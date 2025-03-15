Octopus Game codes (March 2025)

Redeeming Octopus Game codes is a simple way to get currency, weapons, and outfits in the Squid Games-inspired title. Developed by Jex Games, the survival experience on Roblox includes several modes taken from the hit Netflix series, including Red Light Green Light, Glass Bridge, and Lights Out. Players compete in a series of challenges to be the last person standing. Cash is earned depending on one's progress, which they can use on in-game purchases.

Codes not only offer free Cash but also different kinds of Cases. This article covers all freebies for Octopus Game and an overview on how to redeem them.

Active Octopus Game codes

Be the last person surviving in Octopus Game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the working codes for Roblox Octopus Game:

List of active codes in Octopus Game Code Rewards REBELLIONUPDATE 1 Case XD 1000 Cash 25MVISITS 250,000 Cash and 1 Case FREEMONEY1 350,000 Cash FREESKINS1 1 Case HEREHAVETHECODEFOR600K 578,000 Cash

Expired Octopus Game codes

Roblox promo codes for this game are valid for a limited time. As a result, a few of them have expired, but more are expected to be added soon.

List of inactive codes in Octopus Game Code Rewards 500KGROUPMEMBERS 500,000 Cash and 1 Outfit Case SOSOSORRYFORTHEBUGS 400,000 Cash

How to redeem Roblox Octopus Game codes

Enter codes in the text field to redeem them (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Roblox Octopus Game:

Launch Octopus Game on the Roblox platform.

Click the Shop icon on the left.

Scroll to the bottom of the menu till you find the redemption box.

Enter an active code in the text field that says "Code."

Once done, click the Redeem button to receive rewards.

You'll be notified when a reward is claimed. The message "Code successfully redeemed" will appear at the top of the Shop menu, and it will be followed by another sentence that informs you about the obtained rewards.

Octopus Game codes and their importance

Use Cash to purchase different Cases (Image via Roblox)

Octopus Game promo codes can be redeemed to get free Cash and Cases. Being the primary currency in the title, you can use Cash to purchase a Case that contains different types of weapons like Revolvers and Metal Pipes. Similarly, Outfit Cases can be purchased for customization purposes. The latter are comparatively cheaper than those that contain weapons.

Octopus Game code troubleshooting [how to fix]

Troubleshooting codes in Octopus Game (Image via Roblox)

While redeeming codes, players may witness an error notification that says, "code does not exist or expired." The message appears above the text box and is usually a result of typos during manual inputs.

To prevent such errors, cross-check the spelling of each code, the required spaces, and the position of special characters if there are any. You can also rely on the copy-paste method for code redemptions in Octopus Game.

Where to find new Octopus Game codes

Players searching for the latest Octopus Game codes must join the Redz Studios Discord community and the Jex Games Roblox group. Check these socials, especially during in-game updates and events, as the developer typically reveals fresh codes around that time.

FAQs on Octopus Game codes

What are the latest codes for Roblox Octopus Game?

"REBELLIONUPDATE" and "XD" are the latest codes for the Roblox game.

Why are codes useful in Octopus Game?

Gift codes benefit players because they offer free Cash and Cases.

When do active codes for Octopus Game become invalid?

Generally, the developer doesn't disclose the expiration dates of the freebies. They can be removed at any time.

