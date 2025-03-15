Forsaken Tower Defense codes (March 2025)

The latest Forsaken Tower Defense codes offer free Coins to help players build the strongest team of defenders. This Roblox experience reverses the conventional roles in tower defense titles, featuring players recruiting zombies to fend off humans. A team of two or four has to strategically place units to defend their base. Coins are earned by eliminating humans and finishing levels.

However, a third and more convenient method to get the currency is to redeem codes. As of writing, players can get more than 5000 Coins with just a few clicks.

Active Forsaken Tower Defense codes

Defend your base from the human hordes (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are currently active. Redeem them quickly because they have no specific expiration dates and may become invalid at any moment.

List of active codes in Forsaken Tower Defense Code Rewards 7UPDATE 2000 Coins 100KVisits 2500 Coins Forsaken 1000 Coins DumbDevs 1000 Coins NEWCRATE 2000 Coins

Expired Forsaken Tower Defense codes

Listed below are the non-functional codes in the game:

List of inactive codes in Forsaken Tower Defense Code Rewards 6UPDATE Free rewards

How to redeem Forsaken Tower Defense codes

Type or paste an active code in the text box (Image via Roblox)

Here is a quick guide on how to redeem codes in Roblox Forsaken Tower Defense:

Start Forsaken Tower Defense on Roblox.

After joining a server, click the "Code" tab on the left.

Once the redemption box opens, enter an active code in the empty text field.

Hit the green Redeem button to receive rewards.

The message "Code Redeemed!" appears in the text box when rewards are acquired successfully.

Forsaken Tower Defense codes and their importance

Use Coins to summon units (Image via Roblox)

Roblox gift codes prevent players from going broke in Forsaken Tower Defense. They offer free Coins that can be used in the "Summon" window to obtain units. You can choose whether to summon one unit or five units and equip them from your inventory. Additionally, the game allows players to sell units.

Forsaken Tower Defense code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Cross-check the letter casing of each code before clicking Redeem (Image via Roblox)

Like most Roblox games, FTD codes are case-sensitive. Enter the lowercase and uppercase letters accurately to ensure a smooth redemption process. Typographical and capitalization errors will cause the game to show the "An error occurred on the server" message in the code box, although there would be no actual problems with the game's server.

You can prevent errors caused by typos and case-sensitivity of codes by choosing to paste them rather than using manual inputs.

Where to find new Roblox Forsaken Tower Defense codes

To know the latest codes, visit the Forsaken Tower Defense Discord server and check the "#codes" channel. The developer drops fresh ones after releasing fixes or updates for the game and to celebrate milestones.

FAQs on Forsaken Tower Defense codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Forsaken Tower Defense?

"7UPDATE" is the latest code for the tower defense title on Roblox.

What code provides the best rewards in Forsaken Tower Defense?

The code "100KVisits" offers 2500 Coins, the most, compared to other active ones for the game.

When do codes for Forsaken Tower Defense expire?

Codes become invalid after a time period controlled and unspecified by the developer. Commonly, the older ones expire after new freebies are added.

