Subterra codes (March 2025)

The latest Subterra codes grant various important resources, boosts, and items. If you have just begun your mining adventure, the codes can help you level up quickly as well as unlock abilities and upgrades. The two main resources in this experience inspired by Minecraft and Terraria are Gold and Chrono Shards. Although several quests offer these as rewards, a more instant and time-efficient way of obtaining them is to use codes.

This guide features all freebies for Subterra and an overview of their usage.

Active Subterra codes

All active codes for Subterra (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are valid for a limited time, so players must redeem them quickly to not miss out on any rewards.

List of active codes in Subterra Code Rewards 10KFAVS Gold Key, Iron Key, 1000 Gold, and 420 Chrono Shards 100KSPELUNKERS Gold Key, Iron Key, 2000 Gold, 420 Chrono Shards, and 2X XP Boost for 1 hour HOTFIX2 140 Chrono Shards and 2X XP Boost for 2 hours RELEASE 500 Gold, 140 Chrono Shards, and 2X EXP for 30 minutes

Expired Subterra codes

A few codes have expired for Roblox Subterra. The game will show an error message if you try to redeem them.

List of inactive codes in Subterra Code Rewards 180FAVS Free rewards ERRORED Free rewards 1234FAVS Free rewards

How to redeem Subterra codes

Speak to Chrysos to open the code box (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes in Subterra is different than most Roblox games. To open and use the code box, players must remain at a particular place. Follow these simple steps to claim freebies:

Launch Subterra on Roblox and wait for the game to load.

Once your character has spawned, head right to find an NPC with the word " Codes " on top of his head.

" on top of his head. Approach the NPC named Chrysos and stay on the highlighted light blue area.

When the code box opens, copy an active code from this guide and paste it into the " Enter Code " text box.

" text box. Hit the "Claim Code" button to activate the code and receive rewards.

A "Code Redeemed" success message will appear on the top of the screen, followed by a description of the obtained rewards.

Subterra codes and their importance

Card Summoning area in Subterra (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Subterra promo codes provide several useful resources, items, and boosts. Among the free rewards is Gold, which you can use to upgrade your Pickaxe by speaking to the blacksmith, and increase your inventory space by interacting with Emilia. Also, the resource can be used to purchase items from the "Buy" area.

Another important resource in Subterra is Chrono Shards. With the crystals, you can buy Abilities after utilizing the Card Summoning system. If you are struggling to access the feature, follow these steps:

From the spawn area, head left and follow the pathway.

Once your progress is blocked by a building, head right to find a large, revolving crystal.

If you stand close to the crystal, a drop-down menu will appear with the options "Draw Cards" and "Manage Deck."

Choose "Draw Cards." Each Summon costs 140 Shards, and you choose one of the three cards on the screen.

Both Gold and Chrono Shards can be obtained by finishing daily quests, looting chests, and completing achievements. On the other hand, Keys are rare items that unlock chests.

Subterra code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Check the letter casing of each code to avoid errors (Image via Roblox)

Given that Roblox promo codes for Subterra are case-sensitive, you should ideally copy-paste them into the redemption box. Typos and incorrect letter casing when manually inputting them will result in an error. Moreover, remember that each code can be claimed once in an account. The notification "Already redeemed" appears during a case of double-redemption.

Where to find new Subterra codes

The active Subterra codes are listed on the official game page. You can also stay informed about the latest freebies by following the social channels of Roblox Subterra. Join the Polyworks Studio Games Discord server, choose the Subterra role, and regularly check the "game announcements" channel.

Moreover, consider following @PolyworksStudio to learn about upcoming updates, fixes, and new codes for the game.

FAQs on Subterra codes

What are the active codes for Roblox Subterra?

"10KFAVS" and "100KSPLEUNKERS" are some of the valid Subterra codes.

When do codes for Subterra expire?

Generally, old codes become invalid after the developer updates the game and drops new ones.

Are codes case-sensitive in Roblox Subterra?

Yes, codes for the game are case-sensitive, so choose the copy-paste method when redeeming them.

