instantly to your account.

Pay attention to the left side of the screen. When a code is redeemed, a '+' sign will appear next to the Coin and Diamond icons, followed by the number of rewards.

Roblox Zombies RNG codes and their importance

Utilize Coins to purchase different upgrades (Image via Roblox)

Coins and Diamonds are two vital currencies in Roblox Zombies RNG. Both can be used to unlock upgrades after navigating to the namesake menu. Damage, Cooldown, and Potions are upgrades that beginners should prioritize to progress faster in the experience. You can also invest in Luck upgrades to improve the chances of getting rare and more powerful weapons.

Zombies RNG code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Compared to the active codes, which immediately provide rewards, entering an expired or invalid code generates no response from the game. Cross-check it for typos if you entered the code manually. If you chose the copy-paste method, find and remove any irrelevant spaces in the code box.

Where to find new Zombies RNG codes

Developer Vitan Games discloses new gift codes in the Zombies RNG Discord server and the game's official Roblox page.

FAQs on Zombies RNG codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Zombies RNG?

"3000LIKES" is the newest code for the game, and it gives Coins and Diamonds.

When do codes for Zombies RNG become invalid?

When the developer drops new codes, the former ones usually become inactive.

When will more codes for Zombies RNG be revealed?

There is no timeline regarding the addition of new Zombies RNG codes. The developer reveals them after updates, during events, and when the game achieves a milestone.

