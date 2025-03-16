Basketball Zero codes (March 2025)

Basketball Zero codes provide different Spins when redeemed. Previously known as Basketball Rivals, this sports experience on Roblox features teams of five players competing on the court. The in-game athletes can utilize special abilities and zone tactics to increase their winning chances. Although Style Spins, Zone Spins, and Flow Spins can be purchased using Robux, redeeming codes is a more cost-effective method to get them.

Ad

This article lists the latest active codes for Basketball Zero and provides steps to redeem them.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Basketball Zero. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Basketball Zero codes

Ad

Trending

Below is a list of working codes in Roblox Basketball Zero:

List of active codes in Basketball Zero Code Rewards 150KLIKES 3 Flow Color Spins and 2 Lucky Spins (latest) RELEASE 5 Style Spins

Ad

Expired Basketball Zero codes

These codes have expired in this basketball experience:

List of inactive codes in Basketball Zero Code Rewards 50KLIKES 2 Lucky Spins and 2 Lucky Zones

Ad

Also check: Latest Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes

How to redeem Basketball Zero codes

Hit the Redeem button to activate codes (Image via Roblox)

There are a few prerequisites to redeem Roblox codes in Basketball Zero. As mentioned in the redemption box, you must first like the game and join the Current Roblox group before following these steps:

Ad

Fire up Basketball Zero on Roblox.

Click on Codes from the bottom menu.

from the bottom menu. Type or paste an active code in the text box that says "Enter Code."

Hit the Redeem button to claim rewards.

You'll see the "Code Redeemed" message on top of the code window if the redemption was successful. It will be followed by a description of the acquired rewards.

Basketball Zero codes and their importance

Redeem codes to get free Spins (Image via Roblox)

Basketball Zero codes offer Style Spins, Lucky Zones, and Flow Color Spins. The latter has no impact on gameplay — being purely cosmetic — and can be utilized after clicking "Locker."

Ad

Meanwhile, Zones and Styles are special skills of varying rarities. The chance to obtain Mythic Zones and Styles is 0.5%, but the odds can be increased by using "Lucky" spins.

Overall, the rewards provided by gift codes not only help players customize their experience but also improve their gameplay.

Basketball Zero code troubleshooting [how to fix]

A "Code doesn't exist" error in the game (Image via Roblox)

If you encounter the "Code doesn't exist" error, cross-check the code entered in the redemption box. Fix any typographical mistakes and remove unnecessary spaces. We recommend copying and pasting codes for a faster redemption process. This helps eliminate errors caused by typos or incorrect capitalization.

Ad

Also check: Latest Basketball Legends codes

Where to find new Basketball Zero codes

While some codes are mentioned in the game, you can follow the social accounts of Basketball Zero to stay updated about the latest freebies. Join the Basketball: Zero Official Discord server. New codes are revealed in the "#announcements" and "#code-list" channels.

To connect with and support the developer, join Chrollo's Stuff Discord community and consider subscribing to their YouTube channel (@Chrollomedias).

Ad

FAQs on Basketball Zero codes

What are the active codes for Roblox Basketball Zero?

Currently, players can redeem the codes "RELEASE" and "150KLIKES" to get rewards in Basketball Zero.

When do active codes for Basketball Zero expire?

The expiration dates of gift codes are often not revealed by the developer. Thus, they may become invalid at any time.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Basketball Zero?

Each code in the game is available for a single use. If players try to activate a code twice, the game shows a "Code Already Redeemed" message.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024