Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes (February 2025)

Redeeming Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes is a great way to treat yourself with rewards after throwing a basketball all around the court. By using them, you can instantly fill your pockets with cash, the in-game currency. Having cash is extremely important as it is needed to purchase various items from the shop. While you can earn it by completing the quests too, redeeming free codes is a much better and simpler way.

Find out a list of all the latest and active codes for Kuroku’s Basket Showdown here. Also, keep scrolling for a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.

All active Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes

Redeem codes to get freebies (Image via Roblox

You can find a list of all the active codes for this Roblox game below.

List of Active Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown codes Codes Rewards basketball 1,500 Cash CRACKOP 500 Cash KUROKUSHOWDOWN 1,000 Cash YOSVFX 500 Cash RELEASE 1,250 Cash

All inactive Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes

Currently, there are no invalid codes in this experience. However, we will update this section for your reference in case a code expires. Since the codes are time-sensitive, you can expect them to expire within a few days or weeks.

How to redeem Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes

Codebox in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown (Image via Roblox)

Before we move ahead, make sure to like the game on Roblox and join the "Secret Game!" group. You will be able to redeem the codes only if you have completed the said prerequisites. Once done, follow these steps to redeem the codes:

After launching the game, click on the "Codes" button on the left side of the screen.

A code box will now appear.

Copy-paste the codes in the code box and click on the "Redeem" button to receive freebies.

Importance of Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes

Use codes to purchase items from the shop (Image via Roblox)

The main reward for using the codes in this game includes free cash. By using it, you can purchase the following items from the shop.

Emotes pack : Purchase it to get a random emote. You can then perform it during the match to taunt opponents.

: Purchase it to get a random emote. You can then perform it during the match to taunt opponents. Card Designs pack : Purchase it to get a random card design. Your card will appear on the screen when it's your chance to start the round.

: Purchase it to get a random card design. Your card will appear on the screen when it's your chance to start the round. Explosions pack: Purchase it to get a random explosion. Whenever you score a point for your team, an explosion will occur and send back all the opponents.

To afford the above packs, you can either complete quests or redeem the codes. While the first method is long and tedious, the second one is rather fast and easy.

Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes troubleshooting (How to fix)

Avoid typos while using codes (Image via Roblox)

It's quite common to receive an "Invalid code" message while trying to redeem it. This mainly happens because the code you are using is entered wrong. The codes are case-sensitive and there must be no errors while entering them. Make sure to cross-verify them before using them so you enter them as they are.

Where to find more Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes

You can either join the Secret Game! Roblox group or Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Discord Server to access the latest information and codes.

FAQs about Kuroku’s Basket Showdown

What is the latest code in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown?

"basketball" is the latest code and it can be redeemed for free cash.

How to redeem codes in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown

You can redeem the codes by clicking on the "Codes" button in the lobby.

When do codes expire in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown?

The codes usually expire when a new update or code is released by the developers.

